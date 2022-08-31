ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Q106.5

See These Amazing Images of Maine’s Beautiful & Historic Fire Towers Through the Years

I don't have to tell you how amazing Maine's landscape is. Its bustling wilderness, wild waters, and mountainous terrain offer something for every level of outdoor enthusiast. With Maine's outdoors being so vital to the stat's environmental and economic impact, it's extremely important for quick and reasoned responses to any sudden issue. One of those sudden issues is the threat of forest or wildfires.
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

Visitors head home as Maine sees a soggy end to Labor Day Weekend

KENNEBUNK (WGME) – Monday was a soggy end to Labor Day weekend, and now Maine’s roads are busy with visitors heading home. The Maine Turnpike Authority planned for more than 1 million cars to hit the road this weekend in Vacationland, including on I-95 South in Kennebunk, as summer vacation comes to a close for many.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine's forecasting lobster predicts an early winter

BELFAST, Maine — Summer is just winding down, but Maine's famous forecasting crustacean says winter is on its way. In what has become an annual tradition, Passy Pete, a lobster in Belfast, predicted on Monday an early winter as opposed to another six weeks of summer. During the ritual,...
BELFAST, ME
mainernews.com

Central Maine’s Powers

For one September weekend a year, the sparsely populated northwest corner of Waldo County becomes an agricultural mecca for folks attending the Common Ground Country Fair, in Unity. Over 60,000 people descend upon the area, passing farms, fields, and humble, nondescript towns on their way. For many, the villages of Unity and Thorndike are just passing scenery.
UNITY, ME
Kool AM

Hey Maine, Have You Ever Tried a Yellow Watermelon?

When Adam and Eve were chillin in that paradise garden spot back in the biblical days, naked and probably afraid, staring at the forbidden fruit, I wonder if yellow watermelon were on the menu?. If it was, maybe things would've been totally different. Who knows? What I do know is...
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Join Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association’s lobster bake on Peaks Island

The Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association (MCFA), a nonprofit working to support vibrant fisheries, healthy fishermen, and thriving fishing communities, invites you to join them for an authentic Maine lobster bake on Peaks Island. All proceeds go to benefit MCFA’s programs. The event will be held at the Island Lobster Company on Casco Bay’s Peaks Island on Saturday, Sept 10 from 5-7 p.m.. Ferry service is available through Casco Bay Lines to transport guests to and from the event.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Family Compound for Sale in Maine is Worth the $11.2 Million

The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
BAR HARBOR, ME
observer-me.com

7 Maine hiking trails where dogs aren’t allowed

There’s no shortage of hiking trails in Maine that you can conquer with your four-legged friend. Many of the state’s most popular parks, including Acadia National Park, welcome dogs as long as they’re leashed. Typically, the only limiting factor for hiking with your dog will just be...
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Do You Know These 30 Unwritten Maine Rules That All the Locals Know?

Every state has rules and laws, that is just a fact. However, locals always know some other "rules" that may not legally be enforced but are honored by other residents. Still being new to Maine, I am not even close to knowing all the unwritten rules (or lets be real, even all the enforced laws) in Maine. So, what did I do?
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

Dozens of abused and neglected beagles arrive in Maine to find new homes

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – Thousands of beagles who were abused neglected at a breeding facility in Virginia are on their way to finding new homes. “We’re really honored to play a part of these beagles final destination to our state to find them wonderful homes here,” said Jeana Roth with the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.
MAINE STATE
CBS Austin

Man catches 18.5-pound lake trout in Maine

A man fishing on Sebago Lake in Maine last week caught the fish of a lifetime: a 38-inch lake trout weighing in at more than 18.5 pounds. Gary Theriault of Naples was trolling the lake last Friday morning when he got a huge hit on his fishing rod. After landing...
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making

Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Kool AM

Kool AM

