franklincounty-news.com
Ronald Thompson – West Frankfort, IL
Ronald Melvin Thompson, age 75, of West Frankfort, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the SSM Good Samaritan Hospital of Mt. Vernon, Illinois. His wishes are to be cremated. Burial will be held at a future date in the Maple Dale Cemetery of Olney, Illinois. Leffler Funeral Home...
Brad Tucker – Benton, IL
Bradley Lowell Tucker, age 65, of Benton, Illinois, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, at his home. His wishes are to be cremated. A Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date. Leffler Funeral Home of Benton; is in charge of the cremation arrangements. Bradley Lowell...
