A law firm in Pennsylvania is free of a legal malpractice lawsuit over advice related to a joint venture involving technology for electric vehicles, the Second Circuit ruled. EVIP Canada Inc. and Terracap Ventures Inc. hired Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP and its lawyer Joel Handel to represent them in a joint venture with Brammo Inc. to develop technology for electric vehicles. EVIP and Terracap say Brammo later diluted the shares of preferred stock they received as part of the joint venture.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO