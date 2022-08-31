ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

3 Broward suspects arrested after theft in Naples store

Three Broward County residents were arrested on Wednesday after Collier deputies said they stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Naples big box store. Deputies did not specify what store the three stole the items from. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Fields, 33, Jessica Thompson...
NAPLES, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Florida State
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 31

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man killed in motorcycle crash on Tuckers Grade

A Cape Coral man was killed in a motorcycle crash at Tuckers Grade near I-75 in Charlotte County on Sunday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 71-year-old man was riding his motorcycle west on Tuckers Grade at around 6 p.m. when he traveled off the roadway, entered the north shoulder and collided with a sign. The motorcycle continued traveling west, colliding with trees and bushes before it came to rest.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
classiccountry1045.com

Crash Kills Two In Arcadia

Two people were killed Friday when the John Deere utility vehicle they were driving was hit on County Road 660 in DeSoto County. The accident has claimed the life of a 33-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on County Road 660...
ARCADIA, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
snntv.com

Venice murder suicide 911 calls raise questions

SARASOTA COUNTY - SNN has obtained three out of the four 9-1-1 calls from the Friday evening incident in Venice. A Sarasota County woman was fatally stabbed by her partner, and that man also stabbed their dog. The man, identified as 48-year-old Eduardo Lopez Garcia had an encounter with a deputy before he died.
VENICE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 face drug charges after Fort Myers police search Henderson Ave home

Two people were arrested on Thursday morning after the Fort Myers Police Department and a SWAT team searched a home on Henderson Avenue and found numerous drugs. According to FMPD, Jimmy Diggs, 56, and Marsheila Salters, 51, were arrested after a vice narcotics unit and SWAT searched the home at around 5:45 a.m. on Thomas Street and Henderson Avenue. They say the investigation began after complaints from the community that drug sales were occurring at the home and the nearby area of Henderson Avenue and Thomas Street.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Two bears caught on camera in a driveway of a home in Naples

Two bears were caught on camera having the time of their lives in a driveway of a Naples home on Saturday morning. Neighbors said this isn’t the first time it’s happened in that community. Lou and Nancy Vinciguerra have lived in Naples for five years. They never would...
NAPLES, FL

