It's getting closer to hockey season, and our Colorado Avalanche are still the keepers of the Stanley Cup. As the excitement builds up for our favorite players to step out on the ice, there's another opportunity for Avs fans to get closer to Stanley than one might normally. Stanley Cup champion Avs defenseman Erik Johnson tweeted he will be accompanying the Cup on Saturday at the Avalanche practice facility in Centennial. He had initially said he would hold the gathering at a park in Cherry Hills Village.Johnson made it known he wants to continue the celebration as the Cup champs with fans who can join him in the Denver metro area. He tweeted the meetup is set to go from 12-12:30 p.m. at the Family Sports Center, located at 6901 South Peoria Street. Further details about this whim celebration were not available in the tweet or, after checking, on the Colorado Avalanche website. As with any player's day with the Cup, we expect Stanley's longtime keeper, Phil Pritchard, will also be present, along with possible friends and family of Johnson. RELATED: Where is it now? Follow the Stanley Cup as it travels the world with Colorado Avalanche players

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO