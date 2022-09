Monday, Aug. 29, the city council held a work session to review the results of the traffic study performed as part of its consideration of the Kwik Star zoning request for the property at Quarry and College Drive. The study did reveal demonstrable traffic flow concerns at the intersections of Locust Road, College Drive and Quarry Road that goes back to Dunning Springs Park.

