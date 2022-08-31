Read full article on original website
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington school board passes new curriculum guidelines on U.S. history and race topics
The Kennewick School Board in Washington state unanimously voted to adopt a new set of curriculum guidelines on Aug. 24 that aim to restrict teachings on U.S. history and race. Kennewick School Board passed a new policy, known as Policy 2340, that would prohibit teachings that the U.S. is fundamentally...
Washington State no Longer Seeking Child Support Collection for Kids in Foster Care
Citing financial hardships for parents and longer stays in foster care for children, the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families has stopped referring parents to child support collection after a child is placed into foster care. “We know that most parents are already facing financial hardships when they...
Peter Abbarno Commentary: Tour of Homeless Camp Offers More Proof Washington Is Failing Residents
The past few weeks have been filled with a lot of local information about substance abuse, illegal drug trafficking and the impact drugs have on families, crime and homelessness. We are bombarded by the national media about the crisis at the border and the drugs making their way into every...
State superintendant unveils plan to expand dual-language education programs to all of Washington
State Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced Aug. 25 that he would be looking to expand dual-language education programs across Washington state in a push to build bilingualism in the state. There are 42 school districts and state-tribal schools in Washington that currently offer dual-language programs to more than 35,000 students, and...
Washington State: The Only Place Shooting This Thing Is Illegal
Did you know that Washington State is the one single place in the entire United States where you can not shoot or hunt this very famous thing!. What is this thing, where does it live, and why is Washington State the only place where it is illegal to kill it?
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
beckersdental.com
Dental Care Alliance adds 5-office Florida dental practice
Sarasota, Fla.-based Dental Care Alliance expanded its footprint in Florida with the addition of a five-office dental practice to its network. The DSO recently affiliated with Florida Dental Centers, which is owned and led by Keith Hutchinson, DMD, according to an Aug. 31 news release. The addition brings DCA's footprint...
We Knew Washington Was Weird, But Not THIS Weird
From Idaho to Utah, California to Wyoming, the Pacific Northwest is a hamlet of bizarre laws, customs, and quirks. Need some examples? We thought you'd never ask!. Extra cheese all day, please, but hold the onions after dark! Tamarack, Idaho, says it's illegal to buy onions after sunset without a permit. We've heard Utah has a pretty dry sense of humor, but this law is no laughing matter to those of us who imbibe! You can only purchase two liters of hootch a time in Utah. And Cali's no slouch when it comes to whacky laws of its own. Carmel, a city in the Garden State, outlawed women from wearing high heels! As for Wyoming, aka Idaho's crazy aunt, it's illegal to make whoopie in a freezer.
Teacher Strikes are Illegal in the State, but Still Occurring in Western Washington
Washington state law establishes that teacher strikes are illegal, but they are still occurring in the Kent School District and may happen in Seattle Public Schools. The Kent School District has had to delay the start of school for the 25,000 students as the Kent Education Association declared a strike seeking a contract that focuses on class size, caseload, mental health services for students and higher salary for educators.
Volunteers restore iconic fire lookout in the North Cascades
DARRINGTON, Wash. — For generations, forest workers would keep watch over Washington's backcountry by looking for fires threatening the wilderness. They stood stoic sentry in towers that are now disappearing across the landscape. Of the 656 that once existed, fewer than 100 are left in Washington state. Among the...
Washington State Ranked 45th in Election Integrity, Idaho 37th
Washington state ranked 45th – tied with New Jersey – according to a new Election Integrity Scorecard from the Heritage Foundation. To determine its rankings, the Washington, D.C.-based free market think tank considered factors such as voter identification laws, accuracy of voter rolls, absentee ballot management, election observer access, vote harvesting restrictions, and verification of citizenship.
beckersdental.com
Specialty Smile Partners adds 6-office Florida dental practice
Eau Claire, Wis.-based Specialty Smile Partners recently added a Florida dental practice to its network. The management services organization affiliated with All Smiles Orthodontics, which has six locations in the state. The practice is led by Ernest McDowell, DMD, according to an Aug. 25 news release. Specialty Smile Partners...
School bus catches on fire in Washington state
A school bus with the Toledo School District in Lewis County, Washington caught on fire. All of the students had already been dropped off and no one was hurt.
beckersdental.com
4 dental groups expanding in Florida
Several dental partnership groups have recently added practices in Florida. 2. Sarasota, Fla.-based Dental Care Alliance added Florida Dental Centers, which has five locations in the state. 3. Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Imagen Dental Partners added Fort Lauderdale-based Stanton Smiles, its first Florida partner. 4. Morrisville, N.C.-based Affordable Care opened an Affordable...
beckersdental.com
4 fast facts on Guardian Dentistry Partners
Here are four facts facts on Miami-based Guardian Dentistry Partners:. Guardian Dentistry Partners was founded in 2018. The group supports practices in 11 states, recently expanding in three and entering Maryland. The company refers to itself as a dental partnership organization, hosting a network of partners that support each other.
ifiberone.com
Pilot draws middle finger over WA with peculiar flight pattern
BELLINGHAM - A pilot apparently had some time to kill after they spent a portion of their flight flying the pattern of a middle finger over Whatcom County in northwestern Washington. According to FlightAware, the pilot spent most of their seven-hour flight traversing between Canada and Washington state. However, it...
beckersdental.com
4 Texas dental updates
From an acquisition to a kickback scheme, here are four Texas dental updates Becker's has reported on since Aug. 17:. 1. Brident Dental & Orthodontics acquired Royal Dental in Houston. 2. A manager and an operator of a Houston dental clinic have been charged in an alleged $6 million Medicaid...
pnwag.net
Washington AG Files Suit Against Sunnyside Farm
Earlier this month, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside-based Ostrom Mushroom Farm, claiming discrimination against female workers. Ferguson claimed that Ostrom fired 79% of their female pickers, replacing them with H2-A male pickers. The AG’s office also accused Ostrom of paying those H2-A workers higher wages, up to $3 more an hour compared to local workers.
Hero WA fish and wildlife officer saves 4 lives in 1 year. ‘It needs to be done more’
In Washington state’s most remote wilderness, he relied on training and teamwork to save four people, including a 1-year-old.
Civil Rights Office Says Washington Firm Refused to Assign 'Men's Work' to Women
Federal civil rights officials claim Gig Harbor-based SmartTalent violated federal law by refusing to assign female workers to certain temporary jobs. For the past seven years, SmartTalent, a staffing firm, requested only male workers for certain temporary jobs based on the client's request, attorneys for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a lawsuit filed last month. These jobs included assignments at warehouses that clients and managers said could only be fulfilled by men.
