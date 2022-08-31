ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West End, NC

abc45.com

Burlington Woman Arrested for Meth Possession

BURTLINGTON, N.C. — On Thursday September 1st, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Strike Team, along with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Strike Team were conducting saturation patrols in the city of Burlington. A vehicle stop was initiated on Maple Avenue close to Harden Street on a car displaying an expired registration plate. A K9 was utilized and gave a positive indication to the odor of narcotics.
BURLINGTON, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Four arrested on drug charges after deputies search home

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrests of four individuals following a search in the Robbins area. On Sept. 1, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Rushwood Road. During the investigation, deputies located heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills,...
ROBBINS, NC
City
West End, NC
County
Moore County, NC
Moore County, NC
Crime & Safety
alamancenews.com

Burlington man faces felony drug charges, outstanding out-of-county warrants after traffic stop where he provided false identification

A Burlington man who gave a false identity during a traffic stop Thursday is now facing a series of more serious charges after deputies also noticed drug paraphernalia strew about the car and discovered unserved warrants from other counties. On Thursday (September 1, 2022), deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff’s...
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

Raeford man on probation had high-capacity ammo mags, fentanyl, 100+ grams of pot, deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raeford man on probation is facing new charges after a search at his home turned up items he was not allowed to have, deputies said. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said members of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Joint Task Force and Special Operations Unit assisted Hoke County Probation and Parole with a warrantless search at home in the 1000 Block of John Russel Road in Raeford.
RAEFORD, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Standoff ends with one in custody

A man is in custody after a barricading himself inside a home on Sandy Pines Lanes in Southern Pines on Friday evening. Video/Sandhills Sentinel. Just before 4:30 p.m., officers from the Southern Pines Police Department responded to a residence in the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park located off Camp Easter Road for a welfare check on a subject who was threatening to harm himself, said Southern Pines Police Department in a news release. Officers responded to the same residence earlier in the day for a disturbance complaint concerning a person attempting to retrieve their property.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
Person
Ronnie Fields
cbs17

Woman dead in Moore County mobile home shooting, sheriff says

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead following a shooting in a neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday at approximately 10 p.m., deputies responded to a report of someone going door to door in the area of Sunset mobile home park in Robbins.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Apex man stabbed to death at Atlantic Beach: police

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — Atlantic Beach Police and the State Bureau of Investigation are continuing to investigate the death of an Apex man killed on a trip to Atlantic Beach. Randy Miller, 65, died after police said he was stabbed in the chest. John McAlpin was close friends...
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
#Drug Possession#Heroin#Cocaine#Moore County Sheriff#Cloverwood Lane
cbs17

Man accused of shooting at Fayetteville officers, hotel visitors

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) – Fayetteville police announced they arrested a 25-year-old man after he shot at officers and people in a neighboring hotel room. The Fayetteville Police Department said at 1:21 a.m. on Friday morning, officers were called to a hotel on the 2000 block of Cedar Creek Road for a report of gunfire. When they arrived, officers said they determined someone in a hotel room was firing a gun several times.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Burlington man fatally struck by car in intersection

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man died in a fatal crash late Thursday afternoon, according to the Burlington Police Department. At 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Tucker Street after getting reports of a crash with injuries. Investigators say that a 22-year-old woman was driving a […]
BURLINGTON, NC
Public Safety
Public Safety
WBTW News13

Accused Scotland County drug trafficker gets $500K bond

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County man has been given a $500,000 secured bond after drugs were found at his property, according to authorities. Tommie McLaurin has been charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of heroin, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and for possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials searched his home in June, […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC

