Connecticut commission identifies types of gun violence it'll tackle with new state funding

It is real hot in the American West right now. August was the hottest month on record in parts of Montana, and it's not letting up. Some areas are seeing 100-degree temperatures in September for the very first time. Climate forecasts project more heat waves in the future, so air conditioning is just going to become crucial in places where people have never needed it before. Here's Montana Public Radio's Aaron Bolton.

MONTANA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO