Former Idaho attorney general endorses Labrador; 3 other former AGs endorse Arkoosh

BOISE — Former Idaho Attorney General David Leroy endorsed Raul Labrador for Idaho Attorney General on Tuesday, saying Labrador has agreed to bring back a “solicitor general” position he established when he held the office.

Leroy was elected Idaho Attorney General in 1978 and served four years, after which he was elected lieutenant governor. Labrador defeated current Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the GOP primary in May, and is facing Democratic candidate Tom Arkoosh, a Boise attorney, in November.

“During my tenure as Attorney General, I created the post of Solicitor General within the (office) to designate a top appellate lawyer to present the toughest and highest profile cases to both the Idaho Supreme Court and the United States Supreme Court,” Leroy said in a news release from Labrador’s campaign. “Somewhere along the intervening years, the title of Solicitor General, that organizational commitment and emphasis was disbanded. Raúl has stated that he will restore a Solicitor General’s concept with highly trained lawyers who will be prepared to defend our state in the appellate courts.”

The Idaho Attorney General’s office had about 50 lawyers when he was attorney general, Leroy told the Idaho Press. It currently has about 120, and they are organized into six topic-related divisions, according to office spokesman Scott Graf, along with a central office division that includes a chief deputy and chief of staff. Recent Idaho Supreme Court arguments on abortion litigation were argued by attorneys from the Civil Litigation Division. There’s also a Criminal Division, which includes an appellate unit.

Leroy said when he was Idaho Attorney General, the Solicitor General position he created was a single attorney. He said he thought bringing back the position would lead to “making a commitment to the highest and best results in appellate advocacy,” and that attorney could either argue top cases themselves, or bring in attorneys from the related divisions.

Leroy, a Republican, is the first former Idaho Attorney General to endorse Labrador, a former congressman, for the position. Three former attorneys general, including two Republicans and one Democrat, have endorsed Arkoosh.

Leroy also said in the release that he thought it was “the wrong time to have a Democrat serve as attorney general” now that the U.S. Department of Justice has sued the state in federal court over its abortion trigger law, maintaining it conflicts with a federal law requiring hospitals to provide emergency care. Leroy said a “partisan Democrat … may be tempted to be ‘soft on Biden.’”

Arkoosh registered as a Democrat just a week before announcing he’d run for Idaho Attorney General on the Democratic ticket. He was a Republican before that for less than a year, and prior to that was a longtime independent. He’s a former Gem County prosecutor.

Labrador, in his campaign news release, said, “I appreciate the support from former Attorney General David Leroy and his agreement that we must have an energized, focused, and professional attorney general’s office to defend Idaho during these unprecedented times. While my opponent in this race has cut backroom deals to run for the office and steeped his campaign in politics while claiming to be non-political, I will remain focused on defending Idaho’s state sovereignty and protecting our citizens.”

Betty Richardson, senior adviser to Arkoosh’s campaign, said in a statement emailed to the Idaho Press, “It’s not terribly surprising that he’s been endorsed by Dave, who was a perpetual GOP candidate since the 1970s who more recently created a lucrative legal practice representing politicians who get in trouble. What is unusual is that two former Republican attorney generals, a former Republican secretary of state and a former Republican state treasurer have endorsed Tom Arkoosh. Along with Republican attorney generals Wayne Kidwell and Jim Jones, Democratic attorney general Tony Park has also endorsed Tom Arkoosh.”

“Tom will be what Raul Labrador cannot be, which is both highly qualified for the job and determined to keep partisan politics out of the Attorney General’s office,” Richardson said. “While Raul has been practicing politics, Tom Arkoosh has been practicing law.”

Leroy praised Labrador’s qualifications for the office of attorney general. “Raúl has a unique combination of legal, legislative, and congressional experience, which no prior Idaho Attorney General in history has ever brought to the office,” Leroy said in the release. “The Republican-dominated Legislature will carefully listen to Labrador’s counsel. He can work with legislators before, during, and after significant trial and appellate cases to improve our winning percentages and track record in the defense of legislation.”

Prior to his four terms in Congress, Labrador served two terms as a Republican state representative from Eagle. He ran unsuccessfully for governor in the GOP primary in 2018, losing to current Gov. Brad Little.