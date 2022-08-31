Ku Klux Klan plaque is mounted at the entrance of West Point's science center, congressional commission finds

Read full article on original website
Lynn is fed up
2d ago
Sometimes history is ugly, which is why it shouldn’t be erased. We should all learn from those mistakes and be reminded of them often.
EXCLUSIVE: Black troops study controversial Ku Klux Klan plaque at West Point as Army refuses to say if it will remove it: Huge mural reflects hundreds of years of US history
Black troops at West Point were seen scrutinizing a plaque with an engraving that commemorates the Ku Klux Klan Wednesday - days after a commission tasked with removing Confederate markers from US military installations failed to pull the problematic print. The engraving at the storied military academy - which is...
KKK Plaque Found Hiding in Plain Sight at West Point Military Academy
A congressional panel set up in the wake of George Floyd’s murder to examine the names of Department of Defense sites made a shocking find: a prominent plaque at the West Point military academy, mounted at the entrance of a science center, depicting a figure in a KKK hood with “KU KLUX KLAN” emblazoned beneath. The discovery was contained in a report released Monday by the Naming Commission, which has recommended removing or re-naming several defense assets still named after, or honoring, Confederate figures. Since the KKK emerged after the Civil War, the plaque fell outside their purview, Ty Seidule, the Commission’s vice chair and a retired brigadier general, told The New York Times. The Commission nonetheless included the plaque in its report, flagging it for scrutiny and removal by other parties.Read it at The New York Times
Report finds decades-old plaque with image of Ku Klux Klan member at West Point
The report includes an image of the plaque, which depicts a hooded figure holding what appears to be a rifle with the words "Ku Klux Klan" underneath.
West Point’s KKK plaque should be removed, commission says
Panel is tasked with recommending which US military assets should be renamed, to remove associations with Confederates
Residents Bombarded With Racist Messages After Town Knocks Down Confederate Monument
Residents in a North Carolina town say they’ve been bombarded with white supremacist messages after the removal of a local Confederate statue. On Aug. 21, Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson, a Black man, personally removed the Veterans Memorial and live-streamed it after the town’s board of commissioners voted earlier in August to have it taken down. Within a week of the removal, residents said they found letters at their homes that said the town allowed a “tyrant [to] stomp on [their] white privilege!” One note, which was signed by the “White Knights” and had a list of fake phone numbers and websites to contact, told white Enfield residents, “Don’t let them get away with anything!” Enfield’s police chief said an investigation is under way to determine if the statue’s removal at the hands of the mayor was legal.Read it at WRAL
Parents of murdered soldier continue fight to have him buried at Arlington
Richard Collins III, who was Black, was stabbed to death while visiting friends at the University of Maryland in 2017 days after being commissioned as a second lieutenant. His parents won’t him buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
Tennessee college alumni lobby to remove Supreme Court Justice Barrett from school's 'hall of fame'
An alumni group at Rhodes College created a petition for the school to remove Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett from the school's "Hall of Fame" because of her vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. The petition was created by Rhodes College Alumni for Reproductive Rights and is being sent...
Air Force erasing decorated Union Army veteran from base over 'brutal acts' towards Native Americans
Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington announced that it is renaming parts of the base named after Col. George Wright, a decorated U.S. Army veteran accused of brutality against Native Americans. "We are renaming Ft Wright Village and Ft Wright Oval in base housing to Lilac Village and Willow Loop,"...
90-year-old former Senator: Fighting racism relies on White people
Fifty-three years ago, a government commission investigated civil unrest and racial inequality in America. The results from the “Kerner Report” shocked the country but mostly faded into history. The last surviving member, Fred Harris, shares why.
I Taught My 4th Grade Class About White Privilege And Their Response Was Eye-Opening
"Students tackled the Louisiana literacy test, which was given to would-be Black voters in the 1960s. Every one of them failed."
Trump supporter who took private jet to Jan. 6 riot and called Capitol police 'traitors' pleads guilty to federal misdemeanor
Katherine Schwab traveled to Washington, DC, by private jet before the Jan. 6 riot, prosecutors said. Video footage shows the Texas realtor calling Capitol police "traitors," per prosecutors. Schwab on Thursday pleaded guilty to disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. A Trump supporter who flew to Washington DC...
The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
Latinos, Asians, ‘Black folks in the south’ who vote GOP are pushing white supremacy: MSNBC guest
During the latest episode of MSNBC’s "The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell," Fordham University political science professor Christina Greer educated MSNBC viewers that white Republican voters aren’t the only ones allegedly pushing white supremacy and isolationist rhetoric. She argued Asian, Latino and African American GOP voters were as well.
BET
Newly Launched ‘Emmett Till Alerts’ Notify Black Leaders Of Racist Incidents, Hate Crimes
A new alert system launched Monday (Aug. 22) in Maryland notifies Black leaders about racist incidents and hate crimes. CBS News reports that the Emmett Till Alert, named in honor of the 14-year-old Black child lynched in 1955 in Mississippi, is modeled on the Amber Alert system. There are three alert levels, with the highest level signaling a great likelihood of violence or death.
Trump-backed candidate Doug Mastriano posed in Confederate uniform at Army War College
PHILADELPHIA — Three years before retiring from the U.S. Army in 2017, Donald Trump-backed Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano posed in Confederate uniform for a faculty photo at the Army War College, according to a copy of the photo obtained by Reuters. The previously unreported photo, released by the...
Essence
Alicia Garza: Black People Should Make The Rules 'So We're Not Constantly Chasing After Tragedies'
Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza talks to ESSENCE about the Black Census Project, listening to the Black community, and being proactive about policy ahead of elections. Every day, we inch closer to the 2022 midterm elections. For Black Americans, this is of the utmost importance because there has been...
College GOP Group Slammed for Inviting White Nationalist to Campus
A student political group, College Republicans United, has reportedly invited self-described “white advocate” Jared Taylor to speak at Arizona State University on Sept. 2. He founded the white nationalist group New Century Foundation and its American Renaissance magazine, which has a website that includes “large amounts of racist agit-prop, community blog posts and all white dating sites” as well as “advertisements for a slew of racist literature such as ‘The Blackening of Europe: Immigration, Islam & The Migrant Crisis,’ ‘White Identity Politics,’ or ‘A Dissident's Guide to Black and Africa,’” ASU’s student newspaper said. A university spokesperson said that registered student groups are allowed to invite speakers, and such an invitation “does not in any way imply university endorsement.”Read it at Northeast Valley News
Congressional panel says it cannot call for removal of KKK plaque at prestigious West Point military academy
A Congressional panel has recommended the review of a plaque honoring the Klu Klux Klan from the prestigious United States Military Academy at West Point - but stopped short of ordering its removal.The Naming Commission tasked with reviewing Confederate-associated links to US military bases released a report on Monday recommending the renaming of multiple areas of West Point carrying the name of Robert E Lee, including a building, road and gate. However, the panel said it could not directly call for the removal of a plaque paying homage to the KKK at the entrance of the academy’s Bartlett...
NAACP backs banning New Mexico official and Cowboys for Trump co-founder from public office, citing his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot
The NAACP offered its support to an ongoing lawsuit filed in June by three New Mexicans saying Couy Griffin should be removed from his post.
Poll: Black Americans see racism as a persistent challenge, and few say the country's racial reckoning has brought change
Two-thirds of Black Americans say that recent increased focus on race and racial inequality in the US has not led to changes that are improving the lives of Black people, according to a new report from the Pew Research Center.
