Lions waive RB Jermar Jefferson among latest roster moves

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Detroit Lions reversed course on one of their more controversial roster-making decisions. A day after keeping running back Jermar Jefferson on the initial 53-man roster, the Lions waived the second-year RB to make room for new DT Benito Jones.

The Lions claimed Jones off waivers from the Miami Dolphins after that team waived him on Tuesday. To make room on the 53-man roster, the Lions waived Jefferson. The move leaves the Lions with just three running backs on the active roster: D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams and Craig Reynolds.

Jefferson is subject to waiver claims, which will be processed at 12 p.m. on Thursday. If he goes unclaimed, the Lions can bring him back to the practice squad.

No players went from the active roster to injured reserve on Wednesday, which means players who missed the end of the preseason, most notably S Ifeatu Melifonwu and DT Levi Onwuzurike, remain on the 53-man roster and eligible to practice. The only addition to the IR came when WR Trinity Benson accepted an injury settlement after being waived with injured status.

The Lions also signed 13 players to the practice squad who all spent time with the club in training camp and preseason.

WR Maurice Alexander

LB Jarrad Davis

TE Derrick Deese

OT Obinna Eze

TE Garrett Griffin

DT Bruce Hector

DE James Houston

RB Justin Jackson

WR Tom Kennedy

CB AJ Parker

LB Anthony Pittman

OT Dan Skipper

CB Saivion Smith

