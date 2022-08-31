Read full article on original website
New Mexico names state highway after late, longtime Senator
QUESTA, N.M. (KRQE) – A northern New Mexico highway now bears memorial to a late Senator who represented the area for more than three decades. A main route through communities north of Taos including Questa, Cerro and Costilla, New Mexico highway 522 is now known as the Senator Carlos Cisneros Memorial Highway. Senator Cisneros died in September […]
Shelter In Place In Effect As Of 12:30 P.M. At LAHS And IHM Catholic Church Due To Canyon Road Gas Leak
UPDATE: SHELTER IN PLACE LIFTED AS OF 1 P.M. Los Alamos Deputy Police Chief Oliver Morris has advised that as of 12:30 p.m. a shelter in place is in effect at Los Alamos High School, Gold Street Apartments and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church due to a gas leak on Canyon Road. Morris will advise when the shelter in place is lifted.
Teen identified as victim in deadly bus crash near Arizona-New Mexico border
SANDERS, Ariz. — One child is dead and six other people are seriously injured after a Holbrook Indian School bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash on I-40 Sunday morning. The school confirmed on Facebook that the bus was taking staff and students on a field trip to Window...
Light And Shadow In Abiquiu
Light and shadow in Abiquiu. Photo by Lori Hollingsworth Lash.
Suspect in Renezmae Calzada’s death rejects plea deal
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The case against Malcolm Torres, the man accused of murdering his stepdaughter, is still headed to trial. In federal court Wednesday, Torres rejected a plea offer from prosecutors. He still has a chance to accept an offer but if that doesn’t happen, his trial is expected to be held next March. Investigators […]
Navajo Communications Director Arrested
The former communications director for the Navajo Nation Council was arrested for aggravated battery, great bodily harm, in Gallup, N.M., on August 15. Alray Nelson, 36, who is no longer the council’s public relations officer, was also charged with resisting, evading or obstructing an officer. According to reports Nelson...
Family of man stabbed to death in Chama says deputy could have prevented it
CHAMA, N.M. (KRQE) – A mother is filing a wrongful death lawsuit – saying a Rio Arriba deputy could have prevented the murder of her son back in 2020. The deputy actually drove the suspect to the murder scene. On November 21, 2020, Al Howery, 29, was stabbed...
Uncounted ballots found, voting machine concerns persist amid recount of Navajo Nation primary
The recount of the Navajo Nation’s presidential primary has revealed three dozen early ballots that weren’t originally counted. It follows concerns by several candidates that the results from the Aug. 2 election could be inaccurate. Election workers in Window Rock this week found 36 unopened early ballots in...
Phillip Chacon Released After Plea Deal
Former Española city councilor Phillip Chacon, 41, was released from custody Wednesday after serving more than two and a half cumulative years for a rash of violent charges in 2019 and 2020. In a plea agreement, Chacon received five years of supervised probation after his 10.5-year prison sentence was...
