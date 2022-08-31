Presenting the Detroit Lions initial 2022 practice squad

The following players have been confirmed to sign on as the initial members of the Detroit Lions’ practice squad for the 2022 season.

Like all NFL teams, the Lions can carry up to 16 players on the practice squad. Up to four can be protected each week from signing to the active roster of another, though that protection does not go into effect until Tuesdays. Detroit signed 13 players who were with the team in the offseason to the initial practice squad.

A player can be promoted from the practice squad to the active roster on game days up to three times per season. After that, they must be signed to the active roster.