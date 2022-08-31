ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tierra Amarilla, NM

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

New Mexico names state highway after late, longtime Senator

QUESTA, N.M. (KRQE) – A northern New Mexico highway now bears memorial to a late Senator who represented the area for more than three decades. A main route through communities north of Taos including Questa, Cerro and Costilla, New Mexico highway 522 is now known as the Senator Carlos Cisneros Memorial Highway. Senator Cisneros died in September […]
QUESTA, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Shelter In Place In Effect As Of 12:30 P.M. At LAHS And IHM Catholic Church Due To Canyon Road Gas Leak

UPDATE: SHELTER IN PLACE LIFTED AS OF 1 P.M. Los Alamos Deputy Police Chief Oliver Morris has advised that as of 12:30 p.m. a shelter in place is in effect at Los Alamos High School, Gold Street Apartments and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church due to a gas leak on Canyon Road. Morris will advise when the shelter in place is lifted.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Alamos, NM
City
Tierra Amarilla, NM
City
Tohatchi, NM
City
Taos, NM
City
Farmington, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in Renezmae Calzada’s death rejects plea deal

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The case against Malcolm Torres, the man accused of murdering his stepdaughter, is still headed to trial. In federal court Wednesday, Torres rejected a plea offer from prosecutors. He still has a chance to accept an offer but if that doesn’t happen, his trial is expected to be held next March. Investigators […]
ESPANOLA, NM
lakepowelllife.com

Navajo Communications Director Arrested

The former communications director for the Navajo Nation Council was arrested for aggravated battery, great bodily harm, in Gallup, N.M., on August 15. Alray Nelson, 36, who is no longer the council’s public relations officer, was also charged with resisting, evading or obstructing an officer. According to reports Nelson...
GALLUP, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Rio Grande Sun

Phillip Chacon Released After Plea Deal

Former Española city councilor Phillip Chacon, 41, was released from custody Wednesday after serving more than two and a half cumulative years for a rash of violent charges in 2019 and 2020. In a plea agreement, Chacon received five years of supervised probation after his 10.5-year prison sentence was...
ESPANOLA, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy