Bitcoin, Ethereum Prices Shaky Following Mixed US Jobs Report
Bitcoin is closely following the stock market today—as it tends to do—following the release of U.S. labor market data.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
The Chip Shortage Is Pitting Bitcoin Miners Against Gamers
The semiconductor giant split its cutting edge chips into stripped-down CMP and GeForce models in an effort to stop cryptocurrency miners from buying up its entire supply of graphics cards.
Waste From One Bitcoin Transaction 'Like Binning Two iPhones'
Study highlights vast churn in computer hardware that the cryptocurrency incentives.
Inflationary Bear Market Spells Trouble For Investors
With more good news is bad news jobs data, the world's inflationary bear market is spelling trouble ahead.
This Is Why Bitcoin Is An Environmental Nightmare
It's called "cryptocurrency mining" for a reason: it's incredibly energy-consuming and environmentally destructive, almost as much as actual mining.
Tesla Stops Taking Bitcoin For Vehicle Purchases, Citing Environmental Harm
Tesla has stopped accepting bitcoin as payment for its cars out of concern that it will contribute to greater consumption of fossil fuels, according to a statement CEO Elon Musk tweeted Wednesday. Tesla had only just started accepting bitcoin in late March.
Internet Services Company Cloudflare Blocks Kiwi Farms Citing 'Targeted Threats'
After one of the targets of website went public with the harassment against her, Cloudflare dropped the platform that has become synonymous with online terror.
Tesla Buys $1.5 Billion In Bitcoin, Plans To Accept It As Payment
Elon Musk has been promoting cryptocurrencies on his Twitter account in recent weeks, sending prices soaring.
Blockchain, The Amazing Solution For Almost Nothing
Blockchain technology is going to change everything: the shipping industry, the financial system, government... in fact, what won't it change? But enthusiasm for it mainly stems from a lack of knowledge and understanding. The blockchain is a solution in search of a problem.
How Much Of The World's Population Believes In Life After Death, Mapped
Belief in an afterlife is strong in many parts of the world. The belief that life doesn't end after you've died isn't an uncommon one; lots of religions and belief systems around the globe share the view that your existence continues in some form after the death of your physical body.
Celsius Asks to Return Some Customer Funds in Court Filing
The bankrupt company said it wants to return around $50 million in digital assets in "custody accounts.".
You Can Earn 6% Interest On Bitcoin. Is It Worth The Risk?
Crypto savings accounts that pay yield to borrow your tokens may sound tempting, but there are no guarantees.
The Quest To Liberate $300,000 Of Bitcoin From An Old Zip File
The story of a guy who wouldn't let a few quintillion possible decryption keys stand between him and his cryptocurrency.
Elon Musk Suggests Tesla May Have Dumped Bitcoin Holdings
Once a proponent of bitcoin, Musk seems to have reversed course in recent weeks in favor of dogecoin.
You Can Now Buy A Tesla With Bitcoin In The United States
Tesla now accepts bitcoin as payment for its cars in the US, CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter. The option to pay using the cryptocurrency now appears on the company's US website, where it's available alongside the traditional card payment option. Musk said that the option to pay with bitcoin will be available to other countries "later this year."
