DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and 247sports.com’s Rusty Mansell preview this weekend’s big game. North Cobb comes into this matchup 1-0 after its 21-17 victory against Westlake and eyes to make another run at the state crown after seeing its championship hopes end in the second round last season with Roswell’s thrilling 46-43 victory.

KENNESAW, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO