Read full article on original website
Related
Kendall Jenner Wore Fall's Buzziest Flat Shoe Trend With Puddle Jeans
Wouldn't you just love to spend some time in Kendall Jenner's shoe closet? I'm sure it's a magical place. I've written my fair share of content about her shoes, but this is the first time I've covered Jenner wearing ballet flats. But given that they're a major trend at the moment and she loves a trend, it's quite fitting (she is the creative director of FWRD, after all).
In Style
Kim Kardashian Proved She's a Supportive Ex by Matching With Her Daughters in Yeezy Shades
Kim Kardashian is proving once again that there's no bad blood between her and ex-husband Kanye West — but this time, she did it in the most fashionable way. On Thursday, the mother-of-four shared a behind-the-scenes photo dump of a futuristic-themed photoshoot for Kanye's clothing brand, Yeezy, and both of their daughters got in on the action, too.
Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps
Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi. The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day. Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream...
Kim Kardashian Adds Subtle Sparkles to Gray Catsuit With Embellished Balenciaga Bag for Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila Launch Party
Kim Kardashian had a standout fashion moment while supporting her sister Kendall Jenner. The reality star-turned-entrepreneur wore a gray halterneck catsuit at the second annual 8.18 party in the Little Beach House Malibu in Los Angeles, where she celebrated the launch of Eight Reserve, the latest premium Añejo to be added to Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila brand. She paired the look with a mini silver sequined Balenciaga hourglass bag and knee-high green boots by Yeezy.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. PremiereRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereRed...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign
Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Stars in Calvin Klein Jeans Campaign 30 Years After Her Mom's Iconic Ads
Lila Moss is slipping into her Calvins era. Kate Moss' 19-year-old daughter stars in Calvin Klein's Fall 2022 campaign, 30 years after Kate first modeled for the brand in 1992, making her a household name. The campaign, which launched Wednesday, celebrates the brand's latest underwear and loungewear pieces. Photographed and...
Lady Gaga Wears Mom Jeans and Sleek Stiletto Boots While in New York City
Lady Gaga was spotted hitting the streets of New York in an all-black ensemble on Thursday. Last we saw the “House Of Gucci” star, on stage for her Chromatica Ball tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stage that day in a dramatic ensemble that evoked her role as “The Countess” on “American Horror Story: Hotel.” Today, Gaga paid a quick visit to her friend and fellow singer Tony Bennett while in New York. For her outing, the “Bad Romance” songstress wore a long black trench coat that covered most of Gaga’s body. The outerwear was fitted with long sleeves and...
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Gets Sustainably Chic in Floral Sundress & Platform Sneakers for Stella McCartney Boutique Tour
Phoebe Gates, the daughter of Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates, is continuing her quest to become a sustainable fashion advocate. The activist and Stanford University student recently posted a Reel to Instagram praising one of her favorite designers, Stella McCartney. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Gates (@phoebegates) In the post, Gates writes, “I <3 Stella McCartney and everything she represents! Her advocacy for a sustainable fashion revolution and her ability to create her own name as a force for change is unbeatable <3 #sustainablefashion #london.” The video sees Gates wearing a red sun dress by Stella...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Check Out the New YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA Collection
Amidst the attention around the ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA collection now available, Ye‘s YEEZY label has now delivered a new campaign for its ongoing partnership. Taking to Instagram, YEEZY offered a series of evocative images highlighting what is believed to be the next installment of the YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA collaboration.
Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid Show Off Their Contrasting Sister Style
When it comes to personal style, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid are worlds apart. The youngest sister, Bella, favors a retro aesthetic and loves rare vintage finds. She also supports up-and-coming designers like Kiko Kostadinov, Fidan Novruzova, and Supriya Lele. Gigi, on the other hand, leans more toward a Cali-girl vibe during the day but amps up the glamour at night.
Blackpink’s Jennie Strikes A Pose in Black Bralette and Jeans for Calvin Klein
Jennie Kim of Blackpink is on a roll this week, having just announced her acting debut in HBO’s series “The Idol” and released “Pink Venom,” Blackpink’s newest song. Now, she can add another accomplishment to her resume: Calvin Klein model. While posing for the brand’s Fall 2022 season, Jennie was shot by Alasdair McLellan in an all-black ensemble. Her outfit featured a simple bralette with thin upper straps, paired with wide-leg denim jeans. Jennie’s pieces were simple and understated, remaining essentially timeless while being easy to layer with other pieces. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Klein...
Khloé Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink Wearing Balenciaga to Kylie Cosmetics Ulta Launch
Khloé Kardashian had a standout fashion moment at the Kylie Cosmetics launch at Ulta Beauty. On Wednesday, the reality star and entrepreneur attended the launch of her younger sister Kylie Jenner’s brand at the popular beauty chain’s location in Westwood, California.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'Me Time' Los Angeles PremiereRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. PremiereRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. Premiere She wore an all-pink getup that featured a pink top, leggings and matching boots by Balenciaga under a blazer. She topped off the look with sunglasses and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PopSugar
Kim Kardashian Wows in a Back-Cutout Gown For Balenciaga's New Campaign
Kim Kardashian and Balenciaga have had a year of synergy, and today that relationship shows no signs of slowing down. Balenciaga released its Winter 2022 campaign on Aug. 31, with Kardashian front and center. The beauty mogul has been an ambassador for the house for quite some time, spearheading some of its biggest trends: the Pantaleggings, the Le Cagole bag, the hybrid bodysuit dress, and the catsuit. The campaign also stars fellow Balenciaga muse "Euphoria"'s Alexa Demie.
thezoereport.com
I’m A Fashion Editor, And These Are The Bags I’m Carrying To NYFW
I would call myself something of a handbag enthusiast — IMO, the accessory is so much more than something to merely hold your stuff. And while I could wax poetic about the many merits of carrying just the right tote or going out clutch, I have a more pressing PSA for you to consider: fall 2022 is full of statement bag trends that will upgrade your look.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian's best pal Jonathan says Balenciaga ad 'covered her best' asset
Kim Kardashian sports a bodycon dress for her latest Balenciaga campaign and BFF Jonathan Cheban couldn’t help but point out her famous asset. The reality star has been a walking advert for Balenciaga in 2022, so it’s unsurprising she’s become the face of the winter campaign, alongside a host of other celebrities. From wearing the never-seen-before Pataleggings as her daily attire to rocking up in Balenciaga-logo caution tape, Kim is the perfect brand ambassador.
Madonna Waves Italy Goodbye in a Leafy Green Dolce and Gabbana Dress and Leather Versace Slingback Pumps
Madonna waved goodbye to Italy in her most recent post to Instagram. Today’s photos show the “Like A Virgin” songstress lounging on a luxe peach patterned couch in pointed pumps and a vegetal green Dolce and Gabbana dress before switching the scenery and leaning on a black moped. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) The halter-style dress featured a risky high slit and was fitted to the singer’s form with ruching running up the sides. Initially, the bodice had a sweetheart neckline, the dress appearing that way in some of the images. However, the mom of six...
Kim Kardashian Styles a Gray Turtleneck Dress With Shield Sunglasses and Neon Boots
Kim Kardashian's latest appearance doubled down on her alien-Barbie style chapter. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the reality star attended a fundraiser hosted by This Is About Humanity, an organization cofounded by her friend Zoe Winkler Reinis, dedicated to raising awareness about separated and reunified families and children at the border. Kardashian made a minimalist entrance in a gray turtleneck maxi dress by Balenciaga. The ankle-length design boasted a semisheer front that exposed her bra, while the high-waist skirt was rendered in an opaque shade. Kardashian took things up a notch with her go-to shield sunglasses: a pair of chrome frames with black lenses. Consistent with the Barbie look, her platinum-blond hair cascaded past her lower back, and she forewent jewelry.
Reese Witherspoon Gleams in Rainbow-Flecked Dress, Denim Jacket and Cinched Mules for Dinner in NYC
Reese Witherspoon was breezily dressed for dinner while out with her family in New York City. Stepping out with husband Tim Roth and son Deacon Philippe on Saturday night, the “Legally Blonde” star arrived for a dinner at Carbone in a tiered midi dress. Her black style featured a high waistline, given a whimsical finish from an allover multicolored metallic flecked pattern. Completing her ensemble was a blue denim jacket with turned-up sleeves, giving Witherspoon’s outfit an approachable and bohemian spin. She completed her outfit with gold hoop earrings, a thin bangle and a metallic silver pouch. When it came to shoes, Witherspoon’s...
Reese Witherspoon Topped Off Her Pretty Maxi Dress with the Staple Jacket Every Summer-to-Fall Closet Needs
There are strictly casual layering pieces — think cotton hoodies and nylon windbreakers — and then there are much more elevated picks like tweed blazers and leather bombers. But a denim jacket perfectly bridges the gap between relaxed and stylish, and Reese Witherspoon just proved it. The Morning...
Harper's Bazaar
Kendall Jenner Wore Sleek Leather Pants During Date Night with Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner is doing date night dressing right. Over the weekend, the model was spotted on a low-key outing in Los Angeles with boyfriend Devin Booker, looking sleek in an all-black look. Her ensemble consisted of a high-waisted, straight-leg pair of leather trousers, which she styled with a black halter...
Comments / 0