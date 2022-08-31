STRASBURG, Pa. — Norfolk & Western 4-8-4 611 will be running this fall at the Strasburg Rail Road. This will be the third season the iconic Class J locomotive has operated at the Pennsylvania tourist road. The locomotive first visited in 2019 and again in 2021. This time, the locomotive stayed in Strasburg over the winter instead of heading south so that work could be done at the Strasburg shop.

STRASBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO