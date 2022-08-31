ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

Seattle Public Schools: First day of school 'likely' to be delayed

SEATTLE - Seattle Public Schools says it is ‘likely’ the start of school will be delayed, as the district negotiates with the teachers’ union. The Seattle Education Association (SEA) is voting to authorize a strike that begins the first day of school—Wednesday, Sep. 7—and officials with the school district say they rejected a memorandum of understanding, which would allow school to start on-time while negotiations continued.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Man shot, killed by police at Federal Way transit center

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way Police say officers shot and killed a man who charged at them with a knife late Sunday. Investigators say officers were called when a man refused to get off of a Pierce Transit bus around 9:00 p.m. Police found a 54-year-old man armed with...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma sees back-to-back years of record number of homicides

TACOMA, Wash. - On Monday, Tacoma reached 34 homicides for the year. It ties the record for the most the city has seen, and there is still four months left in 2022. Investigators said they found a man dead, with gunshot wounds around 5 a.m. Monday morning. Tacoma police say...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

1 injured in North Seattle shooting

SEATTLE - One man was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood early Sunday morning. Seattle Police received calls that a man was shot near 73rd and Roosevelt Way around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso. Firefighter...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

2 injured in shooting near downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - Two people were injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood early Monday morning. Seattle Police said officers were on patrol around 1:30 a.m., when they heard gunshots near Boren Ave S and E Yesler Way. They found two people suffering from gunshot wounds—a 41-year-old woman and 63-year-old man.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Driver in custody after deadly crash on I-5 near Northgate

SEATTLE - A driver is in custody after a deadly crash on I-5 near Northgate on Tuesday morning. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-5 at Northeast Northgate Way in Seattle after 4 a.m. Washington State Trooper Rick Johnson said that two semi trucks and two passenger cars...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Isolated showers today, dry for Labor Day

SEATTLE - A few showers could pop up today, but most backyards in Central and South Puget Sound stay rain-free. Tomorrow, everyone will enjoy drier and sunnier weather! Hope you have some fun plans to get outside this weekend. Highs today will reach the mid 70s along the I-5 corridor....
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Kitsap Co. deputies looking to ID woman seen with Olalla double homicide suspect

OLALLA, Wash. - Kitsap County Sheriff's Detectives are looking to identify a woman who was seen with the man accused in a gruesome double homicide in Olalla last month. Deputies say the woman was seen with the murder suspect, 40-year-old Shaun Rose, at a Burger King in Puyallup on the day he allegedly killed Steven and Mina Schulz inside their home on Aug. 18.
OLALLA, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police investigating overnight fatal shooting

TACOMA, Wash. - A woman was shot in the head and killed in Tacoma early Sunday morning, and police are still looking for a suspect. Around 12:05 a.m., officers were called to the 3700 block of S Cedar St—just north of 38th, and just a block from the police department. They arrived and found a 58-year-old woman dead, having been shot in the head.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Sunny and mild through midweek

SEATTLE - Sunny skies and mild to warm temps will be the weather story to start the Labor Day work week. An upper level ridge will build offshore sending temps soaring to near-record highs by next weekend. Expect sunny skies Tuesday with highs close to 80 degrees. Wildfire smoke will...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Deadly shooting in Federal Way

Police say shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and a woman who was shot died in the hospital. Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
q13fox.com

Suspect charged in North Seattle shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

SEATTLE - A suspect has been charged in a fatal shooting in North Seattle from Aug. 30. The King County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday that Ira D. Washington is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Washington was captured on...
SEATTLE, WA

