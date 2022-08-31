NEW YORK -- Dozens of ancient artifacts investigators believe were looted have been seized from the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.The office seized 27 artifacts from the Met using three search warrants. They will be repatriated to their countries of origin, the Manhattan District Attorney's office said."We have two repatriation ceremonies next week, one with Italy and one with Egypt," a spokesperson said. "Fifty-eight objects will go back to Italy, 21 from the Met. Sixteen to Egypt, six from the Met."Bragg's office did not detail where the other artifacts were seized from,...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO