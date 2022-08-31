ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartow County, GA

Rainbow fentanyl surging across US, DEA says

ATLANTA — Local and federal law enforcement officers are warning about a recent dangerous opioid trend, rainbow fentanyl. It’s a drug that has shown up across the country in recent months. Channel 2′s Blair Miller talked with the Drug Enforcement Administration about how serious it is. In addition...
Several families displaced by rising Georgia floodwaters due to storm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several families have been displaced as the areas around Chattooga County and Floyd County continue to experience heavy flooding and storms. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency on Sunday after thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas.
State of Emergency declared in Georgia

Chattooga, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for Chattooga County and Floyd County following severe flooding. The National Weather Service also issued Flash Flood Warning estimating about six to 12 inches of rain. According to the National Weather Service, the flooding has the potential...
Abrams blames Kemp for impending hospital closure in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People across metro Atlanta are still extremely concerned after the announcement that one of only two level one trauma hospitals in Atlanta is about to shut its doors. Now, the impending shutdown of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is taking center stage in the race for governor.
Volunteers needed for new program launched by sheriff

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox said she has multiple goals with the start of a new volunteer program – including bridging the gap between the community and law enforcement. “I believe this new program will help educate citizens on the role of responsibilities of the sheriff’s office, but we...
$1.5 million in competitive grants awarded for trails in Georgia

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources today announced the selection of the Georgia Recreational Trails Program (RTP) grants for the construction and rehabilitation of trails. Selected applicants are in the process of completing their final environmental reviews and will begin work soon, which will result in more than $1.5 million of funding to support outdoor access across the state. Grantees will partner with private and public organizations, leveraging the RTP funding into a total estimated investment of approximately $4.2 million for trail projects.
Heavy rain floods roads, homes while submerging cars in NW Georgia

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Hours of heavy rain on Sunday morning have flooded roads and damaged property in northwest Georgia communities. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning, which encompassed areas of Chattooga County. The flooding has the potential to be "life-threatening," according to the National Weather Service.
Fall 2022 Atlanta Fair, Sept. 30 - Nov. 6

The Atlanta Fair is cruising into town once again from Sept. 30 - Nov. 6 across from the Georgia State Stadium. This year’s Atlanta Fair will feature returning Midway attraction favorites like Alien Abduction, Drop Tower, Nemesis, The Expedition and many more! This fall, guests can also enjoy traditional carnival fare provided by new 2022 vendors, Sharon’s Diner and Angel’s Lemonade. Tickets go on sale at the gate beginning Sept. 30 at 5pm. Additionally, fair entrance fees, hours of operation and other information can be found at the Atlanta Fair website.
Georgia governor declares state of emergency in flooded Chattooga, Floyd Counties

A serious weather event devastated areas of northwest Georgia on Sunday, particularly Chattooga and Floyd counties. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning, extended multiple times on Sunday afternoon. The flooding has the potential to be "life-threatening," according to the National Weather Service. Weather officials urge residents in...
Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?

September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
