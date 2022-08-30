Read full article on original website
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
whatsupnewp.com
Limo business, boat hauling company, and other businesses for sale right now in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell and LoopNet show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and locations are...
This Hidden Oasis in Falmouth Offers an Unforgettable Glamping Experience
Camping has never been my thing, but “glamping” sure is. If you’re interested in becoming one with nature while having access to exquisite accommodations, escape to AutoCamp Cape Cod. You are far from “roughing it” here, but it will give you a chance to slow down and take in the beauty that the Cape and surrounding areas have to offer.
fallriverreporter.com
Letter: Woman leading charge to stop condominium project that would remove 7 acres of greenspace
This is my beautiful backyard in the middle of Massachusetts’ biggest city area wise. It’s a peaceful oasis just steps from a busy downtown. This beautiful greenscape will soon be gone, replaced with ~70 “cottage style” condominiums all in the name of generating revenue for the City of Taunton. The ~7 acres of woods abuts two lots where the historic Leonard School and playground stands in irreparable disrepair.
country1025.com
New England Has 8 Of The Best Places To Live in America Right Now
Do you love where you live? Do you think your town should be on the “Best Places To Live in America” top 100 list? Mine didn’t make the cut and I think they missed a gem. Actually I think they missed many New England gems. Only 8 New England towns made the Top 100 Best Places To Live list that Livability recently released. Livability says “These 100 cities are welcoming, affordable and offer the space and opportunity to grow, both professionally and personally.”
Register Citizen
DOT: ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign ripped off at Rhode Island border
A thief or thieves went to some trouble to steal a “Welcome to Connecticut” sign that greets motorists at the Rhode Island border, officials said. The sign was secured with four locking bolts to 8-foot high posts on Route 165 in Voluntown, welcoming drives from Exeter, R.I. It was discovered missing last week, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Kafi Rouse said Thursday.
A Boston street was just named among the coolest streets on the planet
The street is "one of the liveliest places to spend a night out in the city," according to Time Out. A famous Back Bay street full of brownstones, restaurants, shops, and galleries is among the top hangouts on the planet, according to Time Out. Boston’s iconic Newbury Street just ranked...
WCVB
Wednesday, September 7: Free Stuff!
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
Labor Day getaways for Massachusetts: Visit the oldest fair in the US, watch a schooner race and more
Summer may be waning down and you might be tempted to start pulling out those flannel shirts soon, but don’t fret, there is still time left for some end-of-summer fun in Massachusetts. For those left wondering what to do for Labor Day weekend, here are a few options fun...
providenceonline.com
A Rhode Island Grown Farmstand Expands With Retail in Richmond
Neighbors may know Pasquale Farms for the rustic lean-to shed on Usquepaugh Road in West Kingston, where the small but bountiful honor-system stand overflows with produce, gardening supplies, and curated goods. Or East Bay folks may be familiar with the farm itself, which prospers in Portsmouth. Now, just in time for fall, the family-owned business is growing with a new store in Richmond: Pasquale Farms Garden Center.
Boston Globe
‘I can’t wait to move’: Here’s why readers are leaving Boston to retire
"Save money, your freedom, and your sanity, and move out." When retirement comes calling, most Boston.com readers say they’ll be packing their bags and heading out of the city. Whether they’re excited to leave Boston or not, they’re aligned on one thing: This city is far too expensive for the average retiree.
nextmosh.com
Vajra announce fall 2022 ‘Descent Tour’
New York-based alternative rockers Vajra have announced plans to embark on select east coast tour dates as part of their ‘Descent Tour.’ The limited engagement kick starts on October 20th in Providence, RI and is set to conclude on Oct. 23rd in Hampton Beach, NH. All shows are listed below.
nrinow.news
Property sales in Burrillville between August 26 and Sept. 2
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the Burrillville Town Clerk’s office between Friday, August 26 and Friday, Sept. 2. 0 Colwell Road (& 89 Log Road, North Smithfield) Seller: Kevin & Darlene Korson. Buyer: Bruce Fisher-Messier & Janine Webber. Price: $650,000. 43 Cooper Hill Road.
fallriverreporter.com
Middletown and Fall River company awarded multi-million-dollar contract to support Naval Undersea Warfare Center
MIDDLETOWN, R.I./Fall River, MA — MIKEL, a defense company in Middletown and Fall River announced that the Naval Sea Systems Command has awarded them a five-year, multi-million-dollar contract to support the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport, Rhode Island. This award extends...
ecori.org
Shellfish Farming Industry in R.I. has ‘Enormous’ Opportunity for Growth
NORTH KINGSTON, R.I. — The sound of thousands of mussels moving on conveyor belts and clanking through sorting machines almost drowned out Greg Silkes as he tried to explain how the shellfish get from the ocean, through the processing plant, to plates around North America. Silkes is the general...
NECN
September Is Here – Will it Bring Any Improvement to Our Drought Conditions?
As we step into September, our average high temperatures begin nice and mild. For Boston, for instance, the average high temperature sits at 78 and ends at 68 by September 30. While the month comes to an end, nights get cooler and cooler and our temperatures will tend to drop from the lower 60s at the beginning of the month down to the lower 50s by the end of it. As an average, September averages a high of 73 for the month of September in Boston, 70 in Worcester and 74 in Providence to name a few.
5 Can’t Miss Rooftop Spots in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Here on the Seacoast, we don't have that many rooftop dining and drinking spots to enjoy. So, here's a list of five absolute musts for your summer rooftop fun, whether it's for a day or a weekend getaway. The views and the booze make these rooftop experiences on the New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts Seacoast both stunning and fun.
Painted by a Nun, Boston is Home to the Largest Piece of Copyright Art in the World
For me, this is one of those things that I can file under that old adage, "you learn something new every day." You know when you're driving south of Boston on interstate 93 and you see that huge, white gas tank along the water with the rainbow design painted on it? Those gigantic paintbrush-like strokes in orange, yellow, green, purple, and blue adorning the tank were commissioned, making that a piece of art lovingly called the Rainbow Swash. Being 140 feet tall, it's literally the largest piece of copyrighted art on this planet.
thebeveragejournal.com
Retail Review: Laurito’s Liquors
Celebrating its eighth year in business this November, Laurito’s Liquors continues to bring its unique brand of client-focused service, broad selection and fair prices to its customers in the town of North Providence. First opening its doors in 2010, Laurito’s latest owner, Rinesh Patel, purchased the Mineral Spring Avenue...
WCVB
Massachusetts school warns students of drink-spiking at Boston area bars
BOSTON — Thousands of college students are returning to campuses across Massachusetts, and one Boston school is warning students about the recent increase in reports of spiked drinks at Boston area bars. The Emerson College police department sent the advisory to the Emerson community making people aware of the...
What the Fork? Underwhelming Utensil Replaces Iconic Westport Sculpture
There's been quite the buzz lately surrounding the giant fork in Westport, and it appears that another mystery is unraveling. Back in July, someone had the nerve to cut down Westporter Tom Schmitt's famous fork sculpture between Old Harbor and River roads. Westport Police never found the culprit, but at least the fork was found, albeit bruised and slightly damaged.
