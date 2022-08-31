Read full article on original website
GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have...
bloomberglaw.com
Paid Leave Expansion Returns to Newsom’s Desk After 2021 Veto
California is poised to boost its paid family and medical leave benefits to make using the program more accessible for people with low-wage jobs, or else revert to the lowest benefit levels of any state-run paid leave program. If Gov. Gavin Newsom. (D) signs a bill waiting on his desk,...
bloomberglaw.com
How Californians Can Preserve Retirement in a Tough Economy
In California, throughout the US, and around the world, people are holding on tight amid inflation and an economy that could slow into a recession. The Covid-19 pandemic, supply and distribution chain disruption, world economic sanctions, and hiked interest rates are finally taking a toll. Lower profits and a distressed personal asset balance sheet are a natural byproduct of these economic variables on California business owners. This may result in putting important “can’t lose” lifestyle-sustaining retirement assets at risk of loss to future money judgments.
geekwire.com
Judge rejects Facebook’s attempt to declare Washington state campaign ad law unconstitutional
A judge in Seattle sided with Washington state’s attorney general on Friday and rejected Facebook parent company Meta’s argument that the state’s campaign law runs afoul of the First Amendment. Ruling from the bench after a hearing, King County Superior Court Judge Douglass A. North found that...
kezi.com
Gun measure requiring permit-to-purchase and banning high capacity magazines up on November ballot
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- There's renewed attention on Measure 114 after a gunman opened fire at a Safeway in Bend. The shooting left three dead, including the gunman. Measure 114 calls for requiring permits issued by law enforcement to buy a firearm; requiring photo ID, fingerprints, safety training and a criminal background check to apply for a permit; and prohibiting manufacturing, purchasing, selling, possessing and using magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
This New Mexico city only has 20 days of fresh water left
A record wildfire and monsoons contaminated much of the water system in Las Vegas, New Mexico. The city is testing a nearby lake for a few more months of water.
Colorado Used To Be Home To A Jail For Drunk People
Imagine this... you're out on the town with some friends for a night out when things start to take a turn - it's become one of "those" nights. You know, the kind of night where you've had a little too much to drink. Regardless, you're determined to stay with your...
bloomberglaw.com
Newsom Scores Climate Agenda Wins as Legislature Wraps (2)
Bills requiring California to boost renewable energy production and further reduce greenhouse gas emissions were among a flurry of environmental measures state lawmakers sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom at Wednesday night’s deadline. Newsom (D) aimed to set in stone a legacy on climate change beyond executive action in an...
bloomberglaw.com
Water Crisis in Mississippi Previews a Wetter, Hotter US Future
The water crisis unfolding in Jackson, Mississippi, was decades in the making: the culmination of crumbling infrastructure, systemic racism and. . It’s also a stark warning of trouble to come as climate change piles new stress onto the. essential services. Americans rely on every day. In addition to warming...
bloomberglaw.com
Marijuana Legalization Backers Lose Fight Over Ballot Initiative
Nebraska’s secretary of state likely will win an equal protection challenge to the state’s ballot initiative process, the Eighth Circuit said, clearing him to reject the inclusion of a proposal to legalize marijuana on the November ballot. VIDEO: How Marijuana Is Both Legal and Illegal in the U.S.
New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling
NEW YORK (AP) — Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards of New York’s Times Square, city authorities are posting signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.” The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will be off-limits for guns under a sweeping new state law going into effect Thursday. The measure, passed after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June expanded gun rights, also sets stringent standards for issuing concealed carry permits. New York is among a half-dozen states that had key provisions of its gun laws invalidated by the high court because of a requirement for applicants to prove they had “proper cause” for a permit. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that she and her fellow Democrats in the state Legislature took action the next week because the ruling “destroyed the ability for a governor to be able to protect her citizens from people who carry concealed weapons anywhere they choose.” However, the law has led to confusion and court challenges from gun owners who say it improperly limits their constitutional rights.
cpr.org
Economists: Southern Colorado looks headed for a recession, but so does the rest of the U.S.
The lingering effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, including inflation and malfunctions in global supply chains, are likely pushing Southern Colorado and the U.S. into a recession in 2023. That was the assessment from economists Thursday at an annual economic forum held in Colorado Springs. Whether the country is already in...
Virginia Supreme Court OKs investigation of Loudoun County School Board
(The Center Square) – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares can continue his investigation into how the Loudoun County School Board handled a sexual assault last year, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled. Earlier this year, Miyares commissioned a special grand jury to investigate whether school board members and school administrators...
Wisconsin GOP candidate calls for ‘pitchforks and torches’
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor in Wisconsin endorsed by Donald Trump is calling for people to take up “pitchforks and torches” in reaction to a story that detailed his giving to anti-abortion groups, churches and others — rhetoric that Democrats say amounts to threatening violence.
bloomberglaw.com
California Lawmakers Approve SALT Cap Tweak for Multistate Firms
Accounting firms and other partnerships would be able to use California’s workaround to the $10,000 federal cap on state and local tax deductions without losing credits for income taxes paid to other states under a bill sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday. The bill (S.B. 851) is the...
Fact: In New Mexico, you have a right to wade in public water, even on private land
*Editor’s note: Updated with quotes from Ben Neary SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court has released its opinion on why New Mexicans aren’t allowed to restrict access to some of their private property. Thursday they explained that the public is allowed to wade through public water, even if the water flows over […]
The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree Identified
After almost forty years the families can have some justice. Patricia Louise Smith (Image courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation) On January 10, 1984, Patricia Louise Smith was sitting down for lunch. The fifty-one-year-old interior decorator was in Lakewood, Colorado, helping her recently divorced daughter get settled with her two young children. Originally from Nebraska, the family was settling into their new life in Colorado.
