coingeek.com
Should I use a blockchain?
Not everything needs to be on-chain. There are a lot of instances where the blockchain aspect of a business model is an add-on rather than a core component. And there are instances where this is okay, mainly when the blockchain aspect sustainably drives the growth of the platform or service. Still, creators must be careful when walking this fine line because it would do their app a disservice if the blockchain component created friction that will ultimately end up harming the business.
bitcoinist.com
The Sandbox, NEAR Protocol And HUH Exchange: Essential Cryptocurrencies For Long-Term Investment
If you’ve got funds you want to lock up on long-term, cryptocurrency investment is usually one of the best options, especially during a bear market rally. The rationale behind this is simple — prices drop during the bear market run, prompting you to buy at a low cost without hopes of immediate returns. In the long run, the market condition gets favorable, and asset prices increase, promoting you to sell the whole or part of it.
u.today
Cardano Sets New Milestone in Native Tokens Issued Following On-chain Growth in August
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinDesk
Crypto Developer Brothers Leave VC Firm After CoinDesk Exposé
The Macalinao brothers, two prolific cryptocurrency builders who boosted their once-mighty stablecoin exchange Saber using a web of secret identities and later pivoted to startup investing with a $100 million fund, have left their venture capital firm. Ian and Dylan, the original co-founders and general partners of Protagonist VC, “are...
NEWSBTC
MetalSwap’s Hedging Swap Tool is Live on Ethereum Main Chain
Protect yourself against market volatility while contributing to the liquidity of the decentralized commodity market. MetalSwap, a decentralized platform that allows hedging swaps on financial markets with the aim of providing coverage to those who work with commodities, announced that its much-awaited Hedging Swap Tool is now Live on Ethereum Main Chain, read all about it here! Team has also announced that a Swap Competition is coming very soon with exciting rewards, so keep an eye on their socials for that.
kitco.com
Ethereum is the 'most valuable asset in the world,' and now it's just a waiting game – Ether Capital CEO
(Kitco News) With the crypto space zeroing in on the Ethereum Merge, which is just three weeks away, many are looking at the long-term investment picture, and for some, Ethereum is emerging as the top asset. "I see it as the most valuable asset in the world. It's now just...
zycrypto.com
The Fed Mulls Launching New Instant Payment System That Could Taper The Use Of Cryptocurrencies In The US
The US Federal Reserve is set to launch “FedNow”, -a service that will enable businesses, individuals and institutions to send payments instantly, offering the same services as cryptocurrencies and a central bank digital currency (CBDC). According to a Monday announcement, the technical testing phase for the service is...
Scientists Analyzed DNA of Immortal Jellyfish to Find Secret to Eternal Life
Death is a universal fact of life, unless you're a jellyfish. As explained in a new study, the jellyfish Turritopsis dohrnii "is the only species able to rejuvenate repeatedly after sexual reproduction, becoming biologically immortal," and its DNA might hold the answer to the secret of eternal life. T. dohrnii...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $102,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Heading
A crypto whale just transferred 64,000 Ethereum (ETH) worth over a hundred million dollars to an unknown wallet. According to blockchain tracking platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed crypto holder transferred $102,134,766 worth of ETH to an unknown address that still holds the transferred assets at time of writing. Ethereum network...
Tech Times
5 Advantages Of A Commercial Construction Software
Construction management software's impact on you and your construction company is easy to foresee. Imagine expanding your construction sector firm while having more time, wasting less money, and having happy clients. Construction software solutions are project management technologies that speed up the construction process. It manages all aspects of the...
Wave magnets offer ‘cheapest clean energy ever’
The creators of a new type of wave energy device claim it is capable of generating cheaper electricity than any other renewable source.The Waveline Magnet, developed by UK-based startup Sea Wave Energy Ltd. (SWEL), is a spine-like device that floats on top of the sea perpendicular to the shore in order to capture the kinetic energy of waves.The company claims it can provide substantial power on demand at a low cost, while requiring minimum maintenance in “any wave environment”.The Waveline Magnet has been tested in wave tanks, as well as real-world sea conditions, with SWEL claiming that its patented...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Mining Giant Says Ethereum’s Upcoming Merge Presents Risk of Censorship
Crypto mining pool AntPool is issuing a notice to its users as Ethereum’s (ETH) highly anticipated update dubbed The Merge approaches. In a new blog post, AntPool says that it will not be supporting its users’ assets on the new proof-of-stake (PoS) Ethereum chain, citing censorship risk. “As...
Four minutes of small talk can reveal key personality traits, study says
Exchanging pleasantries can leave lasting impression and affect future social interactions, research suggests
Green Hydrogen Breakthrough Sees Water Turned to Energy at Room Temperature
The process has not yet gone to commercial use, but it could prove useful in a world where hydrogen gas is mostly produced through nonrenewable methods.
Scientists Turn Plastic Into Diamonds In Breakthrough
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. More than a billion miles away from Earth, on the ice giants of Neptune and Uranus, diamonds are forever. This isn’t cosmic poetry, but a reasonable scientific conclusion: We know that under extreme pressures and high temperatures miles beneath a planet’s surface, hydrocarbons are pummeled into a crystalline bling coveted by the affianced. But on far-flung Neptune and Uranus, the Universe’s diamond-making process is a bit more curious. Since the 1970s, scientists believed that diamonds might actually rain down toward the mostly slushy planets’ rocky interiors—a diamond rain, if you will.
CoinTelegraph
Crazy outcomes when current laws applied to NFTs and the metaverse
NFTs can now serve as court documents… but they might also be unregistered securities, illegal loot boxes, or come with impossible tax demands. Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are thought of by most people as just funny pictures that degens on the internet spend far too much money on for poorly understood reasons. But Jason Corbett, managing partner of global blockchain law firm Silk Legal, says new and innovative use cases are beginning to emerge.
LAW・
coingeek.com
Transmira partners with Zetly to build a turnkey Metaverse solution
Tallin, Estonia, 31 August 2022 – State-of-the-art sports platform Zetly has announced a new partnership with Transmira, with the two teams working together to create a ‘turnkey’ solution to access the Metaverse. Zetly is trying to solve the problem of funding for sports clubs and groups, with...
zycrypto.com
OpenSea Says It Will Not Support NFTs On Ethereum Forks Post-Merge
OpenSea has confirmed that it will support NFTs on the upgraded Ethereum Proof-of-Stake (PoS) chains even as the anticipated merge event nears. According to a thread of tweets on Thursday, the firm further clarified that it would not support NFTs on potential forks or allow them to be reflected on the marketplace.
New contra-rotating turbine design produces double the energy of the world's largest turbine
The company behind it hopes to have a massive 30-MW model by 2029.
dailyhodl.com
Helium (HNT) Developers Consider Moving Network Over to Solana (SOL) Blockchain
The core developers of Helium (HNT) want to move the decentralized wireless network for the Internet of Things (IoT) to high-performance blockchain Solana (SOL). In a new blog post, the Helium Foundation says that the developer team is considering making major changes to the blockchain as users have begun to experience problems stemming from the network’s rapid growth.
