With the start of September, the fall semester is in full swing, and the excitement and energy are complemented by the incomparable September weather in Boone. On Monday, I led a campus tour for my leadership team to assess the physical infrastructure of the Boone campus. At the beginning of each fall semester, I do this to identify unmet needs, to review how far we have come and to envision the future. I care about building and enhancing our physical infrastructure because our students, faculty and staff live out their academic lives here. I believe it is important to support and empower your many achievements and vast potential.

BOONE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO