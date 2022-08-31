Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Chilean President Gabriel Boric faces his biggest political challenge yet
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: (Shouting in Spanish). JOHN OTIS, BYLINE: In the streets of Santiago, a boisterous crowd waves Chilean flags and banners that say rechazo - that's Spanish for rejection. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting) Rechazo. Rechazo. OTIS: They're urging people to reject Chile's draft constitution, which they claim is a radical left-wing...
Amazon loses key step in its attempt to reverse its workers' historic union vote
Amazon appears to be losing its case to unravel the union victory that formed the company's first organized warehouse in the U.S. After workers in Staten Island, N.Y., voted to join the Amazon Labor Union this spring, the company appealed the result. A federal labor official presided over weeks of hearings on the case and is now recommending that Amazon's objections be rejected in their entirety and that the union should be certified.
Chileans weigh a new constituation
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Chilean journalist Francisca Skoknic about the upcoming vote to approve or reject a new constitution for the South American country. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Migrants in Tijuana reflect on what brought them on their journey to the U.S.
What is the American dream? One could argue the American dream is deeply rooted, maybe even codified, in our early historical documents. Listen to President John F. Kennedy recite the first line of the preamble in our Declaration of Independence. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JOHN F KENNEDY: That all men...
Former presidential pastry chef Roland Mesnier dies at age 78
It can be pretty terrifying to show off your baking in front of discerning judges, as any fan of "The Great British Bake Off" knows. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF") PAUL HOLLYWOOD: I don't like the outside of it. I think your piping work is not...
Chile's new constitution is put to the test at a vote
UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing in non-English language). JOHN OTIS, BYLINE: Folk musicians fire up the crowd here in the Chilean capital of Santiago. Hundreds have gathered to show their support for a new constitution. It would replace the old one that was written during the country's military dictatorship that lasted for 17 years.
Meet the 'moonikin' riding in the commander's chair for NASA's mission to the moon
NASA has again postponed the launch of its Artemis I moon rocket, originally scheduled for today, because teams noticed a hydrogen leak during refueling. The agency is already set with who'll be riding inside - three mannequins that will collect data like radiation exposure. Marian Navarro from Texas Public Radio has this account of how the mannequin that'll be in the commander's seat got his name.
Survivor Tova Friedman's new memoir reflects on life as 'The Daughter of Auschwitz'
Tova Friedman's memoir helps us see the Holocaust not only as a monstrous crime of history, but puts us inside the life and eyes of a little girl living in a ghetto of central Poland who was sent to a Nazi labor camp and even a gas chamber and has somehow lived to tell her extraordinary story. She still has a number on her left forearm - A27633. Tova Friedman's book, "The Daughter Of Auschwitz: My Story Of Resilience, Survival And Hope," written with the veteran correspondent Malcolm Brabant - and Tova Friedman joins us from London. Thank you so much for being with us.
'They call her Fregona' reflects on life on the U.S.-Mexico border
What does it mean to be in the eighth grade and sure you're in love? How do you know? What do you do? How can you tell? Let's ask David Bowles to read from one of the poems that tell the story of Joanna and Guero in his new novel for young readers, "They Call Her Fregona."
Could Pakistan's flooding be indicative of a permanent climate disaster?
The climate disaster in Pakistan raises two big questions - how do people endure the crisis, and how do they prepare for what happens next? Flooding in a normally dry country has put towns and farms under water. Tens of millions of people are displaced. In normal times, Pakistan depends on rivers which flow down out of the Himalayas and other mountain ranges. The only time it gets significant rain is monsoon season. Pakistan's federal minister for climate change says this monsoon season was beyond any she has experienced. Sherry Rehman does not even call it the monsoon. Even a so-called superflood in 2010 does not compare.
What Biden's speech left out about the growing popular support for political violence
President Biden's speech last night focused on what he called the extremism of MAGA Republicans. He said they're behind growing popular support for political violence. And he also identified white supremacists as a divisive force. NPR's Odette Yousef covers domestic extremism and has been looking at the broader context for this dangerous moment in American history. Hey, Odette.
Morning news brief
Former President Donald Trump is trying again. His lawyers dropped another court filing about the classified documents the FBI recovered from his Florida residence. Trump has not denied that he took large numbers of sensitive documents when he left office. He's told his followers he declassified them, but his lawyers still have not made that claim in court, where they could be sanctioned for lying. Instead, Trump is pushing for a special master. This is an independent arbiter who would decide what's there.
Biden to give a speech in Pennsylvania on the 'battle for the soul of the nation'
President Biden will deliver a primetime address tonight from Independence Park in Philadelphia about what he calls the battle for the soul of the nation. He's returning to a theme from the earliest days of his presidential campaign. And as NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith reports, the speech comes as Biden and Democrats solidify their message ahead of November's midterms.
Anitta Made History at the 2022 MTV VMAs
Brazil took center stage at the MTV VMAs tonight. Superstar Anitta just made history as the first-ever Brazilian artist to take home a Video Music Award. The singer electrified the stage with a performance of "Envolver" minutes before she won in the "Best Latin" category for the same track — notably beating out the likes of Bad Bunny, Karol G and J Balvin.
French Montana Launches New Limited Custom Rolex Daytona
French Montana is showing off his latest timepiece. Hitting Instagram, French showcased a custom Rolex Daytona. The watch was created alongside Skeleton Concept and there are only 60 made. MANN this ain’t regular,” French wrote. “JUST DROPPED MY own skeletonized Rolex Daytona 116520 timepiece is out now ! Only 60...
Labor Day weekend could mean more headaches and frustration for fliers
All right. Today is getaway day for a lot of people traveling for the Labor Day holiday weekend. And the number of people flying is expected to be near pre-pandemic levels. That means you will probably find long lines, crowded gates and packed planes. And airline pilots are warning travelers that there could be more delays and cancellations. They've been picketing at airports today to call on airline management to fix the operational problems that have plagued air travel all summer long. We're going to check in now with NPR's David Schaper, who is at O'Hare Airport in Chicago right this very second. Hey, David.
Week in politics: Biden's Philadelphia speech; Why Sarah Palin lost
President Biden spoke to the country outside of Philadelphia's Independence Hall this week and bluntly identified those who he said, quote, "represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic," Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again movement. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: MAGA Republicans...
Natti Natasha reaches the No. 1 position in Billboard’s ‘Latin Airplay’ And ‘Latin Rhythm Airplay’
Natti Natasha continues making it big in the music industry! After leaving her mark at the Baja Beach Fest 2022 with two unparalleled performances in Mexico, the Dominican latest hit, “Mayor Que Usted,” is reigning on the “Latin Airplay” and “Latin Rhythm Airplay” charts this week in...
