York, PA

touropia.com

17 Best Things to do in Lancaster, PA

This little city has a true Pensylvannian charm to it. The old brick buildings, hearty food, and welcoming locals are enough to convince you Lancaster is a great holiday destination, but factor in the local history spots, modern shopping outlets, and entertainment facilities dotted around the city and visiting Lancaster is a no-brainer!
abc27 News

Red Lion conquers West York in Week 2

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Red Lion beat West York by a score of 45-32 during Week 2 on Sept. 2, 2022. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, […]
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Mechanicsburg Make a Wish child receives Disney trip

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are making a wish come true for a Mechanicsburg girl, who is battling cystic fibrosis. Eight-year-old Autumn enjoyed a fairy tale day. Dressed as a princess, Autumn was carried by limo to D&H Distributing in Harrisburg with a red carpet welcome from a prince and a princess.
Melissa Frost

4 Places to Get Delicious Wings in Lancaster, PA

Chicken wings and football season pair well. There are plenty of places offering delicious wings in Lancaster, PA - today I'm highlighting four local go-to's:. Bull's Head Public House in Lititz has amazing wings. Their Jumbo Wings, pictured above, with signature honey chipotle sauce or tajin & lime dry rub carrots, celery, bleu cheese dip is made to perfection. Getting hungry just writing this.
abc27 News

Cumberland Valley outlasts Central York in Week 2

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley squeezed out a close 35-33 win against Central York during Week 2 of the season on Sept. 2, 2022. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central […]
abc27 News

New Oxford doubles up Gettysburg, stays perfect in Week 2

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — New Oxford beat Gettysburg 28-14 during Week 2 of the season on Sept. 2, 2022. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was […]
railfan.com

Norfolk & Western 611 to Run This Fall at Strasburg

STRASBURG, Pa. — Norfolk & Western 4-8-4 611 will be running this fall at the Strasburg Rail Road. This will be the third season the iconic Class J locomotive has operated at the Pennsylvania tourist road. The locomotive first visited in 2019 and again in 2021. This time, the locomotive stayed in Strasburg over the winter instead of heading south so that work could be done at the Strasburg shop.
abc27.com

City of York road closures for First Friday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — First Friday, on Sept. 2, in York will close Beaver Street between Philadelphia Street and King Street from 3 p.m. through 9 p.m. Market Street will be open during this closure. Additionally, George Street will close between Philadelphia Street and North Street from 1 p.m....
PhillyBite

Exploring Gravity Hill in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania

- Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, is a small town with a population of 363 people. The town is home to the famous Gravity Hill. You'll also find the Naylor Observatory and Gifford Pinchot State Park. Gravity Hill in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania. While the hill is a fun place to spend a day, it's...
LEWISBERRY, PA

