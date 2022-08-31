ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Dozens of artifacts seized from Metropolitan Museum of Art

NEW YORK -- Dozens of ancient artifacts investigators believe were looted have been seized from the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.The office seized 27 artifacts from the Met using three search warrants. They will be repatriated to their countries of origin, the Manhattan District Attorney's office said."We have two repatriation ceremonies next week, one with Italy and one with Egypt," a spokesperson said. "Fifty-eight objects will go back to Italy, 21 from the Met. Sixteen to Egypt, six from the Met."Bragg's office did not detail where the other artifacts were seized from,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Society
CBS New York

Queen Latifah to host this year's 24 Hours of Peace in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark's own Queen Latifah is returning home to promote non-violence.She will be the host of this year's 24 Hours of Peace event, which runs from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday.The annual event calls for a "time-out" from violence and offers 24 hours of activities to promote community building and conflict resolution.There will be plenty of fun too, including food vendors and live music.
PIX11

Pedestrian fatally hit by car in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx man died after he was hit by a car in Brooklyn late Friday night, police said. Gamalier Reyes-De Los Santos, 40, was walking in the middle lane of the Belt Parkway near Exit 9 at around 11:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car being driven by a […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#The Bronx#Ferragosto#Gourmet#Little Italy#Hughes#Italian
NBC New York

Subway Rider Bashed With Wood, Bitten in Arm in Bizarre Brooklyn Heist

A 40-year-old man was beaten with a piece of wood, then bitten, in a Brooklyn subway hub last weekend by a stranger who stole his cellphone and ran away, police said. According to the NYPD, the victim was walking in the mezzanine area of the Fulton Street and Utica Avenue station around 10 a.m. Saturday when the stranger approached him. He hit him in the head and back with a wooden plank, then bit the man on his right arm before snatching his Android phone, worth about $100, authorities said.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
amny.com

53-foot truck stuck under track of uptown subway line

An oversized truck got stuck underneath the elevated subway tracks in northern Manhattan Thursday, Sept. 1. The heavy hauler’s trailer got caught on the underside of the above-ground tracks at 10th Avenue and W. 207th Street in Inwood, according to a witness, which carries subway trains on the No. 1 line.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Suspect bites and punches girl, 16, on Queens subway platform: NYPD

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (NYPD) — A suspect allegedly attacked a 16-year-old girl on a subway platform in Queens Monday, police said. The incident occurred on the northbound platform at 39th Avenue and 31st Street station in Long Island City, which has N and W trains running through it, at around 8:35 a.m. The assailant punched […]
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy