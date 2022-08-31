Sewage was dumped into waters containing shellfish a staggering 29,000 times last year, according to research. This equates to 207,013 hours’ worth of sewage in shellfish waters in England in just a year, according to an analysis by the Liberal Democrats. The worst offenders were South West Water, Southern Water and Anglian Water.The longest sewage dump incident into shellfish water last year was at Morecambe Bay by United Utilities and lasted 5,000 hours – but the figure could be far higher as the sewage monitor at the site worked just 15 per cent of the time.It comes after Southern...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO