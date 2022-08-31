Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
2 felons arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Collier County
Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested two convicted felons in connection to a shooting incident that left a woman dead and a man critically injured. John Martin Crist, 28, and Juan Pablo Rodriguez, 32, were arrested on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and shooting into a dwelling.
Two Florida Men Arrested After Woman Shot Dead, Man Critically Injured
Two convicted felons have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that left a woman dead and a man critically injured in Golden Gate Estates on Sunday At 12:21 a.m. deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 2900
Naples man arrested after defrauding multiple contractors
A Naples man was arrested after he forged his application for a contracting license and defrauded individuals.
WINKNEWS.com
3 Broward suspects arrested after theft in Naples store
Three Broward County residents were arrested on Wednesday after Collier deputies said they stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Naples big box store. Deputies did not specify what store the three stole the items from. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Fields, 33, Jessica Thompson...
Victim in downtown shooting sues nightclub, parking service for damages
The victim, who was paralyzed in the Aug. 14 shooting, alleges an argument between her and the accused shooter began in the Edge nightclub and escalated to the parking garage.
WINKNEWS.com
Suspects wanted for Fort Myers Target theft used anti-theft device removal tool
The Fort Myers Police Department needs help identifying two people who stole several items from a Fort Myers Target. Police say the suspects seemingly random items from the Target on Dynasty Road on August 6 around 8 p.m. FMPD says the suspects used an anti-theft device removal tool on the...
1 detained as SWAT team involved in narcotics search at Fort Myers neighborhood
Fort Myers police confirmed a presence in the area of Thomas St. and Henderson Ave. Thursday morning was related to a narcotics search warrant.
Tips sought in Dora St. murder investigation
Fort Myers police say Francisco Javier Bustamante was shot multiple times the morning of Aug. 28. He died later at Gulf Coast Medical Center.
Click10.com
Felony theft suspects from Collier County located by BSO deputies in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Three people were arrested in Broward County in reference to a felony theft. According to police, the felony retail theft in question took place in Collier County. Deputies caught up with the suspects in Fort Lauderdale along West Sunrise Boulevard near the Florida Turnpike. The...
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 31
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral man killed in motorcycle crash on Tuckers Grade
A Cape Coral man was killed in a motorcycle crash at Tuckers Grade near I-75 in Charlotte County on Sunday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 71-year-old man was riding his motorcycle west on Tuckers Grade at around 6 p.m. when he traveled off the roadway, entered the north shoulder and collided with a sign. The motorcycle continued traveling west, colliding with trees and bushes before it came to rest.
classiccountry1045.com
Crash Kills Two In Arcadia
Two people were killed Friday when the John Deere utility vehicle they were driving was hit on County Road 660 in DeSoto County. The accident has claimed the life of a 33-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on County Road 660...
Fort Myers City Council to discuss golf carts driving on public roads
Fort Myers City Council will be having a discussion on whether or not to allow golf carts on streets with speed limits less than 35 mph.
Traffic stop leads to woman's arrest for drug trafficking charges
A Fort Myers woman was arrested for trafficking more than 28 grams of cocaine and over 4 grams of fentanyl following a traffic stop made by an Officer and K9 Bane.
snntv.com
Venice murder suicide 911 calls raise questions
SARASOTA COUNTY - SNN has obtained three out of the four 9-1-1 calls from the Friday evening incident in Venice. A Sarasota County woman was fatally stabbed by her partner, and that man also stabbed their dog. The man, identified as 48-year-old Eduardo Lopez Garcia had an encounter with a deputy before he died.
WINKNEWS.com
2 face drug charges after Fort Myers police search Henderson Ave home
Two people were arrested on Thursday morning after the Fort Myers Police Department and a SWAT team searched a home on Henderson Avenue and found numerous drugs. According to FMPD, Jimmy Diggs, 56, and Marsheila Salters, 51, were arrested after a vice narcotics unit and SWAT searched the home at around 5:45 a.m. on Thomas Street and Henderson Avenue. They say the investigation began after complaints from the community that drug sales were occurring at the home and the nearby area of Henderson Avenue and Thomas Street.
WINKNEWS.com
Two bears caught on camera in a driveway of a home in Naples
Two bears were caught on camera having the time of their lives in a driveway of a Naples home on Saturday morning. Neighbors said this isn’t the first time it’s happened in that community. Lou and Nancy Vinciguerra have lived in Naples for five years. They never would...
Affordable housing key issue for Fort Myers' upcoming budget
On Sept. 8, the Fort Myers City Council will have its first public hearing regarding the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. One of the key topics of discussion is the affordable housing trust fund.
WINKNEWS.com
North Fort Myers man arrested after deputies say he threw drugs during traffic stop
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who they say threw baggies of crystal meth into the woods during a traffic stop in North Fort Myers on Monday. Deputies arrested Jonathan Curtis, 63, of North Fort Myers, after a traffic stop for an equipment violation led to drugs being found.
