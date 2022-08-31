Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Helen Marie Taylor Museum open house next weekend
The Helen Marie Taylor Museum, 701 Jefferson Ave., will host a free open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The event will include food, games, entertainment and kids activities. For more information, call 254-752-4774. Electronic edition Monday. The Waco Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Monday in...
WacoTrib.com
Central Texas cotton farmers, gins face difficult harvest season
One Centex cotton gin operator says 2022 has been the worst year for cotton he’s ever seen, and other agricultural officials in the Waco area say the extreme drought covering 99% of McLennan County took a toll on cotton season. Last year, Texas farmers harvested 7.7 million bales of cotton over 5.6 million acres. This year, the United States Department of Agriculture predicts Texas’ cotton production to drop significantly, harvesting just 2.9 million bales on 2.2 million acres of harvested area. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/cotton-farmers-gins-face-difficult-harvest-season/article_a9903256-2ace-11ed-b523-43ed0f22380e.html.
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Escalando; Building permit roundup; Bed Bath & Beyond closures; Pinkin's Unique Boutique
Eric Terrazas, who oversees economic development at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said the new Escalando program is going over well. It was launched to give Spanish-speaking business owners tips in their own language. Escalando, by the way, is Spanish for climbing. The chamber holds classes in the new...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for September 6
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (3) updates to this series since Updated 33 min ago.
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: BGCT-Baylor divorce would benefit both; where are the body cameras?
I couldn’t agree more with the Aug. 28 letter from Nathan Elkins titled “Good riddance.” Dr. Elkins is a former Baylor professor who was commenting on the possible change in the affiliation between Baylor University and the Baptist General Convention of Texas. The reality is that this affiliation is already pretty weak. The BGCT is just acknowledging this reality and putting both institutions out of their misery. If this should take place the consequences would extend well beyond any LGBTQ issues which are precipitating this severing of ties.
WacoTrib.com
DJ's Sunday Rewind: Connally-La Vega clash did not disappoint
When I was making picks for this week, I skipped the La Vega-Connally row and finished all my other selections first before I went back and stared at the blinking cursor for a good three minutes. Then I took a blue Expo marker and a red Expo marker, designated blue...
WacoTrib.com
Teen arrested on manslaughter in fatal crash at Loop 340, Marlin Highway
Waco police arrested a 19-year-old man Friday on a second-degree felony charge of manslaughter in a crash that killed a 46-year-old man in late July. Police responded to the crash at 4:37 p.m. July 30 near the westbound access road for Loop 340 and the southbound access road for Marlin Highway, officials reported at the time.
WacoTrib.com
Man arrested on intoxication manslaughter in fatal crash at 18th, Clay
Waco police arrested a 22-year-old man Friday in a mid-July crash at 18th Street and Clay Avenue that killed a 57-year-old man and sent two to the hospital. Police arrested Johnathan Christian Lewis on second-degree felony charges of intoxication manslaughter and manslaughter, and a third-degree felony charge of intoxication assault, according to a press release sent Saturday.
