Otsego County, NY

NorthcentralPA.com

Walmart thief leads police on high-speed chase

Sayre, Pa. — Police officers in Athens received a call from Walmart about a suspected theft on the night of August 24. Scott Smith, 39, of Maine, N.Y., was identified as a suspect by Asset Protection officers, who then alerted police. Officer Rich Horton responded to the call and drove to the Walmart. Horton viewed a vehicle described by Asset Protection officers departing the parking lot of Walmart near the...
SAYRE, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Workers charged with selling booze to underage people

TOWN OF WALLKILL – Members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department conducted an initiative on Wednesday late afternoon and evening to determine if retail businesses and restaurants were selling alcohol to minors. The following individuals were arrested after being observed selling alcohol to a juvenile:. Gurdeep Singh, 64,...
WALLKILL, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Bad Broome County Driving Behaviors That Need Cracking Down On

This is just my observation and opinion. Is it just me, or are people becoming more impatient and at times rude to others around them? Have you noticed anything like that?. A while back, I wrote an article about the crazy speeds some motorists go on the Vestal Parkway between Washington Street Binghamton and the University Plaza. Admittedly, I travel up to 65 miles per hour at times, but I am routinely passed like I'm standing still. Seems dangerous to me.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man arrested for possession of illegal weapon

A Cortland man was arrested earlier this week after he was found to be in possession of an illegal weapon, according to a city police report. The report states that city police responded to a dispute on Rickard Street. During the incident, Shawn M. Schaap was discovered to be in possession of an illegal stun gun.
CORTLAND, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Local post office worker retires

A familiar face at the local post office front desk is taking a new journey. Dave Gray, a window/distribution clerk and carrier between the Homer and Cortland post offices for the past 29 years, officially retired on Wednesday. Gray was born and raised in Homer, and graduated from Homer High...
HOMER, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

State of Emergency Declared in New Paltz, NY

We may have gotten some rain but we definitely didn't get enough. Throughout the summer various burn bans and water restrictions have been taking effect in various communities around the Hudson Valley. Today you can add the Town of New Paltz to the list. At 1:05 PM on August 31st,...
NEW PALTZ, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Big turnout for Sullivan County meeting on state gun laws

Sullivan County legislators called a special meeting to hear from community members and brief them about the new gun laws signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier this summer that took effect this week. Some expressed frustration during a public comment period. “All the gun violence seems to happen in gun-free...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
WKTV

3 dead, 3 injured, following Bridgewater crash

Three people are dead and three seriously injured, following a two-car, head-on collision, on Rt. 20, between Rt. 8 and Blevin Rd., in Bridgewater. It happened around 1:30 this afternoon. The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is on the scene. Rt. 20 in that area reopened just before 6pm.
BRIDGEWATER, NY
96.9 WOUR

Upstate New York Forest Fire Still Spreading; Now Over 270 Acres

Forest fires don't just happen out west, they can happen in your backyard too. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has been working tirelessly to put out a massive fire in Ulster County. What started only a few days ago, has now spread much farther than originally expected. According to...
92.1 Big Kat

92.1 Big Kat

Oneonta, NY
WDLA 92.1 Big Kat plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcat921.com/

