Four Ragin' Cajun Alums Sign with NFL Practice Squads

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 6 days ago

Yesterday was a tough day for many aspiring NFL players.

Cut day is a stressful time for any player who is on the bubble.

While top tier players aren’t worried about being released, over a thousand other players do.

For Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun alums, there were 6 who had a secured roster spot, but 7 others who were in training camp this year that didn’t .

All 7 were cut as NFL teams had to trim their roster down to 53.

Today marked a second chance for some.

NFL teams filled out practice squads today, and 4 previous Ragin’ Cajuns inked deals.

Defensive tackle Christian Ringo, who spent last season with the Saints, signed with the Arizona Cardinals in the offseason. After being released by Arizona, he reunited with New Orleans today by signing with the practice squad.

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Cornerback Michael Jacquet, who has spent time on four rosters over the last two years, signed a practice squad contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Linebacker Ferrod Gardner signed as an undrafted rookie with Washington in April. After being released yesterday, he cleared waivers this morning before inking a deal with the Commanders practice squad.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Running back Trey Ragas signed with the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason. While he didn’t make the initial 53-man roster, he did sign with the practice squad.

Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

How much does a practice squad player earn? It depends on how long they’ve been in the league.

Six former Ragin’ Cajuns are on the active 53 man roster for their respective teams.

The list includes – San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchel, Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker, Miami Dolphins guard Robert Hunt, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Kevin Dotson, New York Jets offensive tackle Max Mitchell, and Washington Commanders safety Percy Butler.

