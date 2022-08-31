Read full article on original website
‘It’s a total disaster!’ How soaring rents, cutthroat competition and unscrupulous landlords are breaking tenants
Katharine had been renting in London for nearly two decades, almost all her adult life, when she lost her job last year. No longer able to afford £900 a month to rent her one-bedroom flat in Crystal Palace, she relocated to Stratford-upon-Avon. But she missed the capital. “I’m a...
Phys.org
Gone in 30 years? The Welsh village in crosshairs of climate change
Occasionally at night, if the weather's bad when she walks her dog along the waterfront, Georgina Salt admits feeling a little "frisson" at the vulnerability of her exposed Welsh village. Otherwise, like many residents in Fairbourne, northwest Wales, she tries not to worry that rising sea levels are predicted to...
BBC
Rent cap: Consultation for social housing in England launched
People living in social housing in England could see rent increases capped below inflation next year, the government has said. It has launched a consultation on plans which could see hikes as low as 3% for people living in housing owned by councils and housing associations. There are fears rents...
BBC
Partial demolition of Bath car park begins
The partial demolition of a city-centre car park has begun. The upper levels of the Avon street multi-storey car park in Bath are being removed due to structural deterioration. The ground floor will then be refurbished with 291 parking spaces. The building normally holds 628 spaces. Manda Rigby, cabinet member...
BBC
Cornwall Aviation Heritage Centre at Newquay airport to close
An aviation heritage centre in Cornwall says it will close after its lease was terminated by the council. Cornwall Aviation Heritage Centre will have to vacate premises at Cornwall Airport Newquay in March 2023. The centre, staffed by volunteers, has been running for seven years and operates as a tourist...
Benzinga
Nortec Completes Acquisition of Critical Mineral Zinc Properties in Ontario and Closes $250,000 Financing
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - NORTEC MINERALS CORP. NVT ("Nortec" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed its previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of a private Ontario corporation ("PropertyCo") which holds 100% of the interests in the Sturgeon Lake VMS Property and the Mattagami River Zinc Property (together, the "Properties"), both located in Ontario, Canada. (For more information on the Acquisition and the Properties, please see the Company's news releases dated June 14 and July 18, 2022).
BBC
Landlord directs tenants to food banks following £1,000 rent hike
A property firm owned by the family of a Tory peer has suggested tenants use food banks following a rent hike of nearly £1,000. The Benyon Estate, run by the family of Lord Benyon, owns a property portfolio of 371 homes in Hackney, east London. It decided to increase...
Benzinga
PlantFuel Enters into Loan Agreement and Issues Shares
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. Mississauga, Ontario – TheNewswire – August 29, 2022 – PlantFuel Life Inc. FUEL PLFLF BR ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") a scientifically focused plant-based wellness company, announces that it has entered into a revolving loan facility and security agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with PlantFuel, Inc., (the "Borrower") a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company located in Colorado, USA and Tasty Idea, LLC (the "Lender"), a company located in Colorado, USA.
BBC
Plans for first homes built by Manchester City Council firm passed
Plans for the first homes to be built by a council's new development arm have been approved. Manchester City Council's housing firm This City intends to build 118 apartments and 10 houses in Ancoats. The council hopes to build about 500 homes every year through the company, 20% of which...
All bus journeys to be capped at £2 next year to help families cope with the cost-of-living crisis over winter
Bus journeys will be capped at £2 next year to ease the cost-of-living crisis. The limit will apply to single journeys in England from January to March – saving some passengers more than £3 a trip. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who announced the plan last night, said:...
Sewage dumped in shellfish-rich water 29,000 times by water companies last year
Sewage was dumped into waters containing shellfish a staggering 29,000 times last year, according to research. This equates to 207,013 hours’ worth of sewage in shellfish waters in England in just a year, according to an analysis by the Liberal Democrats. The worst offenders were South West Water, Southern Water and Anglian Water.The longest sewage dump incident into shellfish water last year was at Morecambe Bay by United Utilities and lasted 5,000 hours – but the figure could be far higher as the sewage monitor at the site worked just 15 per cent of the time.It comes after Southern...
BBC
Thurrock Council leader resigns as government steps in
The government has appointed a commissioner to take over a Tory-run unitary council due to its level of financial risk and debt. Rob Gledhill, leader of Thurrock Council in Essex, has resigned, saying "the political buck stops with me". Essex County Council will take on the commissioner role, lead the...
Benzinga
Whitehorse Gold Signs Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest of The Porvenir Tin Project in Bolivia
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2022) - Whitehorse Gold Corp. WHG WHGDF ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Stannum Metals Corp., on August 22, 2022 signed an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in a private Bolivian incorporated mining company (the "Porvenir Tin Company") from its three shareholders (the "Vendors"). The Vendors are Bolivian nationals and arm's length parties.
BBC
New fencing for Coventry woodland blighted by fly-tipping
Up to £35,000 is to be spent on a Coventry beauty spot blighted by fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour. Piles Coppice is an ancient woodland spanning 21 hectares (52 acres) and provides recreational facilities for cyclists and walkers. New fencing and bollards, paid for by National Highways, aim to prevent...
BBC
River Thames: LFB unveils two new fire and rescue boats
London Fire Brigade (LFB) has unveiled two new "state of the art" fire and rescue river boats to its fleet. The vessels, each worth £1.8m, will be used to "fight very large fires from the riverside," said London Fire commissioner Andy Roe. He added they would improve "mass rescue...
BBC・
