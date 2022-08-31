Read full article on original website
Native Hawaiian History Month celebrations
September is observed as Hawaiian History Month and University of Hawaii has come out with a list of festivities Hawaii residents can take part in.
Hawaii women’s volleyball sweeps West Virginia
Hawaii took on West Virginia for the first time since 2019 on Friday.
Honolulu leaves lasting impressions on Williamsport through journey to LLWS Championship
Williamsport, Pa. — With their exceptional play on the field throughout tournament after tournament in the summer, it was easy to forget the solid foundation ingrained in the Honolulu players at a young age. But that foundation, and the Aloha spirit that was shared by the players, coaches, and families from Hawaii, left a lasting impression on the city of Williamsport and all of Little League. The parents backing Honolulu...
A celebration ‘bigger and better than ever before’
HONOLULU (KHON2) — That's how Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi describes the parade for the 2022 little league world series champs. Everyone is on board for the celebration parade on Thursday, September 8.
Celebration of life to be held for Tony Masamitsu, founder Tony Group
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and family are remembering the life and legacy of Tony Masamitsu, the founder of Tony Group. Masamitsu died last month surrounded by his family. He was 94 years old. He and his wife opened the original Tony Honda in Japan. They moved their family to Hawaii...
Honolulu Little League team shares experience of becoming world champs
HNN News Brief (Sept. 1, 2022) One person is dead and two others are seriously injured following a crash on Kunia Road this morning. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as...
Hawaii’s Finest is Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.
Hawaii blood supply ‘has dipped dangerously low’
Thursday, Sept. 1 through Wednesday, Sept. 7 is national blood donation week and Governor Ige proclaimed Sunday, Sept. 4, Hawaii Blood Donation Day.
Hawaii women’s volleyball sweeps Texas State in home opener
The UH women's volleyball team took on Texas State in its home opener on Thursday.
LIST: Top 10 spicy food eateries in Honolulu
Yelp ranks the best spicy food eateries within a region and came out with their list of the best spicy food in and around Honolulu.
Okinawa Week: Final Prep for Festival
Okinawa Festival Chair, Clarisse Kobashigawa has been very busy and is excited for tomorrows festival to kickoff. “ This is our 40th year doing the Okinawan Festival and we are super excited to be back in-person. The theme is “Sharing Uchinanchu Aloha” and the festival continues to be one the largest ethnic festivals in the state of Hawaii.”
Parade to be held honoring Honolulu Little League World Series champions
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is set to put on a huge parade to celebrate the Honolulu team on winning the 2022 Little League World Series. The parade will be held at 12 p.m. on Sept. 8. It will start at Aala Park and will run down King Street, ending...
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
Hawaii's largest wave pool development plans for Ewa Beach divides some residents
Many in the Ocean Pointe community are worried about getting priced out of their own homes over time...and that an influx of people will dramatically effect quality of life. Hawaii's largest wave pool development plans for Ewa Beach divides some residents. The world's biggest wave pool is set to be...
Kelly Simek Joins The Spartan Race In Honor of The 1 Mile 1 Veteran Podcast
Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 host Kelly Simek participated in the 2022 Spartan Race at Kualoa Ranch to promote the new podcast, 1 Mile 1 veteran. “The goal of this podcast is to inspire and help veterans who are dealing with trauma. The length of the podcast is exactly the amount of minutes it takes to complete 1 mile. We are happy to work with Alim to help us get ready for this race, in honor of our veterans,” says Leigh Ann Mayberry, Producer of 1 Mile 1 Veteran Podcast.
Bottom-fishing at 400 feet, Oahu man hooks nearly 26-pound monster tako
The city has announced new details on a parade that will honor the Honolulu Little League world champions. Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day. Get ready for a great deal at Consolidated Theatres on Oahu and Maui on Saturday. Mayor announces massive parade to celebrate...
Hawaii could see ‘avalanche of respiratory infections’
Health officials are predicting an avalanche of respiratory infections this winter. They're urging everyone to get their COVID booster and flu shots as a layer of protection.
Okinawa Week: Pamela Young Learns The History of Okinawan Cuisine
Honolulu (KHON2) – Pamela Young learns the history of Okinawan cuisine in another edition of Mixed Plate. At the 40th Anniversary of the Okinawan Festival, guests can look forward to a variety of different dishes enjoyed in Okinawan culture. “The Okinawan sweet potato is enjoyed in many dishes. It...
The origins of the name Liliha
We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?
