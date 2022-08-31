Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
First day of school canceled for Seattle Public Schools as teachers vote to authorize strike
SEATTLE - Seattle Public Schools has canceled the first day of school, Wednesday, Sept. 7, in anticipation of a strike authorized by the Seattle Education Association. Earlier in the day, teachers in the Seattle Education Association (SEA) overwhelmingly voted to go on strike if no agreement was reached by Wednesday morning.
q13fox.com
Seattle Public Schools: First day of school 'likely' to be delayed
SEATTLE - Seattle Public Schools says it is ‘likely’ the start of school will be delayed, as the district negotiates with the teachers’ union. The Seattle Education Association (SEA) is voting to authorize a strike that begins the first day of school—Wednesday, Sep. 7—and officials with the school district say they rejected a memorandum of understanding, which would allow school to start on-time while negotiations continued.
q13fox.com
Seattle teachers vote to go on strike if no agreement is reached by Wednesday morning
SEATTLE - Teachers in the Seattle Education Association (SEA) overwhelmingly voted to go on strike if no agreement is reached by Wednesday morning. SEA said 6,000 people, or 95% of educators, voted to authorize the strike. The teachers' union said if an agreement is not reached by the first day...
q13fox.com
First day of classes canceled in Eatonville School District due to teacher strike
EATONVILLE, Wash. - The first day of classes in the Eatonville School District has been canceled as teachers voted to strike. The Eatonville School District and the Eatonville Education Association (EEA) have not yet reached an agreement, after bargaining on Sept. 6. EEA will begin their strike on Sept. 7,...
q13fox.com
Whidbey Island plane crash: Coast Guard releases names of passengers, crew
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - The U.S. Coast Guard released the names of all 10 victims in Sunday's seaplane crash off Whidbey Island. Family and friends were notified Monday after the search was called off. The U.S. Coast Guard said the following were passengers and crew on board. Sandra Williams. Per...
q13fox.com
Man shot, killed by police at Federal Way transit center
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way Police say officers shot and killed a man who charged at them with a knife late Sunday. Investigators say officers were called when a man refused to get off of a Pierce Transit bus around 9:00 p.m. Police found a 54-year-old man armed with...
q13fox.com
Tacoma sees back-to-back years of record number of homicides
TACOMA, Wash. - On Monday, Tacoma reached 34 homicides for the year. It ties the record for the most the city has seen, and there is still four months left in 2022. Investigators said they found a man dead, with gunshot wounds around 5 a.m. Monday morning. Tacoma police say...
q13fox.com
1 injured in North Seattle shooting
SEATTLE - One man was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood early Sunday morning. Seattle Police received calls that a man was shot near 73rd and Roosevelt Way around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso. Firefighter...
q13fox.com
2 injured in shooting near downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - Two people were injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood early Monday morning. Seattle Police said officers were on patrol around 1:30 a.m., when they heard gunshots near Boren Ave S and E Yesler Way. They found two people suffering from gunshot wounds—a 41-year-old woman and 63-year-old man.
q13fox.com
Report: Spokane civil rights activist aboard plane that crashed into Puget Sound; all passengers presumed dead
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - One person has died, and nine others are missing after a float plane crashed west of Whidbey Island on Sunday afternoon. The plane went down shortly after 3 p.m. near Mutiny Bay. Initial calls to 9-1-1 indicated that the plane crash-landed nose first into the water....
q13fox.com
Driver in custody after deadly crash on I-5 near Northgate
SEATTLE - A driver is in custody after a deadly crash on I-5 near Northgate on Tuesday morning. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-5 at Northeast Northgate Way in Seattle after 4 a.m. Washington State Trooper Rick Johnson said that two semi trucks and two passenger cars...
q13fox.com
2,601 people without power in Port Gamble area
2,601 people are without power in the Port Gamble area, according to Puget Sound Energy. Power should be restored at some point Tuesday morning.
q13fox.com
Aviation experts say NTSB has challenging work ahead following deadly plane crash
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is on the ground with crews on Whidbey Island, and in Mukilteo, as they begin to investigate the deadly floatplane crash that claimed 10 lives near Mutiny Bay. A group of seven people were sent to the Pacific Northwest to...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Isolated showers today, dry for Labor Day
SEATTLE - A few showers could pop up today, but most backyards in Central and South Puget Sound stay rain-free. Tomorrow, everyone will enjoy drier and sunnier weather! Hope you have some fun plans to get outside this weekend. Highs today will reach the mid 70s along the I-5 corridor....
q13fox.com
Artist restores vandalized Chris Cornell mural in West Seattle
Over the weekend, vandals defaced a mural honoring the late Chris Cornell, lead singer of Soundgarden. The artist who created the mural went to work, restoring the mural with a new set of colors.
q13fox.com
Kitsap Co. deputies looking to ID woman seen with Olalla double homicide suspect
OLALLA, Wash. - Kitsap County Sheriff's Detectives are looking to identify a woman who was seen with the man accused in a gruesome double homicide in Olalla last month. Deputies say the woman was seen with the murder suspect, 40-year-old Shaun Rose, at a Burger King in Puyallup on the day he allegedly killed Steven and Mina Schulz inside their home on Aug. 18.
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police investigating overnight fatal shooting
TACOMA, Wash. - A woman was shot in the head and killed in Tacoma early Sunday morning, and police are still looking for a suspect. Around 12:05 a.m., officers were called to the 3700 block of S Cedar St—just north of 38th, and just a block from the police department. They arrived and found a 58-year-old woman dead, having been shot in the head.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Sunny and mild through midweek
SEATTLE - Sunny skies and mild to warm temps will be the weather story to start the Labor Day work week. An upper level ridge will build offshore sending temps soaring to near-record highs by next weekend. Expect sunny skies Tuesday with highs close to 80 degrees. Wildfire smoke will...
q13fox.com
Deadly shooting in Federal Way
Police say shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and a woman who was shot died in the hospital. Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened.
q13fox.com
Suspect charged in North Seattle shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured
SEATTLE - A suspect has been charged in a fatal shooting in North Seattle from Aug. 30. The King County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday that Ira D. Washington is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Washington was captured on...
