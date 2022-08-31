Read full article on original website
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider TradingJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dead: Exec Leaps From New York City Tower Days Following Announcement of 150 Store ClosuresJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
New York Restaurants Now Allow Guests To Bring Their Handgun On a ConditionBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Pig out at Pig Island NYC for an all-day BBQ Feast this Saturday in Staten IslandAlyssa LevineStaten Island, NY
Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This FallGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Man, 30, stabbed near J'Ouvert parade in Brooklyn
A 30-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Crown Heights near Monday’s J’Ouvert parade, according to police. The man was walking near Eastern Parkway and Nostrand Avenue around 2:12 p.m. when he was attacked, officials said.
Shirleen Allicot revisits life growing up where Queens meets Brooklyn
Kick off this school year on a trip down memory lane with Shirleen Allicot! Did you know Shirleen is from both Brooklyn and Queens? She's one of the few who can make that official claim since she literally grew up smack-dab in the middle of Ozone Park and East New York. She even had two addresses!
Dozens of artifacts seized from Metropolitan Museum of Art
NEW YORK -- Dozens of ancient artifacts investigators believe were looted have been seized from the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.The office seized 27 artifacts from the Met using three search warrants. They will be repatriated to their countries of origin, the Manhattan District Attorney's office said."We have two repatriation ceremonies next week, one with Italy and one with Egypt," a spokesperson said. "Fifty-eight objects will go back to Italy, 21 from the Met. Sixteen to Egypt, six from the Met."Bragg's office did not detail where the other artifacts were seized from,...
Prepare To Say Goodbye To NYC’s MetroCards
It’s been a long goodbye for the MetroCard. Since 1996, the bright yellow card has been the way to pay for buses and subways run by the MTA throughout New York City and the surrounding areas. When the MTA switched from tokens to cards, it was a different time....
Queen Latifah to host this year's 24 Hours of Peace in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark's own Queen Latifah is returning home to promote non-violence.She will be the host of this year's 24 Hours of Peace event, which runs from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday.The annual event calls for a "time-out" from violence and offers 24 hours of activities to promote community building and conflict resolution.There will be plenty of fun too, including food vendors and live music.
Pedestrian fatally hit by car in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx man died after he was hit by a car in Brooklyn late Friday night, police said. Gamalier Reyes-De Los Santos, 40, was walking in the middle lane of the Belt Parkway near Exit 9 at around 11:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car being driven by a […]
17-year-old falls off box trailer, lands in between truck wheels, in fatal Bronx accident
A 17-year-old boy who was standing on top of an unhitched box trailer in the Bronx was killed when he lost his balance and fell between the wheels of a semi-truck just after midnight on Monday, according to police.
FDNY firefighter arrested for driving while intoxicated in Brooklyn
An off-duty FDNY firefighter was arrested on Saturday just before midnight for driving while intoxicated, according to the NYPD. Robert Moran, 49, was pulled over around 11:49 p.m. at the corner of Shore Road and Fourth Avenue.
Man shot in the shin near NYCHA day care center in the Bronx
A man was shot near NYCHA’s Mitchel Day Care Center in the Bronx on Monday, according to police. The man was hit in the left shin around 1:51 p.m., officials said.
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.
There is an island in New York City's East River within the borough of Manhattan that used to be known as Blackwell's Island. The island is now called Roosevelt Island. In the 19th century, it became a prime location for several hospitals and a prison.
Man Stabbed in Back on NYC Subway Over $30
NEW YORK, NY – A straphanger riding the southbound 5 train in Brooklyn was robbed...
Subway Rider Bashed With Wood, Bitten in Arm in Bizarre Brooklyn Heist
A 40-year-old man was beaten with a piece of wood, then bitten, in a Brooklyn subway hub last weekend by a stranger who stole his cellphone and ran away, police said. According to the NYPD, the victim was walking in the mezzanine area of the Fulton Street and Utica Avenue station around 10 a.m. Saturday when the stranger approached him. He hit him in the head and back with a wooden plank, then bit the man on his right arm before snatching his Android phone, worth about $100, authorities said.
Tree falls on 7-year-old girl walking with parent in Brooklyn
Police say the girl was walking with a parent when the tree toppled over.
Grisly discoveries: Legs found 2 days in a row at Bronx sewage facility
HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A second leg was found at a sewage screening facility in the Bronx early Thursday, a day after a leg, possibly from a baby, was discovered at the same location, police said. Thursday’s gruesome discovery was made at around 1 a.m. at the Ryawa Avenue facility in Hunts Point, […]
53-foot truck stuck under track of uptown subway line
An oversized truck got stuck underneath the elevated subway tracks in northern Manhattan Thursday, Sept. 1. The heavy hauler’s trailer got caught on the underside of the above-ground tracks at 10th Avenue and W. 207th Street in Inwood, according to a witness, which carries subway trains on the No. 1 line.
'24 Hours of Peace' hopes to keep Newark streets free of violence
There was a huge turnout of people hoping to take a break from violence for 24 hours. The 24 Hours of Peace event is meant to engage the community and encourage dialogue and conflict resolution. Starting at 6 p.m. they came together.
Drive-by shooting at Brooklyn biker club puts 4 in hospital, suspect at large
Four men were injured in a drive-by shooting at a motorcycle club in Greenpoint on Friday night, according to police. A white sedan passed by a party on Russell Street near Greenpoint Avenue around 8:30 p.m. and opened fire, authorities said.
40-Year-Old Attacked and Robbed at Brooklyn Subway Station
NEW YORK, NY – Another NYC subway rider was attacked and robbed recently. This time,...
Suspect bites and punches girl, 16, on Queens subway platform: NYPD
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (NYPD) — A suspect allegedly attacked a 16-year-old girl on a subway platform in Queens Monday, police said. The incident occurred on the northbound platform at 39th Avenue and 31st Street station in Long Island City, which has N and W trains running through it, at around 8:35 a.m. The assailant punched […]
Man beaten to death in Brooklyn basement
The 5:30 a.m. melee left one man with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn around 6 a.m.
