Read full article on original website
Related
bioengineer.org
Simple blood test predicts neurotoxic complications of CAR-T cell therapy
Cell-based immunotherapy called CAR-T cell therapy has revolutionized the treatment of several cancers. The treatment uses genetically modified T cells to target and attack certain types of leukemia and lymphoma. While it can eliminate cancer in some patients who would otherwise succumb to the disease, it also comes with the risk of a range of side effects, some of which affect brain function and can be life-threatening.
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The ‘feeling’ in your feet that’s a sign
Vitamin B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency anaemia, starts off without symptoms. But over time, a range of symptoms including dizziness, hair loss, shortness of breath, and more, can occur at the same time or separately. Many people with the deficiency will experience a strange sensation in their hands and feet.
bioengineer.org
New method eradicates deadly brain tumors by ‘starving’ them of energy source
Dramatic results in glioblastoma research: eliminating the astrocytes (a major class of brain cells) surrounding the tumors or inhibiting their ability to supply energy to the glioblastoma cells resulted in cancer cell death, and tumor regression within several days. The researchers: “These findings provide a promising basis for developing effective...
bioengineer.org
Inhibiting key metabolic enzyme shows promise against melanoma
LA JOLLA, CALIF. – Sept 01, 2022 – Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys, led by Ze’ev Ronai, Ph.D., have shown for the first time that inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme selectively kills melanoma cells and stops tumor growth. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bioengineer.org
Technological advances in cancer therapy
Tumors have significant differences depending on the person affected, even if they are the same cancer, such as breast cancer. Therefore, precision oncology targets specific genetic characteristics of a tumor and incorporates them into treatment. In this way, existing therapies can be “tailored” to avoid side effects and save money on expensive treatments. This represents the cancer treatment of the future.
bioengineer.org
To wipe childhood cancer off the map, scientists must chart its genomic landscape
Scientists have created a roadmap of the genetic mutations present in the most common childhood cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital study is the first to supply a comprehensive view of the genomics of all subtypes of ALL. The work serves as a foundational guide for physicians and scientists to understand disease development and improve treatment outcomes. The research was published today in Nature Genetics.
bioengineer.org
Aging | Synergism of BCL-2 family inhibitors facilitates selective elimination of senescent cells
BUFFALO, NY- September 1, 2022 – A new research paper was published in Aging (“Aging (Albany NY)” by Medline/PubMed, “Aging-US” by Web of Science) on the cover of Volume 14, Issue 16, entitled, “Synergism of BCL-2 family inhibitors facilitates selective elimination of senescent cells.”
bioengineer.org
Establishing a novel strategy to tackle Huntington’s disease
Through an international joint research effort involving ProQR Therapeutics of the Netherlands, Université Grenoble Alpes of France, and KTH Royal Institute of Technology of Sweden, Professor Ji-Soon Song’s research team in the Department of Biological Sciences and KAIST Institute for BioCentury of KAIST, established a noble strategy to treat Huntington’s disease. The new works showed that the protein converted from disease form to its disease-free form maintains its original function, providing new roadblocks to approach Huntington’s disease.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bioengineer.org
Swathi Arur named Emerging Leader in Health and Medicine Scholar by National Academy of Medicine
HOUSTON ― Swathi Arur, Ph.D., professor and deputy chair of Genetics at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, has been selected as one of the 2022 Emerging Leaders in Health and Medicine Scholars by the National Academy of Medicine (NAM). Arur is the first MD Anderson faculty member to be appointed to this prestigious group since its creation in 2016.
bioengineer.org
‘This Is Us’ Alzheimer’s storyline reduces stigma and promotes family discussions
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2022 – The primetime television drama “This Is Us” drew millions of viewers to a compelling narrative about Alzheimer’s disease and family caregiving – and viewers thought it helped reduce stigma around dementia and motivate family discussions about plans for aging, according to new research led by the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health.
Comments / 0