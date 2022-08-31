Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Samsung Says Some U.S. Customer Data Was Exposed in July Breach
(Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co suffered a cybersecurity breach in late July that exposed personal information of some customers in the United States, the company said on Friday. Customers' social security numbers and credit card numbers were not affected, but information including name, contact and demographic details, date of birth...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
US News and World Report
Micron to Invest $15 Billion in New U.S. Manufacturing Unit
(Reuters) -Micron Technology Inc will invest about $15 billion over the next 10 years in a new memory-chip manufacturing facility in Boise, Idaho, where it is based, the company said on Thursday. The investment takes into account anticipated federal grants and credits under the CHIPS and Science Act and will...
US News and World Report
Russian McDonald's Buyer to Snap up Another Western Firm - Documents
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The owner of McDonald's former restaurants in Russia has offered up to 151 million euros ($151 million) to buy Finnish packaging firm Huhtamaki's local business, adding to his burgeoning empire, documents seen by Reuters showed. The deal by Siberian businessman Alexander Govor enhances his status as one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Nvidia the latest collateral damage in US-China tech war
Nvidia noted in an SEC filing that the U.S. government had imposed new export restrictions on two of its most advanced AI chips to China, including Hong Kong, its second-largest market after Taiwan making up 26% of its revenues in 2021. The ban could cost Nvidia as much as $400...
Digital Trends
The Pokémon Company sues 6 companies over copycat mobile game
The Pokémon Company is suing six Chinese mobile gaming companies for copyright infringement and unfair competition over Pocket Monster Reissue (Koudaiyaoguai Fuke in Chinese), a game it says bears a striking resemblance to the popular IP. According to a South China Morning Post report, The Pokémon Company, which is...
Qualcomm strikes deal to produce tech component for Meta's VR products
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Tech giant Qualcomm is joining forces with Facebook's parent company Meta to develop custom chipsets for the social media giant's virtual reality products, officials said Friday. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the new partnership at the IFA technology show in Berlin.
US News and World Report
Germany's Gas Situation Is Tense and Could Worsen, Regulator Says
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's gas supply situation is currently guaranteed but the situation is tense and further deterioration cannot be ruled out, the country's network regulator said after Russia's Gazprom extended an outage of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Russia scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via the pipeline,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Apple AR, VR Headset Expectations: When Will It Show Up?
Apple has been integrating augmented reality into its devices for years, but the company's next big product looks like it'll be leaping right into the territory of Meta, Microsoft, Magic Leap and others, with a long-expected mixed-reality headset likely arriving within the next year. The target date of this headset has kept sliding, and we're now at the point where every Apple event seems to feel like the one where it could be mentioned at last.
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Advisers Ask TotalEnergies to Reject Russia 'Blood Money' Dividend
PARIS (Reuters) - Two advisers to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have asked French oil major TotalEnergies to reject a 440 million euro ($438.02 million) "blood money" dividend from one of its Russian holdings or to spend the money on Ukrainian reconstruction. In a Sept. 1 letter to TotalEnergies CEO Patrick...
hypebeast.com
Meta Is Working With Qualcomm To Build “Customized” Chipsets for VR Headsets
Meta has plans to build the next generation of chipsets to power its future VR headsets. The news was announced by semiconductor corporation Qualcomm at IFA 2022, a trade show for consumer electronics and appliances. Meta already uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 in its Quest 2. Originally called the Oculus Quest...
Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard raises concerns at UK regulator
The UK’s competition regulator has raised concerns about Microsoft’s $68.7bn (£59.6bn) deal to buy the Call of Duty publisher, Activision Blizzard, and given the two companies five days to offer solutions. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) warned that the Xbox owner’s proposed takeover of the company...
Motley Fool
Autodesk Is Again Widening Its Moat. Here's Why the Stock Is a Must-Own
Autodesk is working to build a single backend and better interoperability for its various software programs. It is offering enterprise agreements that bundle all its tools, something no competitor can match. The stock trades at a reasonable free cash flow multiple of 22. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Nature.com
Electronic modulation of metal-support interactions improves polypropylene hydrogenolysis over ruthenium catalysts
Ruthenium (Ru) is the one of the most promising catalysts for polyolefin hydrogenolysis. Its performance varies widely with the support, but the reasons remain unknown. Here, we introduce a simple synthetic strategy (using ammonia as a modulator) to tune metal-support interactions and apply it to Ru deposited on titania (TiO2). We demonstrate that combining deuterium nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy with temperature variation and density functional theory can reveal the complex nature, binding strength, and H amount. H2 activation occurs heterolytically, leading to a hydride on Ru, an H+ on the nearest oxygen, and a partially positively charged Ru. This leads to partial reduction of TiO2 and high coverages of H for spillover, showcasing a threefold increase in hydrogenolysis rates. This result points to the key role of the surface hydrogen coverage in improving hydrogenolysis catalyst performance.
Tecnotree Signs a Multi-Million Dollar Deal with MTN Nigeria, for 5G Digital Transformation
ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Tecnotree, a Finnish global provider of digital transformation solutions for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and Digital Service Providers (DSPs), has today announced the signing of a multi-million-dollar deal with MTN Nigeria, for the deployment of its 5G ready digital BSS solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005366/en/ Tecnotree Signs a Multi-Million Dollar Deal with MTN Nigeria, for 5G Digital Transformation (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Venture capital appears to slow its web3 funding rush
Data from Crunchbase and PitchBook indicate that after totaling around $10 billion in some recent quarters, the total dollar value of web3 investments could more than halve — with some datasets implying an even sharper fall when we compare Q3 2022 with earlier quarters of the same year. The...
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
CRDO earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Biden administration approves more than $1.1B in arms sales to Taiwan
The Biden administration has approved more than $1.1 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, a move likely to further inflame already-heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.
CNBC
Digital World Acquisition Corp urges shareholders to delay merger with Trump Media
Digital World Acquisition Group is urging shareholders to delay the merger with Trump Media and Technology Group. A shareholder meeting regarding the deal is set for Tuesday, while the current deadline to complete the merger is Thursday. DWAC has warned that a failure to extend the merger deadline could result...
Ars Technica
Here come the bendable TVs and monitors that no one asked for
If you've been watching display tech lately, you may have noticed an interesting feature: bendable displays. Yes, monitors and TVs that you can bend to be either flat or curved are purportedly coming out soon. The feature is meant to appease those who can't settle on flat or curved, and most upcoming products feel similarly indecisive, exhibiting identity crises that make it hard to see where they fit... literally. Does something like this belong in a living room, office, or gaming den?
Comments / 0