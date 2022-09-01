Judge rejects plea deal; Trial likely in Schoharie limo disaster that killed 20

PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy Nauman Hussain enters an awaiting vehicle outside the Schoharie County Courthouse Wednesday

SCHOHARIE — In a surprise move Wednesday, a judge rejected the plea deal reached a year ago in the Schoharie limousine disaster that killed 20 people.

State Supreme Court Justice Peter Lynch said the arrangement was fundamentally flawed. He gave limo company operator Nauman Hussain a choice between withdrawing his guilty plea and accepting a 15- to 48-month prison sentence, the maximum possible term for his role in the 2018 crash.

His lawyers withdrew the plea, setting the case on course for a future trial.

An Associated Press writer present for Wednesday’s proceeding reported that the decision caught those present off guard, with victims’ relatives applauding and bursting into tears. Hussain’s attorney said he was “shocked” by the “unheard of” move but was ready to go to trial.

Hussain left the court without speaking to reporters.

Schoharie County District Attorney Susan Mallery did not return a request for comment for this story.

Afterward, family members of victims huddled together and then also opted not to comment to the news media, given that a trial is suddenly looming in the deaths of their loved ones.

ROADSIDE HORROR

The Oct. 6, 2018, crash was the nation’s deadliest transportation crash in a decade.

A group of 17 friends from the Amsterdam area hired Prestige Limousine of Wilton to take them to Cooperstown for a birthday outing.

The vehicle that arrived was a 2001 SUV stretched into a 31-foot, 13,500-pound limo. It lost its brakes on the long descent down Route 30, hurtled across the intersection with Route 30A at an estimated 100 mph, then hit a parking car and an embankment beyond, police said.

All 17 passengers were killed, as were the driver and two bystanders.

Hussain was arrested but promptly released on bail and remained free as a multiagency investigation dragged on and COVID-related court delays slowed progress.

Ultimately, investigators fixed on Hussain’s failure to maintain the limo as the cause of the crash but they noted numerous potential contributing factors beyond this.

On Sept. 2, 2021, state Supreme Court Justice George R. Bartlett III accepted Hussain’s guilty pleas to 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide. The rest of the original indictment — 20 counts of the more serious charge of second-degree manslaughter — would be dismissed.

In return, Hussain would serve an interim period of probation and community service. If he completed that successfully, he’d be sentenced to an additional term of probation.

Had he been convicted at trial, his maximum sentence on all 20 counts would have been the same as one count — 1 1/3 to four years — because they all resulted from the same act of negligence.

Bartlett explained at length why the plea agreement was reached, and why he was accepting it. But the dozens of victims’ relatives in attendance were visibly unhappy with the deal reached between prosecutors and Hussain’s lawyers.

A year later, Lynch was sitting in Bartlett’s place on the bench Wednesday, and he rejected the deal.

The Associated Press reported that Bartlett focused on Hussain’s apparent removal of a sticker a state inspector had affixed to the limo ordering it out of service. This showed Hussain was aware of the risks of putting it on the road, and disregarded the danger, which is beyond the scope of criminally negligent homicide.

Lynch called the plea deal “completely disingenuous and unacceptable to this court.”

STRONG REACTION

Reaction Wednesday was swift and strong.

“I’m elated that the judge had the guts to do this,” Assemblyman Chris Tague said. “He must have seen something that said ‘Wow, these victims didn’t get a fair shake, that the punishment didn’t fit the crime.’”

The crash scene is in Tague’s hometown — he now represents Schoharie in the state Assembly and previously was its town supervisor.

He also ran a fleet of 50 heavy trucks for Cobleskill Stone Products for years and says the rules aren’t complicated: You never put an unsafe vehicle on the road, and never put a red-tagged vehicle on the road until it passes reinspection.

The crash tore apart the Amsterdam community but it also tore a hole in Schoharie County, as emergency responders raced from far and wide that day in hopes of saving some lives and found death on a mass scale, Tague said.

“The first responders and the law enforcement and all the folks that went down to help, they have to live with this for the rest of their lives,” he said. Teenage wait staff and cashiers at the Apple Barrel watched it all unfold in the parking lot.

“I guarantee you it was a life-changing experience for some of these kids to see such carnage,” Tague said. “I don’t know that I could have handled that at 16 or 17 years old.”

He added: “No one is above the law. So let’s go to trial once and for all.”

This hint of being above the law has been raised before.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Saratoga, has been hammering at the FBI repeatedly this year since media reports suggested Hussain’s father, who actually owned the limo company but was in Pakistan at the time of the crash, and those connected to him are gaining protection from consequences in return for his previous role as a federal informant.

Stefanik, who will represent Amsterdam and Schoharie if she wins re-election to the newly reconfigured 21st Congressional District, hailed Wednesday’s decision by Lynch.

“The rejection of this plea deal regarding the Schoharie limo crash is a step forward in accountability for the tragic loss of 20 lives that devastated an upstate New York community,” she said via email. “After years of waiting, these families deserve full accountability, and there is still significant work ahead to ensure justice. Not only must Hussain be held fully accountable and serve prison time for his involvement, but the FBI must also answer for their mishandling of their longtime informant, his associates, and their history of breaking the law. I have led the charge in Congress to bring attention to the FBI’s involvement, and I will not stop until every family impacted has the answers they deserve. Make no mistake, in a Republican majority, the subpoenas are coming, so every family can have full accountability and justice for this tragedy.”

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, an Amsterdam Democrat who counted some of the crash victims as constituents, said via email:

“The plea deal struck last September was a gut punch for the families seeking justice. Today’s announcement begins to rectify that injustice. I pray that this brings some measure of peace to the families whose lives have been forever impacted by this tragedy. The loved ones of those lost deserve nothing less than justice.”

Tonko also has been pressing the FBI for answers on its relationship with the Hussains.

After Stefanik’s and Tonko’s public criticism, the FBI this spring said it had begun an internal review of any role its personnel may have had in the crash investigation.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, D-Rotterdam, whose district includes Amsterdam and stops just short of the crash scene, also praised Wednesday’s ruling in a prepared statement:

“I’m pleased with the judge’s decision today to reject the plea deal that was inappropriately offered to the defendant in the Schoharie limousine crash. It was incomprehensible that a person responsible for the deadliest transportation disaster in over a decade should be offered a deal that included no time in prison. With this decision, it’s my hope that the limousine operator will now be held fully accountable, justice will be served for all of the victims’ families, and that all levels of government will continue to work together to ensure a tragedy like this never happens again.”

The various levels of government have not always worked well together since the crash. National Transportation Safety Board investigators had to go to court to gain access to the limo wreckage, over the objection of local and state authorities.

State Sen. James Tedisco Wednesday called for the State Stretch Limousine Passenger Safety Task Force’s final report deadline to be pushed back eight months from Oct. 1 to May 31, to give the state inspector general more time to work.

“Any so-called ‘final report’ by the state Stretch Limousine Passenger Safety Task Force that’s issued before the state inspector general releases the findings of her investigation would be anything but final and would in fact be a total disservice to the 20 people who lost their lives, their families who want answers and justice, and the safety of all New Yorkers,” the Glenville Republican said in a news release.

“We need the experts on the task force to have all the information they need to evaluate what happened, what went wrong, and then give us policy recommendations to help prevent something like this from happening again. I’m urging the governor and legislative majority leaders to come back into session and extend the deadline for this task force so they can get it right and issue a comprehensive and holistic final report that will hopefully lead to policy changes that will save lives. It’s not too late to do this right.”

Reporting by The Associated Press and Gazette staff member Stan Hudy on the scene were included in this story.

