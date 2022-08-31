ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some lawmakers look to solve Illinois' lagging economy

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Freedom Caucus, which consists of several downstate lawmakers, is looking for fixes to Illinois' unemployment rate, which continues to lag the nation's by nearly a full percentage point. Illinois currently has a 4.4% unemployment rate, compared to the U.S. average of 3.5%. The...
hoiabc.com

Vote by mail now offered as permanent option for Illinois voters

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Notices from election officials across the state are coming into Illinois resident mail boxes. Whether they’re letters or pink postcards like they are for Peoria voters, they’re all offering the option to cast a ballot through the mail permanently. It’s a part...
97ZOK

Where does Illinois land on a ranking of Hardest Working States?

Illinois is full of hard-working men and women, construction workers, first responders, teachers, and the list goes on and on, so where do you think Illinois lands on the list of 2022's Hardest-Working States?. According to the website WalletHub.com, Illinois is the 39th Hardest-Working State in the country this year,...
The Center Square

Hobbs formally refuses to debate Lake in Arizona governor race

(The Center Square) – Democrat Katie Hobbs is refusing to debate Republican Kari Lake in their race for Arizona governor. In her response to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, Hobbs’ campaign said the current secretary of state wouldn’t participate in something that will make Arizona “the butt of late-night TV jokes and national ridicule,” referring to the criticism the rowdy GOP primary debate garnered.
The Center Square

Audit of Illinois’ unemployment agency shows mountain of problems

(The Center Square) – A scathing audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security shows deficiencies throughout the Pritzker administration agency. The two-year audit from the Illinois auditor general released this week included the first 18 months of the pandemic and shows the unemployment agency did not have proper controls over many aspects of the federally funded state agency. There were 26 compliance findings. All but three showed significant deficiencies.
Elections
wgnradio.com

Will cities in Illinois adopt the ranked-choice voting format?

Gary Schotz is an advertising business veteran and spokesperson for Fair Vote Illinois whom Bob Sirott affectionately describes as ‘The Jaded Chicago Ad Guy.’ Schotz joins Bob to talk about what ranked-choice voting is and how it works, how Evanston could potentially become in first city in Illinois to use this voting format, and which other areas in Illinois are subject adopt this format.
wjol.com

Illinois Secretary Of State Jesse White Back At Work

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is back at work after contracting COVID-19. The 88-year-old tested negative for the virus this week and returned to work at the James R. Thompson center in Chicago. White announced he tested positive for COVID last week, saying he experienced only mild symptoms. He is fully vaccinated and double boosted.
