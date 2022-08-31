Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees manager Aaron Boone makes outrageous claim about SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Holding on to a slight lead on Wednesday night, New York Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa made yet another error, losing the game for the Bombers after Shohei Ohtani launched a three-run homer in the bottom of the 6th inning. Kiner-Falefa botched a routine ground ball, a play he must make...
Yardbarker
Ronald Acuña’s postgame comments are worrisome
That 444-foot blast gave the Braves a 3-0 lead, and they ended up needed every ounce of the cushion, as Kenley Jansen would go on to surrender a two-run homer in the ninth. Thankfully, Jansen was able to avoid a total collapse and forced the next batter to groundout to end the game. It was a win the Braves desperately needed, but it wasn’t all smiles from Ronald Acuña, who had some very discouraging comments about his knee after the game.
Yardbarker
Clay Holmes Shocked The Great Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani is well known for being one of the best hitters and pitchers in all of baseball. But that doesn’t mean that the two-way star can’t be blown away by certain pitches and pitchers at times. Last night, the New York Yankees brought in the recently reinstated...
MLB・
Yardbarker
The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player
Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Yankees GM Brian Cashman continues to make glaring mistakes
Whether it be in Joey Gallo or the uninspiring play of Frankie Montas, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman continues to strike out at the trade deadline. Cashman sends away valuable prospects in exchange for talented players, but the moment they arrive to play for the Yankees, they immediately begin to deteriorate into shells of their former selves.
Yardbarker
Braves announce a plethora of moves as rosters expand
Arcia and Chavez have been critical pieces to the Braves this season. It’s fantastic to see both of them back in Atlanta. Arcia has been out since August 9th with a hamstring injury. Before that, he was filling in splendidly for the injured Ozzie Albies, but I don’t expect him to go back to starting. With Vaughn Grissom emerging, Arcia is likely to return to his role as the team’s primary utility man.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fans Have A Fun Cheer For A Rising Talent
Outfielder Lars Nootbaar has captured the hearts of St. Louis Cardinals fans everywhere. His youthful energy, sense of humor, knack for clutch hits, and some truly great defense has put him on a high pedestal in St. Louis. Last night in Cincinnati, he hit a two-run homer that proved to...
Yardbarker
How are the players the Braves traded away at the deadline doing?
It’s been exactly one month since the trade deadline, and so far, I would say the Braves did a very good job considering they didn’t have to give up much. Raisel Iglesias has come as advertised, Robbie Grossman has tweaked his swing and become a significant contributor, and even Jake Odorizzi has bounced back with a couple of strong performances after a rough start. But what about the players the Braves traded away? Is there anyone they might regret giving up?
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Yankees get bad injury news on Anthony Rizzo ahead of Tampa series
The New York Yankees have been without starting first baseman Anthony Rizzo the last few days. He’s been dealing with a lower back injury that has plagued him for years, forcing him to miss a few games this season. Rizzo wasn’t able to go through any of his pregame...
Yardbarker
New York Aaron Judge contract extension update
As the 2022 season wears on, the New York Yankees still have their sights set on extending Aaron Judge after an immaculate season. Longtime New York Post writer and reporter Jon Heyman published an interesting article yesterday evening, discussing a few big-name free agents’ expected decisions this upcoming offseason. He talks about Aaron Judge, and how apparently, executives around the league are expecting him to stay put in the Bronx.
Yardbarker
Insider offers hints for contract Mets' Jacob deGrom may earn as free agent
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has made only six MLB appearances this season, all of which occurred in August, but some already can't stop thinking about his future beyond what could ultimately become a World Series run. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner confirmed in March he...
Yardbarker
Top Cardinals Prospect Keeps Showing Off His Power
Just a month ago, we weren’t sure where St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker would end up. Many were theorizing that his days in the Cards organization were numbered after trade rumors about Juan Soto began circulating. Ultimately, the Cards didn’t go for Soto and held onto Walker,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
'Narco' creators say Mets' Edwin Diaz only MLB player who can use viral hit
Back in August, Thom Jongkind and Idir Makhlaf of the music duo Blasterjaxx explained that they want to attend a New York Mets game and possibly perform their hit song "Narco" in front of the home crowd. "Narco," of course, became a viral sensation throughout the baseball world on multiple occasions this summer thanks to Mets closer Edwin Diaz using it as his walkout music.
Yardbarker
Dave Roberts, Justin Turner Surprised Dodgers & Padres Were Warned
Dustin May and Yu Darvish each hit two batters on Friday night, and the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres were both warned after Will Smith took a fastball off his left arm in the sixth inning. “Letter of the law, how they’re supposed to handle it, I was,”...
Mets manager Buck Showalter: 'When we have a full house, I want the hot dogs to be hot. I want the beer to be cold'
The Los Angeles Dodgers (90-39) and the New York Mets (83-48) have the two best records in the National League as the 2022 MLB regular season enters September. After a pair of thrilling one-run contests (split by the two clubs) on Tuesday and Wednesday in Queens, the Dodgers and Mets will close out their big three-game set on Thursday.
Yardbarker
New York Mets injury updates: news on two third basemen and three pitchers
Some news on the injury front with a handful of New York Mets has recently been provided. Some good and bad news was received on infielders Brett Baty and Luis Guillorme. All good news came with pitchers Carlos Carrasco, Tylor Megill, and Drew Smith. Starting with the Mets’ top prospect...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Yankees star shortstop Anthony Volpe earns huge promotion after Peraza call up
The talk of the town on Thursday was Oswald Peraza getting called up to the New York Yankees’ top team from Triple-A Scranton, but another promotion went under the radar following the big news. Taking Peraza’s spot in Scranton will be star shortstop Anthony Volpe, who seems to be...
Yardbarker
Watch: Mets' Edwin Diaz is played out of the bullpen by Timmy Trumpet, live
New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz has the best closer aura in all of baseball right now, and perhaps one of the best ever. Diaz's arrival at the mound has been marked by the song, "Narco", by an artist named Timmy Trumpet. It's a tune that starts off slow and epic with thumping drums and reaches its crescendo as Diaz starts jogging onto the field -- accomplished by Timmy Trumpet's trumpet.
Yardbarker
Touki Toussaint Could Work Back Into Rotation After Five Shutout Innings Tuesday
In the Los Angeles Angels 7-4 loss on Tuesday, a forgotten piece to that game was the performance from Touki Toussaint, who shut out the New York Yankees for five innings. Toussaint was brought over the from Atlanta Braves after disappointing results and an Angels’ need for pitching. He isn’t a bad pitcher, he just has dealt with location issues for the entirety of his big league career.
Comments / 0