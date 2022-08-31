ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phys.org

Gone in 30 years? The Welsh village in crosshairs of climate change

Occasionally at night, if the weather's bad when she walks her dog along the waterfront, Georgina Salt admits feeling a little "frisson" at the vulnerability of her exposed Welsh village. Otherwise, like many residents in Fairbourne, northwest Wales, she tries not to worry that rising sea levels are predicted to...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Rent cap: Consultation for social housing in England launched

People living in social housing in England could see rent increases capped below inflation next year, the government has said. It has launched a consultation on plans which could see hikes as low as 3% for people living in housing owned by councils and housing associations. There are fears rents...
BUSINESS
BBC

Partial demolition of Bath car park begins

The partial demolition of a city-centre car park has begun. The upper levels of the Avon street multi-storey car park in Bath are being removed due to structural deterioration. The ground floor will then be refurbished with 291 parking spaces. The building normally holds 628 spaces. Manda Rigby, cabinet member...
TRAVEL
BBC

Cornwall Aviation Heritage Centre at Newquay airport to close

An aviation heritage centre in Cornwall says it will close after its lease was terminated by the council. Cornwall Aviation Heritage Centre will have to vacate premises at Cornwall Airport Newquay in March 2023. The centre, staffed by volunteers, has been running for seven years and operates as a tourist...
LIFESTYLE
Benzinga

Nortec Completes Acquisition of Critical Mineral Zinc Properties in Ontario and Closes $250,000 Financing

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - NORTEC MINERALS CORP. NVT ("Nortec" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed its previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of a private Ontario corporation ("PropertyCo") which holds 100% of the interests in the Sturgeon Lake VMS Property and the Mattagami River Zinc Property (together, the "Properties"), both located in Ontario, Canada. (For more information on the Acquisition and the Properties, please see the Company's news releases dated June 14 and July 18, 2022).
BUSINESS
Benzinga

PlantFuel Enters into Loan Agreement and Issues Shares

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. Mississauga, Ontario – TheNewswire – August 29, 2022 – PlantFuel Life Inc. FUEL PLFLF BR ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") a scientifically focused plant-based wellness company, announces that it has entered into a revolving loan facility and security agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with PlantFuel, Inc., (the "Borrower") a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company located in Colorado, USA and Tasty Idea, LLC (the "Lender"), a company located in Colorado, USA.
ECONOMY
BBC

Plans for first homes built by Manchester City Council firm passed

Plans for the first homes to be built by a council's new development arm have been approved. Manchester City Council's housing firm This City intends to build 118 apartments and 10 houses in Ancoats. The council hopes to build about 500 homes every year through the company, 20% of which...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Sewage dumped in shellfish-rich water 29,000 times by water companies last year

Sewage was dumped into waters containing shellfish a staggering 29,000 times last year, according to research. This equates to 207,013 hours’ worth of sewage in shellfish waters in England in just a year, according to an analysis by the Liberal Democrats. The worst offenders were South West Water, Southern Water and Anglian Water.The longest sewage dump incident into shellfish water last year was at Morecambe Bay by United Utilities and lasted 5,000 hours – but the figure could be far higher as the sewage monitor at the site worked just 15 per cent of the time.It comes after Southern...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Thurrock Council leader resigns as government steps in

The government has appointed a commissioner to take over a Tory-run unitary council due to its level of financial risk and debt. Rob Gledhill, leader of Thurrock Council in Essex, has resigned, saying "the political buck stops with me". Essex County Council will take on the commissioner role, lead the...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Whitehorse Gold Signs Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest of The Porvenir Tin Project in Bolivia

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2022) - Whitehorse Gold Corp. WHG WHGDF ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Stannum Metals Corp., on August 22, 2022 signed an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in a private Bolivian incorporated mining company (the "Porvenir Tin Company") from its three shareholders (the "Vendors"). The Vendors are Bolivian nationals and arm's length parties.
METAL MINING
BBC

New fencing for Coventry woodland blighted by fly-tipping

Up to £35,000 is to be spent on a Coventry beauty spot blighted by fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour. Piles Coppice is an ancient woodland spanning 21 hectares (52 acres) and provides recreational facilities for cyclists and walkers. New fencing and bollards, paid for by National Highways, aim to prevent...
U.K.
BBC

River Thames: LFB unveils two new fire and rescue boats

London Fire Brigade (LFB) has unveiled two new "state of the art" fire and rescue river boats to its fleet. The vessels, each worth £1.8m, will be used to "fight very large fires from the riverside," said London Fire commissioner Andy Roe. He added they would improve "mass rescue...
BBC

