Simple blood test predicts neurotoxic complications of CAR-T cell therapy
Cell-based immunotherapy called CAR-T cell therapy has revolutionized the treatment of several cancers. The treatment uses genetically modified T cells to target and attack certain types of leukemia and lymphoma. While it can eliminate cancer in some patients who would otherwise succumb to the disease, it also comes with the risk of a range of side effects, some of which affect brain function and can be life-threatening.
bioengineer.org
The structure of protein RAF1 revealed: a key step in the development of new drugs against lung cancer
One of the main challenges in oncology is the development of drugs against KRAS oncogenes. These oncogenes -genes that cause cancer when mutated – are responsible for a quarter of all human cancers, including the three tumor types with the highest mortality rates: lung adenocarcinoma, colorectal carcinoma and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
bioengineer.org
New method eradicates deadly brain tumors by ‘starving’ them of energy source
Dramatic results in glioblastoma research: eliminating the astrocytes (a major class of brain cells) surrounding the tumors or inhibiting their ability to supply energy to the glioblastoma cells resulted in cancer cell death, and tumor regression within several days. The researchers: “These findings provide a promising basis for developing effective...
bioengineer.org
Aging | Synergism of BCL-2 family inhibitors facilitates selective elimination of senescent cells
BUFFALO, NY- September 1, 2022 – A new research paper was published in Aging (“Aging (Albany NY)” by Medline/PubMed, “Aging-US” by Web of Science) on the cover of Volume 14, Issue 16, entitled, “Synergism of BCL-2 family inhibitors facilitates selective elimination of senescent cells.”
bioengineer.org
A near-death experience worsens some cancer cells
Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have identified how some cancer cells cheat treatment-induced cell death. In doing so, they persist and lead to cancer recurrence. The findings may serve as the basis for drugs that prevent relapses by inhibiting cancer cells from gaining these persistence traits. The research was published today in Cell.
bioengineer.org
Link between disrupted enzyme and intellectual disability revealed
A new study reveals how a rare genetic mutation leads to intellectual disability. The P212L mutation in an enzyme called CaMKIIalpha, which is important for learning and memory, is known to be linked to intellectual disability. However, the exact process by which the mutation affected the enzyme’s activity was unclear, until now. A newly developed method of protein analysis has shown that the P212L mutation causes dramatically more activation of CaMKIIalpha. This has enabled researchers to identify a potential treatment using existing medicine, and this new method could be adapted to analyze other genetic causes of disability and disease in the future.
bioengineer.org
Establishing a novel strategy to tackle Huntington’s disease
Through an international joint research effort involving ProQR Therapeutics of the Netherlands, Université Grenoble Alpes of France, and KTH Royal Institute of Technology of Sweden, Professor Ji-Soon Song’s research team in the Department of Biological Sciences and KAIST Institute for BioCentury of KAIST, established a noble strategy to treat Huntington’s disease. The new works showed that the protein converted from disease form to its disease-free form maintains its original function, providing new roadblocks to approach Huntington’s disease.
