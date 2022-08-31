ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Presenting the Detroit Lions initial 2022 practice squad

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZHMcd_0hdByy3A00

The following players have been confirmed to sign on as the initial members of the Detroit Lions’ practice squad for the 2022 season.

Like all NFL teams, the Lions can carry up to 16 players on the practice squad. Up to four can be protected each week from signing to the active roster of another, though that protection does not go into effect until Tuesdays. Detroit signed 13 players who were with the team in the offseason to the initial practice squad.

A player can be promoted from the practice squad to the active roster on game days up to three times per season. After that, they must be signed to the active roster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wmibX_0hdByy3A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0voIVO_0hdByy3A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31sf9f_0hdByy3A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KaDLJ_0hdByy3A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ro131_0hdByy3A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QfgF9_0hdByy3A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eCE9S_0hdByy3A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EEypa_0hdByy3A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jyEkX_0hdByy3A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uKIxB_0hdByy3A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ao74l_0hdByy3A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xLt9Y_0hdByy3A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OODbg_0hdByy3A00

