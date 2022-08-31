ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Michael 'Big Short' Burry Makes Another Dire Prediction

Michael Burry rose to fame after the 2015 film "The Big Short" depicted his bet on the subprime-mortgage meltdown, which sparked the 2008 financial crisis. The financier has since become a market statesman. He mainly plays the role of Cassandra. The name of his profile on the microblogging website Twitter is "Cassandra B.C." He's the bearer of bad news. And he's been delivering it for the past few months.
CNET

Tesla Solar Panels Review: Cheaper Than Other National Players

More and more homeowners are turning to rooftop solar panels as a way to save money or address climate change. But solar panels represent a huge financial investment. While there are dozens of solar panel providers and installers around the country, it's worth looking at the major players. Although most...
electrek.co

These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound

UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
Cadrene Heslop

New Law Would Raise Fast Food Wages To $22 An Hour

Many fast food chain workers would welcome a wage increase. The cost of living is on the rise; the packages of everyday items are shrinking. New products coming to the market are hitting it at higher price points. It has also been 13 years since the last federal minimum wage increase. For these reasons, a wage increase could help many workers. And the bill needs one more signature to become law.
SFGate

SpaceX launches 46 satellites into orbit from California

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket streaked across the California sky as it carried 46 Starlink satellites into orbit late Tuesday night. The rocket blasted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:40 p.m. The satellites were later deployed from the rocket’s...
