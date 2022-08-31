ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTAL

CPSO: Hwy 79 in Greenwood reopened

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff has reopened the portion of US Highway 79 that was closed early Saturday morning due to a fallen tree. Caddo 911 records show the incident was reported at 1:30 a.m. on Hwy 79 near Locust Hill Road and Button Road in Greenwood.
GREENWOOD, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Four Shreveport Juveniles Arrested After Shootout

Four juveniles who were arrested following a shootout on Tuesday (8-30-22) morning have been charged for their muti-day crime spree. During the investigation, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Detectives learned the juveniles, ages 16 and 17, started their crime spree in Shreveport's Southern Hills Neighborhood where they stole a car just after 2 a.m. on Monday. On Tuesday, they stole a pickup truck in Blanchard. The two stolen vehicles were later used to facilitate the burglaries of vehicles in the Blanchard area and North Forty Loop where the shootout happened.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier Police Seeking Runaway Juvenile

The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. On August 25, 2022 17 year old Amyiah Davis ran away from a local youth shelter. Amyiah is known to frequent the Mooretown area in Shreveport. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, pink shirt, pajama bottoms and yellow crocs.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

The Butterfly Man: 1934 crime that stunned Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. -- It was a crime that stunned Shreveport and made headlines across the nation. The year was 1934. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was President, the Great Depression was in full swing, and a bank robbing duo named Bonnie & Clyde were dominating headlines that year. But in Shreveport, a crime so shocking would soon create a national fascination and front-page headlines of its own.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Battle on the Border 2022 set for this weekend in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - The 2022 Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase featuring some of the top high school football programs in the region is set for this weekend at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium. Battle on the Border XI features local, state, and regional powerhouse high school football programs...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Boil water advisory lifted for Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The boil advisory for the city of Shreveport was lifted by the Louisiana Department of Health Saturday morning. A news release from the City of Shreveport announced that the system-wide boil advisory that was issued late Wednesday evening was lifted for the entire city. Today’s...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Boil advisory rescinded for majority of Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A boil advisory has been rescinded for most of Shreveport. According to an update released by the city late Friday night, the boil advisory has been lifted for the main pressure zone that impacts most Shreveport water customers and feeds the city’s hospitals. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Bossier City man gets 15 years for dealing meth

SHREVEPORT La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City man has been sentenced to 188 months in prison for possessing and trafficking meth. Michael C. Francis has been sentenced to 15 years and 8 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges. The 37-year-old and eight other defendants were involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy and pled guilty to possessing and distributing methamphetamine in Caddo and Bossier Parish.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
arklatexweekend.com

National card-based party game company, headquartered in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Daniel and Elles Maddry run the largest Christian gaming company in the United States out of their home in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood. Inside their home office, they’re at work, coming up with new concepts, working with national distributors and keeping up with manufacturing demands. If those demands get too high, they have an emergency supply of extra inventory conveniently located in their kitchen cabinets. It’s the work-from-home balance many of us had to master during the pandemic on full-display.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

KTBS

Dads on Duty ramping up recruiting efforts

SHREVEPORT,La.--Dads on Duty is growing and recruiting. At Southwood High on September 7 at 6 p.m the group will be participating in the school's open house in hopes of bringing more people on board. The group which was established in 2021 of September started with 7 founders but is now...
CADDO PARISH, LA
kpyn.net

Cass County Texas Prison Escapee Captured in Caddo Parish Louisiana

A Cass County Texas Prison Escapee has been captured in Caddo Parish, Louisiana. Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe said that 44-year old Charles Sprayberry who escaped from Cass County Prison in Cass County, Texas Monday night was apprehended Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. in the Mooringsport, LA., area by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

