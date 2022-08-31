Read full article on original website
Related
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Blue' At Walmart
Though it may be rare, the words "code blue" coming out of the intercom at Walmart are not unheard of and it seems that it's the type of alert that has the potential to close down business and dismiss the staff for the day, per one Redditors experience. Walmart uses...
Michael 'Big Short' Burry Makes Another Dire Prediction
Michael Burry rose to fame after the 2015 film "The Big Short" depicted his bet on the subprime-mortgage meltdown, which sparked the 2008 financial crisis. The financier has since become a market statesman. He mainly plays the role of Cassandra. The name of his profile on the microblogging website Twitter is "Cassandra B.C." He's the bearer of bad news. And he's been delivering it for the past few months.
CNET
Tesla Solar Panels Review: Cheaper Than Other National Players
More and more homeowners are turning to rooftop solar panels as a way to save money or address climate change. But solar panels represent a huge financial investment. While there are dozens of solar panel providers and installers around the country, it's worth looking at the major players. Although most...
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pv-magazine-usa.com
US startup unveils plug-and-play solid-state battery for residential applications
US startup Zendure has announced a new plug-and-play residential storage system with semi-solid state batteries for household backup power, mobile living, and portable EV charging applications. The SuperBase V 6400 (SBV) measures 73 cm x 34.6 cm x 44.2 cm, including its real wheels, and weighs in at 59 kg...
New Law Would Raise Fast Food Wages To $22 An Hour
Many fast food chain workers would welcome a wage increase. The cost of living is on the rise; the packages of everyday items are shrinking. New products coming to the market are hitting it at higher price points. It has also been 13 years since the last federal minimum wage increase. For these reasons, a wage increase could help many workers. And the bill needs one more signature to become law.
Here's why California’s grid is at risk of blackouts in the next few days
California, bracing for its longest and most intense heat wave of the year, faces the threat of its power grid being pushed beyond capacity and triggering rolling blackouts for the first time since 2020.
SFGate
SpaceX launches 46 satellites into orbit from California
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket streaked across the California sky as it carried 46 Starlink satellites into orbit late Tuesday night. The rocket blasted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:40 p.m. The satellites were later deployed from the rocket’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SpaceX ignites multiple engines on Starship Super Heavy booster for 1st time (video)
SpaceX lit up multiple engines on its Starship Super Heavy booster for the first time ever today (Aug. 31) as it continues to gear up for the debut orbital flight of the Starship program.
Comments / 0