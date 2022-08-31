ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

wataugaonline.com

Sights & Sounds Football: North Carolina vs App State

Below are some of the sights and sounds as North Carolina traveled to Boone to take on App State on Saturday, September 3, 2022. The wild game saw App State miss on two separate two-point conversions in the late stages of the game, the first of which would have won the game and the second that would have tied the game. The North Carolina Tar Heels pulled out the win 63 to 61.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Football’s Close Call with App State Causes Social Media Meltdown

As much action as was happening on the field between UNC and Appalachian State football Saturday afternoon, there was plenty of action on social media too. The Tar Heels eked out a 63-61 victory over the Mountaineers on the road in dramatic style. The game featured several touchdowns in the final minutes, as well as onside kicks, penalties and mistakes by both teams.
BOONE, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Appalachian State: Game Preview

This is a difficult week for me. It was a tough week in 2019, when I wrote a very similar game preview, and it may be even moreso this time around. It’s not difficult in terms of finding things to say (I mean, I almost-accidentally wrote 1,200 words on things to do in Boone and the surrounding area earlier this week), and it’s not really an issue of not being able to find things to dig into on both sides of this matchup. It’s tough that both of my teams can’t be undefeated after this week.
BOONE, NC
Boone, NC
Boone, NC
Sports
theappalachianonline.com

Guide to Game Day: UNC

App State football welcomes North Carolina to Boone Saturday, and according to head coach Shawn Clark, the university is expecting a record-breaking 40,000-plus fans to attend the event. “This will be the biggest event in the history of Boone, North Carolina,” director of athletics Doug Gillin said. “We’ve been working...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
wataugaonline.com

Dr. Sheri Everts Update from Appalachian State University — Friday, September 2, 2022

With the start of September, the fall semester is in full swing, and the excitement and energy are complemented by the incomparable September weather in Boone. On Monday, I led a campus tour for my leadership team to assess the physical infrastructure of the Boone campus. At the beginning of each fall semester, I do this to identify unmet needs, to review how far we have come and to envision the future. I care about building and enhancing our physical infrastructure because our students, faculty and staff live out their academic lives here. I believe it is important to support and empower your many achievements and vast potential.
BOONE, NC
Johnson City Press

Johnson County falls to Chuckey-Doak

MOUNTAIN CITY — Brock Rush had a pick six, two rushing touchdowns, and a receiving score as Chuckey-Doak steamrolled Johnson County by a score 39-6 in high school football Thursday night. It was the Region 1-3A opener for both teams.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
lakenormanpublications.com

Permanent home in sight for growing Denver church

DENVER – After more than 15 years since its establishment, Church at Denver will soon have a home to call its own. Founded in 2006, Church at Denver started out with six families from Charlotte’s Northside Baptist Church. Under the leadership of its four founding elders, the non-denominational church held its first service at Lake Norman Gymnastics Academy on Pilot Knob Road.
DENVER, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Celebrity Chef Staib Hitting the High Country

Celebrity Chef Walter Staib and "A Taste of History" will be filming an episode at Hickory Ridge History Museum in Boone this coming week. Mary Bohlen, a regional expert in open hearth cooking, will be sharing her skills with Staib. She will be demonstrating pioneer cooking on the North Carolina frontier in the historic Tatum cabin. As a thank you to the museum, Chef Staib will host a meet and greet fundraiser on September 8th from 5:30-7:00 pm. Call 828-264-2120 to make a reservation to attend.
BOONE, NC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Pan for Real Gold at Lucky Strike in Western North Carolina

Have you ever panned for gold? Parts of Western NC are known for gems and gold mining and Lucky Strike in Marion, NC has both. We tried our hand at gold panning, and here’s how it went!. During our wonderful stay at Gold River, a glamping campground in Western...
MARION, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 21-27

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 21-27. Cantina 1511, 120 Market Place Ave., Suite D, Mooresville, 100/A. Chick-Fil-A #4683, 420 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A. Cook Out #35, 355 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 94/A. Cracker Barrel #330, 123 Regency Center Drive, Mooresville, 96/A. El Cerro...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Young Girl has gone missing.

Boone police department is requesting the help of anyone who may have information regarding a missing juvenile. Madison Hayes is A 16-year-old white female approximately 5‘6“ in weighing around 135 pounds they said she may not be wearing her prescription glasses and was the last known to have black hair. The last time Madison was seen was in the area of Newmarket Center on August 27. authority speculate she may be in Ashe, Watauga or Avery counties. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Madison Hayes please contact the Boone police department at 828-268-6900.
BOONE, NC
Johnson City Press

Country music acts dominate lineup for Washington County Fair

ABINGDON, Va. — An entertainment lineup that’s heavy on country music has been announced for the 72nd Washington County Fair, which runs Sept. 12-17 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon. The performers are Priscilla Block and Easton Corbin, Clay Walker, Drew Parker, Ernest, Chase Matthew and Presley...
ABINGDON, VA
Fox 46 Charlotte

Newton suspends recycling collection, cites worker shortage

NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The City of Newton said it is suspending curbside recycling collection beginning Monday due to a worker shortage. City officials said the decision was made due to a staff shortage and lack of availability of CDL drivers in Newton’s Sanitation Division. Officials said the city is installing several new […]
NEWTON, NC
WJHL

Target practice leads to local schools on temporary lockdown

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Schools in the Hampton area were placed under a soft lockdown after a report of shots fired near the area on Friday. According to Carter County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Abby Frye, the incident occurred around noon when Carter County 911 received a report of shots fired near the […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN

