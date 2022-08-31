Read full article on original website
Senator-elect resigns, leaving seat open; Arizona gas prices fall below $4; Labor Day travel tips
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Rep. Diego Espinoza resigned Friday to take a Salt River Project job. His Senate seat, won last month, will now go to whoever gets the most write-in votes. Gas prices in Arizona fell below $4 on Thursday...
CNET
Labor Day: The Surprising Origins of the American Holiday
Labor Day is observed this year on Monday, Sept. 5. For many Americans, it marks the traditional end of summer -- a time to get off work and plan picnics and other fun events with family and friends. But Labor Day's origins are more radical than barbecues, fireworks and big...
How did Labor Day begin? What to know about the celebration of the American worker
Labor Day typically signals the end of summer and start of the school year, but how did the federal holiday begin?
msn.com
Survey: A third of Americans plan to travel for the Labor Day holiday
A recent survey from AAA finds about a third of Americans plan to travel for the Labor Day holiday, CBS News reports. That includes Ashlyn Shaffer, who did plenty of research to find the best deal for her flight to New York. "I booked early so that helped, I also took a red eye so that helped cut down some of the cost," Shaffer said.
Honor Labor Day With These Quotes From Labor Hall of Honor Inductees
Since 1988, the U.S. Department of Labor has been posthumously honoring Americans “whose distinctive contributions in the field of labor have elevated working conditions, wages, and overall quality of life of America’s working families” with the Labor Hall of Honor. Let's mark Labor Day weekend by getting to know some of these Hall of Honor Inductees through some of their iconic quotes.
The Labor Movement saved you and your child.
12 – 15-hour workdays in unsafe conditions, children as young as five working in mines, factories and on farms, no rest room breaks, no vacation days, no job protection, rampant sexual harassment… these were the working conditions in America before the Labor Movement. The greedy, unethical and ruthless 'Robber Barons' who used unfair business practices exploited their workers which led to riots, strikes and the emergence of the Labor Unions.
This Labor Day, Workers Are Having a Moment. It’s Not the First Time
“This is going to be one of the most hopeful Labor Days that the American labor movement has seen in many a year,” says Joe McCartin, an expert on U.S. labor history at Georgetown University
Essence
This Chant From A Taco Bell Workers’ Strike Is All You Need Headed Into Labor Day Weekend
The Missouri store staged a walkout in the middle of lunch Thursday, shutting down the restaurant protesting unsafe working conditions, low pay, and no paid sick days. Workers at a Taco Bell in Missouri went on strike Thursday. They posted a note saying they need a living wage, respect, safer working conditions and a union.
