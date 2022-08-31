Read full article on original website
Billionaire Diller, Match Ex-Board Beat Challenge to Spinoff (1)
Transaction approved by investors, board committee, judge says. Suit’s criticisms no more than disagreements on process, price. board members dodged litigation challenging the dating company’s spinoff from. IAC/InterActive Corp. , when a Delaware judge ruled Thursday that Diller’s conflicts of interest were excused by deal protections for minority...
ANALYSIS: Behind Bankruptcy’s Low 2022 Preference Case Totals
Earlier this year, I predicted an uptick in preference cases in 2022 because of the pandemic-generated rise in Chapter 11 cases in 2020. But this year’s data tells us a different story. The Bankruptcy Code’s two-year statute of limitations for bringing avoidance actions (including preference cases) often means that...
Wells Fargo Owes $22 Million for Alleged Whistleblower Axing (2)
$22 million includes back pay, front pay, lost bonuses, interest. must pay a former commercial banking senior manager more than $22 million for allegedly firing the worker, who raised concerns about potential wire fraud, OSHA said Thursday. The financial services firm terminated the Chicago-area manager after they repeatedly contacted superiors...
Principal Beats Guaranteed 401(k) Investment Profits Appeal (1)
Principal Life Insurance Co. defeated an appeal challenging how it profits from the guaranteed investment products it offers to 401(k) plans when the Eighth Circuit ruled Friday that the insurer’s practices comply with federal law. Fixed-income investment products have become a popular 401(k) investment option because they reduce the...
Law Firm Beats Malpractice Suit Over Electric Vehicles Venture
A law firm in Pennsylvania is free of a legal malpractice lawsuit over advice related to a joint venture involving technology for electric vehicles, the Second Circuit ruled. EVIP Canada Inc. and Terracap Ventures Inc. hired Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP and its lawyer Joel Handel to represent them in a joint venture with Brammo Inc. to develop technology for electric vehicles. EVIP and Terracap say Brammo later diluted the shares of preferred stock they received as part of the joint venture.
Burger King Loss Tees Up Test of Franchise No-Poach Liability
Burger King Corp. ‘s loss at the Eleventh Circuit over its no-poach agreements involving franchisees provides a road map for how the issue will be litigated and signals such pacts potentially run afoul of antitrust law. The US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit declined to rule on...
