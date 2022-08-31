Read full article on original website
wataugaonline.com
Sights & Sounds Football: North Carolina vs App State
Below are some of the sights and sounds as North Carolina traveled to Boone to take on App State on Saturday, September 3, 2022. The wild game saw App State miss on two separate two-point conversions in the late stages of the game, the first of which would have won the game and the second that would have tied the game. The North Carolina Tar Heels pulled out the win 63 to 61.
UNC football beats App State; Mack Brown’s team starts season 2-0
The Tar Heels will be without receiver Josh Downs, who set program records last season in receptions and yards, against App State. Downs suffered a lower body injury in the fourth quarter of UNC’s win over FAMU.
chapelboro.com
UNC Football’s Close Call with App State Causes Social Media Meltdown
As much action as was happening on the field between UNC and Appalachian State football Saturday afternoon, there was plenty of action on social media too. The Tar Heels eked out a 63-61 victory over the Mountaineers on the road in dramatic style. The game featured several touchdowns in the final minutes, as well as onside kicks, penalties and mistakes by both teams.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Appalachian State: Game Preview
This is a difficult week for me. It was a tough week in 2019, when I wrote a very similar game preview, and it may be even moreso this time around. It’s not difficult in terms of finding things to say (I mean, I almost-accidentally wrote 1,200 words on things to do in Boone and the surrounding area earlier this week), and it’s not really an issue of not being able to find things to dig into on both sides of this matchup. It’s tough that both of my teams can’t be undefeated after this week.
theappalachianonline.com
Guide to Game Day: UNC
App State football welcomes North Carolina to Boone Saturday, and according to head coach Shawn Clark, the university is expecting a record-breaking 40,000-plus fans to attend the event. “This will be the biggest event in the history of Boone, North Carolina,” director of athletics Doug Gillin said. “We’ve been working...
wataugaonline.com
Dr. Sheri Everts Update from Appalachian State University — Friday, September 2, 2022
With the start of September, the fall semester is in full swing, and the excitement and energy are complemented by the incomparable September weather in Boone. On Monday, I led a campus tour for my leadership team to assess the physical infrastructure of the Boone campus. At the beginning of each fall semester, I do this to identify unmet needs, to review how far we have come and to envision the future. I care about building and enhancing our physical infrastructure because our students, faculty and staff live out their academic lives here. I believe it is important to support and empower your many achievements and vast potential.
With UNC coming to town, App State and Boone brace for a Saturday unlike any other
Boone and Western North Carolina locals have been waiting almost 100 years for UNC to visit App State in football. The wait ends Saturday.
Taylorsville, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The AC Reynolds High School football team will have a game with Alexander Central High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. AC Reynolds High SchoolAlexander Central High School.
Hickory, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Newton- Conover High School football team will have a game with Hickory High School on September 02, 2022, 16:25:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
wataugaonline.com
Kvapil Claims Thrilling Window World 125 Victory,Earnhardt Electrifies Sold-Out Crowd
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (Aug. 31, 2022) – Dale Earnhardt Jr. brought innumerable fanfare and excitement to a sold-out North Wilkesboro Speedway on Wednesday night, but the spotlight shined brightest on one of Earnhardt’s JR Motorsports drivers. Carson Kvapil dominated the Window World 125 CARS Late Model Tour event,...
Johnson City Press
Johnson County falls to Chuckey-Doak
MOUNTAIN CITY — Brock Rush had a pick six, two rushing touchdowns, and a receiving score as Chuckey-Doak steamrolled Johnson County by a score 39-6 in high school football Thursday night. It was the Region 1-3A opener for both teams.
lakenormanpublications.com
Permanent home in sight for growing Denver church
DENVER – After more than 15 years since its establishment, Church at Denver will soon have a home to call its own. Founded in 2006, Church at Denver started out with six families from Charlotte’s Northside Baptist Church. Under the leadership of its four founding elders, the non-denominational church held its first service at Lake Norman Gymnastics Academy on Pilot Knob Road.
Go Blue Ridge
Celebrity Chef Staib Hitting the High Country
Celebrity Chef Walter Staib and "A Taste of History" will be filming an episode at Hickory Ridge History Museum in Boone this coming week. Mary Bohlen, a regional expert in open hearth cooking, will be sharing her skills with Staib. She will be demonstrating pioneer cooking on the North Carolina frontier in the historic Tatum cabin. As a thank you to the museum, Chef Staib will host a meet and greet fundraiser on September 8th from 5:30-7:00 pm. Call 828-264-2120 to make a reservation to attend.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Pan for Real Gold at Lucky Strike in Western North Carolina
Have you ever panned for gold? Parts of Western NC are known for gems and gold mining and Lucky Strike in Marion, NC has both. We tried our hand at gold panning, and here’s how it went!. During our wonderful stay at Gold River, a glamping campground in Western...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 21-27
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 21-27. Cantina 1511, 120 Market Place Ave., Suite D, Mooresville, 100/A. Chick-Fil-A #4683, 420 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A. Cook Out #35, 355 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 94/A. Cracker Barrel #330, 123 Regency Center Drive, Mooresville, 96/A. El Cerro...
‘Bar Rescue’ filming underway at Hickory bar and grill
Filming for the reality show "Bar Rescue" is currently underway in Hickory, according to the News & Record.
Go Blue Ridge
Young Girl has gone missing.
Boone police department is requesting the help of anyone who may have information regarding a missing juvenile. Madison Hayes is A 16-year-old white female approximately 5‘6“ in weighing around 135 pounds they said she may not be wearing her prescription glasses and was the last known to have black hair. The last time Madison was seen was in the area of Newmarket Center on August 27. authority speculate she may be in Ashe, Watauga or Avery counties. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Madison Hayes please contact the Boone police department at 828-268-6900.
Johnson City Press
Country music acts dominate lineup for Washington County Fair
ABINGDON, Va. — An entertainment lineup that’s heavy on country music has been announced for the 72nd Washington County Fair, which runs Sept. 12-17 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon. The performers are Priscilla Block and Easton Corbin, Clay Walker, Drew Parker, Ernest, Chase Matthew and Presley...
Newton suspends recycling collection, cites worker shortage
NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The City of Newton said it is suspending curbside recycling collection beginning Monday due to a worker shortage. City officials said the decision was made due to a staff shortage and lack of availability of CDL drivers in Newton’s Sanitation Division. Officials said the city is installing several new […]
Target practice leads to local schools on temporary lockdown
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Schools in the Hampton area were placed under a soft lockdown after a report of shots fired near the area on Friday. According to Carter County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Abby Frye, the incident occurred around noon when Carter County 911 received a report of shots fired near the […]
