Gov. JB Pritzker's blind trust intersects with state contracts, Better Government Association finds
A Better Government Association investigation is taking a closer look at Governor J.B. Pritzker's personal investments.
Prison staff rep: Pritzker admin ‘placates social justice at expense of accountability’
(The Center Square) – Fentanyl-laced mail is making its way into Illinois' corrections system and some are demanding a change in policy to make it stop. Scot Ward, president of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Corrections Lodge 263, said there are ongoing issues concerning safety of staff and inmates.
Some lawmakers look to solve Illinois' lagging economy
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Freedom Caucus, which consists of several downstate lawmakers, is looking for fixes to Illinois' unemployment rate, which continues to lag the nation's by nearly a full percentage point. Illinois currently has a 4.4% unemployment rate, compared to the U.S. average of 3.5%. The...
Jake Corman spent more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $9.9 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Jake Corman III has spent more than any other Republican. Corman is the representative for Pennsylvania State Senate District 34 and ran for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022. Corman...
North Carolina residents to see state tax hit for forgiven student loans
(The Center Square) – North Carolinians who receive student loan forgiveness won’t be required to pay federal taxes on the amount, but it will be treated as taxable income under current state law. When President Joe Biden announced a plan to forgive student loans last week, a fact...
Extended tax talk delays Missouri's special legislative session
(The Center Square) – After Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson spent weeks reviewing a tax cut with legislators before calling next week’s special session, Republican leaders in both chambers stated they needed more time to create a different plan. The Missouri Constitution allows the governor to convene the...
hoiabc.com
Vote by mail now offered as permanent option for Illinois voters
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Notices from election officials across the state are coming into Illinois resident mail boxes. Whether they’re letters or pink postcards like they are for Peoria voters, they’re all offering the option to cast a ballot through the mail permanently. It’s a part...
Where does Illinois land on a ranking of Hardest Working States?
Illinois is full of hard-working men and women, construction workers, first responders, teachers, and the list goes on and on, so where do you think Illinois lands on the list of 2022's Hardest-Working States?. According to the website WalletHub.com, Illinois is the 39th Hardest-Working State in the country this year,...
Hobbs formally refuses to debate Lake in Arizona governor race
(The Center Square) – Democrat Katie Hobbs is refusing to debate Republican Kari Lake in their race for Arizona governor. In her response to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, Hobbs’ campaign said the current secretary of state wouldn’t participate in something that will make Arizona “the butt of late-night TV jokes and national ridicule,” referring to the criticism the rowdy GOP primary debate garnered.
Special prosecutor could investigate potential voter fraud in Illinois primary
VENICE, Illinois — Officials in Madison County have confirmed a criminal investigation is underway after election judges noticed similar handwriting on roughly 39 mail-in ballots during the Illinois primary election. Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza, a Democrat, confirmed her office detected the suspicious mail-in ballots during the June 28...
Oklahoma senator wants input on the state's tax system
(The Center Square)- A Democratic lawmaker wants to know what Oklahomans think about the state’s tax system. Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, is holding three meetings in September, she said in a news release Wednesday. “Across the political spectrum, people feel that our state tax system benefits some and...
Audit of Illinois’ unemployment agency shows mountain of problems
(The Center Square) – A scathing audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security shows deficiencies throughout the Pritzker administration agency. The two-year audit from the Illinois auditor general released this week included the first 18 months of the pandemic and shows the unemployment agency did not have proper controls over many aspects of the federally funded state agency. There were 26 compliance findings. All but three showed significant deficiencies.
Income tax: Pennsylvania's flexible option, attractive lure
(The Center Square) – As the economy still recovers from and adjusts to the pandemic, Pennsylvania looks to make tax season easier for remote workers and businesses. Critics, however, worry that the adjustments may not go far enough. Senate Bill 1315, introduced by Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York, would make...
Darren Bailey polls show gubernatorial candidate trailing as he gets critical campaign funding boost
A new poll shows Darren Bailey is in trouble and it could further hurt his fundraising.
Labor amendment remains on November ballot after court blocks petition
(The Center Square) – Illinois' 4th District Appellate Court has affirmed a Sangamon County court's decision from June that blocks a petition that tried to remove Amendment 1 from the November ballot. Amendment 1 would create a state constitutional right for employees to organize and bargain collectively through representatives...
Business groups, advocates want Ohio to spend on affordable housing
(The Center Square) – Business and advocacy groups in Ohio recently urged Gov. Mike DeWine to spend federal COVID-19 relief money on affordable housing after a new report showed rent in the state increased more than the typical prepandemic year. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released...
Larkin and Rep. Schrier spar over support for Washington law enforcement
(The Center Square) – Congresswoman Kim Schrier’s efforts to fund the King County Sheriff's Office for body cameras is a plan her opponent Matt Larkin can get behind. Larkin, legal counsel for his family-owned manufacturing company, has focused his campaign for the Washington State's 8th Congressional District on reducing crime throughout the state.
Washington no longer seeking child support collection for kids in foster care
(The Center Square) – Citing financial hardships for parents and longer stays in foster care for children, the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families has stopped referring parents to child support collection after a child is placed into foster care. “We know that most parents are already...
wgnradio.com
Will cities in Illinois adopt the ranked-choice voting format?
Gary Schotz is an advertising business veteran and spokesperson for Fair Vote Illinois whom Bob Sirott affectionately describes as ‘The Jaded Chicago Ad Guy.’ Schotz joins Bob to talk about what ranked-choice voting is and how it works, how Evanston could potentially become in first city in Illinois to use this voting format, and which other areas in Illinois are subject adopt this format.
wjol.com
Illinois Secretary Of State Jesse White Back At Work
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is back at work after contracting COVID-19. The 88-year-old tested negative for the virus this week and returned to work at the James R. Thompson center in Chicago. White announced he tested positive for COVID last week, saying he experienced only mild symptoms. He is fully vaccinated and double boosted.
