ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Labor Day: The Surprising Origins of the American Holiday

Labor Day is observed this year on Monday, Sept. 5. For many Americans, it marks the traditional end of summer -- a time to get off work and plan picnics and other fun events with family and friends. But Labor Day's origins are more radical than barbecues, fireworks and big...
AMERICAS
msn.com

Survey: A third of Americans plan to travel for the Labor Day holiday

A recent survey from AAA finds about a third of Americans plan to travel for the Labor Day holiday, CBS News reports. That includes Ashlyn Shaffer, who did plenty of research to find the best deal for her flight to New York. "I booked early so that helped, I also took a red eye so that helped cut down some of the cost," Shaffer said.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Parade#American
MarketRealist

Honor Labor Day With These Quotes From Labor Hall of Honor Inductees

Since 1988, the U.S. Department of Labor has been posthumously honoring Americans “whose distinctive contributions in the field of labor have elevated working conditions, wages, and overall quality of life of America’s working families” with the Labor Hall of Honor. Let's mark Labor Day weekend by getting to know some of these Hall of Honor Inductees through some of their iconic quotes.
WASHINGTON, DC
Matthew C. Woodruff

The Labor Movement saved you and your child.

12 – 15-hour workdays in unsafe conditions, children as young as five working in mines, factories and on farms, no rest room breaks, no vacation days, no job protection, rampant sexual harassment… these were the working conditions in America before the Labor Movement. The greedy, unethical and ruthless 'Robber Barons' who used unfair business practices exploited their workers which led to riots, strikes and the emergence of the Labor Unions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy