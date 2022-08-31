Read full article on original website
Rainbow fentanyl surging across US, DEA says
ATLANTA — Local and federal law enforcement officers are warning about a recent dangerous opioid trend, rainbow fentanyl. It’s a drug that has shown up across the country in recent months. Channel 2′s Blair Miller talked with the Drug Enforcement Administration about how serious it is. In addition...
Contaminated water poses health issue for dogs, doctors say
ATLANTA — Lakes and rivers are tempting for dogs on these hot summer days, but as we head into late summer, you may want to think twice about letting your dog enter certain bodies of water. On Wednesday, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon learned why you should...
CBS 46
Several families displaced by rising Georgia floodwaters due to storm
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several families have been displaced as the areas around Chattooga County and Floyd County continue to experience heavy flooding and storms. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency on Sunday after thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas.
WTVC
State of Emergency declared in Georgia
Chattooga, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for Chattooga County and Floyd County following severe flooding. The National Weather Service also issued Flash Flood Warning estimating about six to 12 inches of rain. According to the National Weather Service, the flooding has the potential...
WEATHER ALERT: Flash flood emergency in NW Ga a “particularly dangerous situation”
Parts of northwest Georgia Sunday are under a Flash Flood Emergency. The National Weather Service says Chattooga County is under the emergency until 1 p.m., along with Floyd County under a Flash Flood Warning until 4:30 p.m. The NWS calls this a “particularly dangerous situation.”. There are estimates of...
WTVC
Summerville, Georgia in water "crisis" after massive flooding hits city
A Water buffalo with drinking water has arrived at Summerville city hall, that's according to a Facebook post by the City of Summerville. They say it is located in the parking lot across form the Fire Department on Cox St, with another on the way. They are asking residents to...
Atlanta hospital closing leaves employees ‘devastated’, concerned for patients, nurse says
ATLANTA — An insider told us these are dark days at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. A nurse at AMC spoke only to Channel 2 about the impact this will have on patients, the community and hospital staff. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. She asked...
Flooding in northwest Georgia | Area gets more than 10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Parts of northwest Georgia are flooding after the area received more than 10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours and Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for that part of the state. Heavy rain continues to impact portions of Chattooga and Floyd...
CBS 46
Abrams blames Kemp for impending hospital closure in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People across metro Atlanta are still extremely concerned after the announcement that one of only two level one trauma hospitals in Atlanta is about to shut its doors. Now, the impending shutdown of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is taking center stage in the race for governor.
wfxg.com
Governor Brian Kemp issues state of emergency for two north Georgia counties after heavy rain
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding and dangerously high waters in some areas. In response, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties. The full executive order can be viewed below. The...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Volunteers needed for new program launched by sheriff
DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox said she has multiple goals with the start of a new volunteer program – including bridging the gap between the community and law enforcement. “I believe this new program will help educate citizens on the role of responsibilities of the sheriff’s office, but we...
wrganews.com
$1.5 million in competitive grants awarded for trails in Georgia
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources today announced the selection of the Georgia Recreational Trails Program (RTP) grants for the construction and rehabilitation of trails. Selected applicants are in the process of completing their final environmental reviews and will begin work soon, which will result in more than $1.5 million of funding to support outdoor access across the state. Grantees will partner with private and public organizations, leveraging the RTP funding into a total estimated investment of approximately $4.2 million for trail projects.
fox5atlanta.com
Heavy rain floods roads, homes while submerging cars in NW Georgia
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Hours of heavy rain on Sunday morning have flooded roads and damaged property in northwest Georgia communities. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning, which encompassed areas of Chattooga County. The flooding has the potential to be "life-threatening," according to the National Weather Service.
Fall 2022 Atlanta Fair, Sept. 30 - Nov. 6
The Atlanta Fair is cruising into town once again from Sept. 30 - Nov. 6 across from the Georgia State Stadium. This year’s Atlanta Fair will feature returning Midway attraction favorites like Alien Abduction, Drop Tower, Nemesis, The Expedition and many more! This fall, guests can also enjoy traditional carnival fare provided by new 2022 vendors, Sharon’s Diner and Angel’s Lemonade. Tickets go on sale at the gate beginning Sept. 30 at 5pm. Additionally, fair entrance fees, hours of operation and other information can be found at the Atlanta Fair website.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia governor declares state of emergency in flooded Chattooga, Floyd Counties
A serious weather event devastated areas of northwest Georgia on Sunday, particularly Chattooga and Floyd counties. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning, extended multiple times on Sunday afternoon. The flooding has the potential to be "life-threatening," according to the National Weather Service. Weather officials urge residents in...
Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?
September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
Labor Day weekend activities around metro Atlanta that’ll cost you less than lunch
ATLANTA — We’re coming up on a long weekend break — Labor Day. And with inflation, what if you don’t want to spend a lot to have fun?. Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer found free things to do!. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Georgia gubernatorial candidates casting blame for Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA — Georgia Democrats are quickly seizing upon Wellstar’s sudden announcement it was closing Atlanta Medical Center as a top campaign issue in the November elections. A group of Democrats led by gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams gathered across the street from AMC and blamed the closing on Republican...
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Two Vehicular Crash in Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
Police responded to a motor vehicular crash in Fulton County, Georgia, that resulted in the death of two people and injured one other. The crash occurred on the Old National Highway, before 6 p.m, on Tuesday.
Tax relief to offset inflation in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — If you live in Fulton County, the tax rate on your house is going down. The county commission voted to lower the county’s millage rate this past week. On Tuesday, Channel 2′s Sophia Choi spoke with experts and looked into how the change could mean cuts for needed programs.
