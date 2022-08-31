Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Woman Who Was Pregnant for 12 MonthsAndrei TapalagaLos Angeles, CA
Five Cooling Drink Ideas for When Its Too Hot To Think in LALet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Places Where You Can Find Classic American Comfort Food in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season wrapped up with the Colorado Avalanche becoming Stanley Cup champions for the third time in their history.
Yardbarker
3 Flames Likely Headed Into Their Final Season in Calgary
In just a few short weeks, the Calgary Flames will begin training camp with what is a very different roster from the one we all saw just a few short months ago. Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk are out the door, while two-star talents of their own in Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri have come in to replace them.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Should Trade for Rangers’ Nils Lundqvist
According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the New York Rangers are actively looking to trade “frustrated” defenseman Nils Lundkvist:. The Rangers are engaged in an accelerated effort to trade Nils Lundkvist after being notified that the 22-year-old Swedish defenseman is unlikely to report to camp in the absence of a deal, The Post has been told by multiple sources.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Pittsburgh Penguins
The Detroit Red Wings have had an extremely eventful summer, but general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman still has a good amount of cap space to work with. As a result, he will be in a position where he could make more additions to his roster before the start of the 2022-23 campaign. When looking at teams who he should consider doing business with, the Pittsburgh Penguins stand out. They are low in cap space and could be willing to make a move before the season begins. Let’s look at three players who the Red Wings should target from Pittsburgh.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Avs D-man Erik Johnson invites Coloradans to meet him with Stanley Cup
It's getting closer to hockey season, and our Colorado Avalanche are still the keepers of the Stanley Cup. As the excitement builds up for our favorite players to step out on the ice, there's another opportunity for Avs fans to get closer to Stanley than one might normally. Stanley Cup champion Avs defenseman Erik Johnson tweeted he will be accompanying the Cup on Saturday at the Avalanche practice facility in Centennial. He had initially said he would hold the gathering at a park in Cherry Hills Village.Johnson made it known he wants to continue the celebration as the Cup champs with fans who can join him in the Denver metro area. He tweeted the meetup is set to go from 12-12:30 p.m. at the Family Sports Center, located at 6901 South Peoria Street. Further details about this whim celebration were not available in the tweet or, after checking, on the Colorado Avalanche website. As with any player's day with the Cup, we expect Stanley's longtime keeper, Phil Pritchard, will also be present, along with possible friends and family of Johnson. RELATED: Where is it now? Follow the Stanley Cup as it travels the world with Colorado Avalanche players
Yardbarker
Likeliest Canadiens to Re-Sign as Pending UFAs After 2022-23
The easiest part of any good rebuild isn’t necessarily to tank. Playing the waiting game is far easier as the Montreal Canadiens for example look ahead for unwanted contracts to expire. It just takes a great deal of patience, as many of these deals are potentially unwanted by other teams too.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Canadiens, Sharks, Wild, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks have extended J.T. Miller to a long-term deal. Why the change of heart? Why the seven years? Is the organization concerned he can’t produce over the term of the deal? Meanwhile, the New York Rangers are reportedly shopping Nils Lundkvist.
Yardbarker
Devils on Right Track to Becoming Next Avalanche
The NHL has historically proven to be a copycat league. Every spring, the Stanley Cup is lifted, and 31 general managers and coaches begin taking notes to see what they can learn and adapt to their own team. The New Jersey Devils are a team that is following the Colorado Avalanche’s blueprint and are slowly working towards becoming legitimate playoff contenders.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Five More Years of Mike Sullivan as Penguins Head Coach
It's not often that NHL head coaches reach ten years with one organization. The shelf life for a head coach has grown increasingly shorter no matter how good the coach is, as exemplified by the abrupt firings of Bruce Cassidy and Barry Trotz this summer. The Pittsburgh Penguins proved that they are an outlier in that area by extending head coach Mike Sullivan's contract through the 2026.27 season.
The Hockey Writers
Montreal Canadiens a Fit for Rangers’ Nils Lundkvist
As what usually happens as teams approach training camps, there will be players jockeying for their best chances to earn NHL jobs. Some enter camp ready to compete, others see franchise cornerstones and top young assets as their competition. The latter is the case for New York Rangers defenceman Nils Lundkvist.
NHL
MacDermid takes Stanley Cup to massive beach party in Ontario
Avalanche defenseman brings trophy to hometown to show off for fans. The Stanley Cup went back to the beach. Colorado Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid had his day with the Cup this week and attended a massive beach party on a beautiful summer day. MacDermid had the trophy in his hometown...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Kraken, Ducks, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins could be prepared to extend a couple of PTOs to some veteran defenseman. Would either accept? Meanwhile, with the Seattle Kraken name a captain for this coming season? The Anaheim Ducks acquired Dmitry Kulikov, will they keep him or flip him? Finally, how healthy is Dylan Holloway for the Edmonton Oilers?
Comments / 0