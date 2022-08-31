Connecticut commission identifies types of gun violence it'll tackle with new state funding

Read full article on original website
New Haven is the first city in Connecticut to recognize tenant unions under local law
At least five tenant unions have formed in Connecticut in the last few years in hopes of demanding change. And now unions in New Haven are one step closer to doing just that, thanks to local government support. New Haven’s Board of Alders voted unanimously to recognize tenant unions on...
If elected Connecticut governor, Bob Stefanowski says people will 'live their lives as they see fit'
Labor Day is over and election season is now in full swing in Connecticut. For Republican Bob Stefanowski, it’s his second time running for governor against incumbent Democrat Ned Lamont. In 2018, he lost by 3.2 percentage points or about 40,000 votes. Stefanowski is a former business executive who...
Fighting back: How some Connecticut tenants are organizing to improve their housing
Bouncing as she walked, plastic heels clacking on the concrete as she swished her colorful "Encanto" costume, 4-year-old Ayla pointed to the sidewalk in front of her. “Watch out for the holes,” she warned. Ayla — not her real name — has lived in the Wedgewood Apartments in Bloomfield...
Attorney General’s annual Labor Day Report: More than $11.8 million in restitution and penalties against employers on behalf of workers in Mass.
Attorney General Maura Healey released her seventh annual Labor Day Report, a summary of the office’s efforts to combat wage theft and other forms of worker exploitation in Massachusetts. The report showed that during fiscal 2022 the office assessed more than $11.8 million in restitution and penalties against employers on behalf of commonwealth workers.
Housekeepers know they’re essential. They want to get treated like it.
Editor’s Note: This article is part of CT Mirror’s Spanish-language news coverage developed in partnership with Identidad Latina Multimedia. Lea este artículo en español. During the terrifying spring of 2020, as COVID-19 paralyzed the nation and hospitals buckled, Katherine Stearns was on the front lines in...
Omicron boosters available at some Connecticut locations, while others await supply
Some pharmacies and providers in the state are now offering an updated booster shot against the original coronavirus and the highly contagious Omicron variants, ahead of an expected winter COVID surge. The new Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna booster shots – approved for anyone age 12 and older and 18 and older,...
Massachusetts Corrections Officer Suspended After Arrested For Drug Charges
A Massachusetts corrections officer is suspended after he was arrested on drug-related charges, authorities said. Vito Forlano, of Attleboro, was arrested while arriving to work at MCI-Norfolk on Thursday, Sept. 1, the Norfolk County District Attorney's office said. He was later arraigned on three counts of possession of a class...
Biden uses Labor Day speeches to focus on 2 swing states
President Biden spent his Labor Day laboring on behalf of Democrats in swing states ahead of the midterms. He gave speeches in both Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. So are voters sympathetic to his core message that American democracy is under threat? NPR's Claudia Grisales was traveling with the president. CLAUDIA GRISALES,...
Republican primary for Massachusetts governor could be unofficial referendum on Trump
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Rain did not stop the band from marching in this year's Marlborough Labor Day Parade, and it did not stop the two Republican candidates for Massachusetts governor — former State Rep. Geoff Diehl and businessman Chris Doughty — from trying to shake as many wet hands as possible along the parade route.
Florida Gov. DeSantis leads a nationwide shift to politicizing school board races
Something is happening to school board races. What used to be small, local contests are now attracting outside money and attention from groups and political leaders. That's especially the case in Florida. NPR's Greg Allen reports Governor Ron DeSantis has taken an active role in reshaping the politics of Florida school boards.
A Florida woman touted as 'Mother Theresa' ran a $196 million Ponzi scheme, feds say
She said she worked miracles — not for charity, but for profit: Johanna M. Garcia connected investors with companies that needed short-term financing, promising robust returns on their money. But federal prosecutors say it wasn't a miracle; it was a lucrative Ponzi scheme. The Florida woman is accused of...
How New York gun control law may affect Connecticut
The new gun control law went into effect Thursday. The law now requires training and review of social media accounts for applicants.
Influential seafood guide recommends against consuming lobster over danger to whales
An international seafood rating program has red-listed the American lobster because it poses a threat to the survival of endangered North Atlantic right whales. The designation from Seafood Watch means the group is urging businesses and consumers to avoid buying lobster. Seafood Watch, a program out of the Monterey Bay...
Inflation Reduction Act may help low-income Montanans get air conditioning
It is real hot in the American West right now. August was the hottest month on record in parts of Montana, and it's not letting up. Some areas are seeing 100-degree temperatures in September for the very first time. Climate forecasts project more heat waves in the future, so air conditioning is just going to become crucial in places where people have never needed it before. Here's Montana Public Radio's Aaron Bolton.
Kansas is struggling to serve people from out of state seeking abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade triggered abortion bans and restrictions in states across the country, but not in Kansas. Voters there recently rejected an amendment that could have led to an abortion ban. Now it's hard for providers in Kansas to keep up as people from across the country seek services there. Rose Conlon of member station KMUW and the Kansas News Service reports.
An unfinished natural gas pipeline in West Virginia is back in the national spotlight
An unfinished natural gas pipeline in West Virginia was recently thrust back into the national spotlight. Senator Joe Manchin said his support of the Democrats' big climate spending package hinged on legislation that could help restart the stalled pipeline. NPR's Laura Benshoff reports. (SOUNDBITE OF FOOTSTEPS) LAURA BENSHOFF, BYLINE: In...
What Went On In Building 23 of New York State’s Infamous ‘Lobotomy Hospital?’
There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illnesses. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
Virginia Supreme Court OKs investigation of Loudoun County School Board
(The Center Square) – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares can continue his investigation into how the Loudoun County School Board handled a sexual assault last year, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled. Earlier this year, Miyares commissioned a special grand jury to investigate whether school board members and school administrators...
Erie County Sheriff on new N.Y. gun laws: 'I'm angry about it'
Erie County Sheriff John Garcia has some serious concern over Governor Kathy Hochul’s new gun laws in New York State that will take effect on Sept. 1. Read more here:
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Connecticut
Eat Spend Live compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in each state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
