Read full article on original website
Related
nbc24.com
Lucas County commissioners award $100K to local groups for criminal justice reform
TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday, the Board of Lucas County Commissioners announced that 10 grants will be awarded community to organizations for individuals and families impacted by the criminal justice system. The funds have been provided by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation in support of the MacArthur...
nbc24.com
Lucas County Recreation Center's Handball Court Complex named after George Miller
MAUMEE, Ohio — The Toledo Handball Club gathered Friday to dedicate the handball court complex at the Lucas County Recreation Center in the name of George Miller. Lucas County Administrator Megan Vahey Casiere presented a proclamation on behalf of the county commissioners to acknowledge the renaming of the complex in his honor.
nbc24.com
Bittersweet Farms highlights the impact of being a Dana Open charity
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Bittersweet Farms got a front-row seat to this year’s Dana Open as one of their benefiting charities. “For us to receive this support enables us to continue that important work that ripples into the wider community," said Katie Kuntz-Wineland, the marketing coordinator for Bittersweet Farms.
nbc24.com
Virtual schools highlight increased enrollment, benefits to online education
TOLEDO, Ohio — No backpacks. No binders. Or even lockers. For more kids this year, heading to school simply looks like powering on their computers. “Our student population just keeps growing and growing for Ohio Digital Learning School and that’s - we are like always hiring new teachers because our student population is just continuously growing," said Natalie Sanford, a health and physical education teacher at Ohio Digital Learning School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc24.com
The Beauty of Butterfly Art at the Franklin Park Mall!
Gail Christofferson and Julie Sanderson of Artist Butterflies of Northwest Ohio appeared on WGO with art examples and spoke about the butterfly art exhibit in the Franklin Park Mall and the need of community involvement to gain interest in mosaic art!. For more information on mosaic art and the art...
nbc24.com
Police arrest 3 in North Toledo barricade situation
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police resolved a standoff Thursday afternoon at a house on the 2000 block of Summit Street near Galena Street. The SWAT team had been at the home for roughly two hours before ultimately arresting three people. No one was injured in the incident.
nbc24.com
Toledo police issue warrants for 2 suspects in July murder
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are searching for two individuals wanted in connection to the death of a murder suspect. According to a press release from the Police Department, on July 31 officers responded to a reported shooting at North Detroit Avenue and Council Street where they found 28-year-old Catherine Craig who had been shot while driving on North Detroit Avenue and later died at Toledo Hospital.
nbc24.com
Man charged with murder in East Toledo shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives have arrested a man in connection to a fatal Friday afternoon shooting. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported person shot at 12:20 p.m. at Weiler Homes. On scene they found 22-year-old Corey Coley suffering from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc24.com
Sylvania residents convert their yards to Dana Open parking areas
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Bonnie Brieschke is one of the dozens of people who provide public parking to Dana Open spectators on their own lawn for just $10. With parking at the Highland Meadows Golf Course severely limited, houses along Erie Street have turned their entire yards, front and back, into parking lots for the tournament.
nbc24.com
The Dana Open is perfect FORE a day out!
The 2022 Dana Open presented by Marathon will be contested August 29 through September 4 at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, for a purse of $1.75 million. WGO was live on location Management Consultant Paige Ottaviano to get all the details about the LBGA tournament. For more information and tickets, visit Dana Open.
nbc24.com
Toledo Rockets ready to face LIU Sharks in home opener
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Rockets are all set for their Thursday night home opening game at the Glass Bowl. Coming in as a 45 1/2-point favorite against Long Island University, the team has high hopes as always coming into the new season. The University of Toledo is looking...
Comments / 0