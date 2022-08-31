Read full article on original website
I don't have to tell you how amazing Maine's landscape is. Its bustling wilderness, wild waters, and mountainous terrain offer something for every level of outdoor enthusiast. With Maine's outdoors being so vital to the stat's environmental and economic impact, it's extremely important for quick and reasoned responses to any sudden issue. One of those sudden issues is the threat of forest or wildfires.
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
wgan.com
KENNEBUNK (WGME) – Monday was a soggy end to Labor Day weekend, and now Maine’s roads are busy with visitors heading home. The Maine Turnpike Authority planned for more than 1 million cars to hit the road this weekend in Vacationland, including on I-95 South in Kennebunk, as summer vacation comes to a close for many.
WMTW
BELFAST, Maine — Summer is just winding down, but Maine's famous forecasting crustacean says winter is on its way. In what has become an annual tradition, Passy Pete, a lobster in Belfast, predicted on Monday an early winter as opposed to another six weeks of summer. During the ritual,...
mainernews.com
For one September weekend a year, the sparsely populated northwest corner of Waldo County becomes an agricultural mecca for folks attending the Common Ground Country Fair, in Unity. Over 60,000 people descend upon the area, passing farms, fields, and humble, nondescript towns on their way. For many, the villages of Unity and Thorndike are just passing scenery.
When Adam and Eve were chillin in that paradise garden spot back in the biblical days, naked and probably afraid, staring at the forbidden fruit, I wonder if yellow watermelon were on the menu?. If it was, maybe things would've been totally different. Who knows? What I do know is...
boothbayregister.com
The Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association (MCFA), a nonprofit working to support vibrant fisheries, healthy fishermen, and thriving fishing communities, invites you to join them for an authentic Maine lobster bake on Peaks Island. All proceeds go to benefit MCFA’s programs. The event will be held at the Island Lobster Company on Casco Bay’s Peaks Island on Saturday, Sept 10 from 5-7 p.m.. Ferry service is available through Casco Bay Lines to transport guests to and from the event.
I think back in March, the conversations about browntail moth caterpillars began. There were all sorts of predictions about how this season was going to fare, based on conditions over the winter. It seemed like the winter was setting us up for a big-time season of misery, and "they" were right. Whoever they are.
It is always funny when someone from out of state comes to Maine, and is perplexed by the way we do certain things here. I think we have all done this. I remember when I was in Minnesota, and everyone there called a carbonated beverage “pop” which we of course know as "soda."
We have a determined change-maker that has recently arrived in Maine. His name is Tim Uncapher and he is hiking the Appalachian Trail but not for nothing. He is doing this to raise awareness for suicide prevention. This is according to an article by WMTW. What a feat! He started...
The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
observer-me.com
There’s no shortage of hiking trails in Maine that you can conquer with your four-legged friend. Many of the state’s most popular parks, including Acadia National Park, welcome dogs as long as they’re leashed. Typically, the only limiting factor for hiking with your dog will just be...
Every state has rules and laws, that is just a fact. However, locals always know some other "rules" that may not legally be enforced but are honored by other residents. Still being new to Maine, I am not even close to knowing all the unwritten rules (or lets be real, even all the enforced laws) in Maine. So, what did I do?
NECN
For some Maine businesses, this Labor Day is much quieter than usual at least in part due to a lack of staff. Instead of the sound of orders being called out at Five Islands Lobster Company in Georgetown, there was simply pattering rain on picnic tables Monday. The iconic lobster...
wgan.com
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – Thousands of beagles who were abused neglected at a breeding facility in Virginia are on their way to finding new homes. “We’re really honored to play a part of these beagles final destination to our state to find them wonderful homes here,” said Jeana Roth with the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.
Maine's craft beer industry is an absolute giant. As of this publishing, there are over 100 breweries in the state. In 2019, Maine had the second-highest brewery per capita number (9.6) in the country. This leads to two conclusions: Mainers love beer and local business. This state was built to...
CBS Austin
A man fishing on Sebago Lake in Maine last week caught the fish of a lifetime: a 38-inch lake trout weighing in at more than 18.5 pounds. Gary Theriault of Naples was trolling the lake last Friday morning when he got a huge hit on his fishing rod. After landing...
MAINE, USA — While most of Labor Day weekend was pretty solid, Monday looks wet. Really, really wet. This is still a good overall thing, since Maine needs rain. The timing, however, is not exactly ideal. Too much rain in a short period of time means there's a risk for flooding, too.
It seems like we just "opened the gates" for not only the tourist season in Maine, but summer in general. And even though we're still getting blessed with some decent weather (including some humid days earlier this week), the unofficial end to summer is here. It's already time for Labor Day weekend, believe it or not.
Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
Kool AM
