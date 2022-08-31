ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

digg.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum Prices Shaky Following Mixed US Jobs Report

Bitcoin is closely following the stock market today—as it tends to do—following the release of U.S. labor market data.
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
digg.com

The Chip Shortage Is Pitting Bitcoin Miners Against Gamers

The semiconductor giant split its cutting edge chips into stripped-down CMP and GeForce models in an effort to stop cryptocurrency miners from buying up its entire supply of graphics cards.
digg.com

Waste From One Bitcoin Transaction 'Like Binning Two iPhones'

Study highlights vast churn in computer hardware that the cryptocurrency incentives.
digg.com

Inflationary Bear Market Spells Trouble For Investors

With more good news is bad news jobs data, the world's inflationary bear market is spelling trouble ahead.
digg.com

This Is Why Bitcoin Is An Environmental Nightmare

It's called "cryptocurrency mining" for a reason: it's incredibly energy-consuming and environmentally destructive, almost as much as actual mining.
digg.com

Tesla Stops Taking Bitcoin For Vehicle Purchases, Citing Environmental Harm

Tesla has stopped accepting bitcoin as payment for its cars out of concern that it will contribute to greater consumption of fossil fuels, according to a statement CEO Elon Musk tweeted Wednesday. Tesla had only just started accepting bitcoin in late March.
digg.com

Tesla Buys $1.5 Billion In Bitcoin, Plans To Accept It As Payment

Elon Musk has been promoting cryptocurrencies on his Twitter account in recent weeks, sending prices soaring.
digg.com

Blockchain, The Amazing Solution For Almost Nothing

Blockchain technology is going to change everything: the shipping industry, the financial system, government... in fact, what won't it change? But enthusiasm for it mainly stems from a lack of knowledge and understanding. The blockchain is a solution in search of a problem.
digg.com

How Much Of The World's Population Believes In Life After Death, Mapped

Belief in an afterlife is strong in many parts of the world. The belief that life doesn't end after you've died isn't an uncommon one; lots of religions and belief systems around the globe share the view that your existence continues in some form after the death of your physical body.
digg.com

Celsius Asks to Return Some Customer Funds in Court Filing

The bankrupt company said it wants to return around $50 million in digital assets in "custody accounts.".
digg.com

You Can Earn 6% Interest On Bitcoin. Is It Worth The Risk?

Crypto savings accounts that pay yield to borrow your tokens may sound tempting, but there are no guarantees.
digg.com

The Quest To Liberate $300,000 Of Bitcoin From An Old Zip File

The story of a guy who wouldn't let a few quintillion possible decryption keys stand between him and his cryptocurrency.
digg.com

Elon Musk Suggests Tesla May Have Dumped Bitcoin Holdings

Once a proponent of bitcoin, Musk seems to have reversed course in recent weeks in favor of dogecoin.
digg.com

You Can Now Buy A Tesla With Bitcoin In The United States

Tesla now accepts bitcoin as payment for its cars in the US, CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter. The option to pay using the cryptocurrency now appears on the company's US website, where it's available alongside the traditional card payment option. Musk said that the option to pay with bitcoin will be available to other countries "later this year."
ECONOMY

