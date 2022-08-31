Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
touropia.com
17 Best Things to do in Lancaster, PA
This little city has a true Pensylvannian charm to it. The old brick buildings, hearty food, and welcoming locals are enough to convince you Lancaster is a great holiday destination, but factor in the local history spots, modern shopping outlets, and entertainment facilities dotted around the city and visiting Lancaster is a no-brainer!
Red Lion conquers West York in Week 2
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Red Lion beat West York by a score of 45-32 during Week 2 on Sept. 2, 2022. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, […]
York County roadside attraction featured in new board game
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Haines Shoe House in York County is making a big appearance!. The tourist attraction will be one of 49 roadside attractions featured in a new auction board game. Shoe House is featured in Zillionaires: Road Trip USA, a game where players are encouraged to bid,...
Lady Gaga breaks Hersheypark Stadium record for highest-grossing concert ever
HERSHEY, Pa. — On Sunday night, Lady Gaga graced the stage of Central Pa.'s very own Hersheypark Stadium, and Gabrielle Lyon, with Hershey Entertainment, has confirmed that it was the highest-grossing show at the stadium in history. The show surpassed the 2005 Rolling Stones concert, Lyon added. Mother Monster...
Carley’s Ristorante & Piano Bar: Cozy, Refreshed Italian Classic
Some 15 years ago, when Harrisburg’s downtown Second Street still was referred to as “Restaurant Row,” a little Italian place, Carley’s Ristorante & Piano Bar, opened just round the corner from Second Street on Locust Street. It was venture number two for the owners of Stocks...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Mechanicsburg Make a Wish child receives Disney trip
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are making a wish come true for a Mechanicsburg girl, who is battling cystic fibrosis. Eight-year-old Autumn enjoyed a fairy tale day. Dressed as a princess, Autumn was carried by limo to D&H Distributing in Harrisburg with a red carpet welcome from a prince and a princess.
echo-pilot.com
This Central PA pretzel maker sold 20K+ on QVC. Which local soft pretzel is your favorite?
Philip Given and Jordan Pfautz, co-owners of The Pretzel Co. in York, recently branched out and scored big. Given and Pfautz brought their pretzels to QVC on Aug. 24 and, according to a Facebook post from Pfautz, "sold 20,000 pretzels on QVC in 5 minutes." The Pretzel Co. is offering...
A bologna-cutting ceremony for Seltzer's Smoked Meats new outlet store and museum
PALMYRA, Pa. — For over a century, Seltzer's Smoked Meats has been a staple for the Palmyra community. On their 120th-year anniversary, the world-famous Lebanon bologna connoisseurs will be having a bologna-cutting ceremony for their new outlet store and museum. The outlet store and museum will be highlighting their...
4 Places to Get Delicious Wings in Lancaster, PA
Chicken wings and football season pair well. There are plenty of places offering delicious wings in Lancaster, PA - today I'm highlighting four local go-to's:. Bull's Head Public House in Lititz has amazing wings. Their Jumbo Wings, pictured above, with signature honey chipotle sauce or tajin & lime dry rub carrots, celery, bleu cheese dip is made to perfection. Getting hungry just writing this.
Cumberland Valley outlasts Central York in Week 2
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley squeezed out a close 35-33 win against Central York during Week 2 of the season on Sept. 2, 2022. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central […]
New Oxford doubles up Gettysburg, stays perfect in Week 2
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — New Oxford beat Gettysburg 28-14 during Week 2 of the season on Sept. 2, 2022. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was […]
Central Pa. painter with autism showcases unique art at Harrisburg gallery
“Everybody has something that makes them special,” Maria Corley said. In the case of her son, Malcolm, it’s his artistic ability. But it’s also the fact that he’s autistic. The Lancaster woman and her son recently exhibited his art work at the Nyeusi Gallery in Harrisburg....
Cousins open diner in Dauphin County with breakfasts, baklava and outdoor dog station
Two cousins have brought their New Cumberland diner concept to the East Shore. Emad Boulus and Melad Fahmy recently opened Progress Diner at the former Soul Burrito headquarters at 314 S. Progress Ave. in Susquehanna Township. The two also operate Bridge Diner in New Cumberland. Their new venture fills the...
railfan.com
Norfolk & Western 611 to Run This Fall at Strasburg
STRASBURG, Pa. — Norfolk & Western 4-8-4 611 will be running this fall at the Strasburg Rail Road. This will be the third season the iconic Class J locomotive has operated at the Pennsylvania tourist road. The locomotive first visited in 2019 and again in 2021. This time, the locomotive stayed in Strasburg over the winter instead of heading south so that work could be done at the Strasburg shop.
No Plans for Labor Day? 5 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA
Can you believe it's that time of the year again? Labor Day is coming up, kicking off the fall season with comfort foods, cozy sweaters, football, and all things pumpkin. There are plenty of fun events happening in Lancaster, PA this weekend, everything from an art festival to a renaissance fair.
abc27.com
City of York road closures for First Friday
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — First Friday, on Sept. 2, in York will close Beaver Street between Philadelphia Street and King Street from 3 p.m. through 9 p.m. Market Street will be open during this closure. Additionally, George Street will close between Philadelphia Street and North Street from 1 p.m....
Lasting Looks and Alpine Glow Wellness & MedSpa open in Cumberland County
Lasting Looks has relocated to Lemoyne. The new location opened on Aug. 8 at 30 S. Eighth St. Lasting Looks offers a number of services including microneedling, microdermabrasion, medical-grade chemical peels, permanent makeup and scar camouflage along with traditional spa services including facials. Owner, Patty Moore has more than 25...
Red Lion, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The West York Area High School football team will have a game with Red Lion Area High School on September 03, 2022, 07:00:00. West York Area High SchoolRed Lion Area High School.
PhillyBite
Exploring Gravity Hill in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania
- Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, is a small town with a population of 363 people. The town is home to the famous Gravity Hill. You'll also find the Naylor Observatory and Gifford Pinchot State Park. Gravity Hill in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania. While the hill is a fun place to spend a day, it's...
Cedar Crest hangs on to beat Central Dauphin East in Week 2
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Cedar Crest took down Central Dauphin East on Sept. 2, 2022, during Week 2 of the season by a score of 29-22. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central […]
