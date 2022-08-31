Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Splash Mountain's New Name Revealed for Disneyland and Disney World
Disney's Splash Mountain is finally getting a rebrand. In early July, the company announced that they are officially changing the name of the attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride formerly known as Splash Mountain will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be...
Is Disney World's Popularity Starting to Fade?
Price breaks are coming to a group that Disney's Florida resort has been neglecting. It's worth noting.
disneytips.com
Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World
If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
disneytips.com
Walt Disney World Is Not Florida’s Most Expensive Theme Park
Everybody knows that a trip to any Disney Park comes at a price. On top of the detailed planning necessary for a successful trip, Guests must decide whether the cost of the experience will be worth it. Many people would agree that spending time at Disney Parks is an investment...
RELATED PEOPLE
disneytips.com
Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?
Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like
Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
Refinery29
Meet The Women Who Live In Real-Life Disney Houses
There are roughly 50 Mickey Mouses dotted around 34-year-old Cristie Anne’s Florida home. One is burned into the wood of a bunk bed, another is wrought in the railings at the top of the stairs. You’d be forgiven for mistaking one for a scratch on the floor but yet another is plain as day: Mickey’s head and ears made up of painted bubbles on the bathroom wall.
disneytips.com
Child Climbs Pole at Disney Parks With Parents Unbothered By Reckless Behavior
Guests have been getting into all kinds of trouble this year at Disney Parks and Resorts. From dress code violations to physical altercations, there has been an increase in bad behavior at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort lately. It seems that Disneyland Paris is no exception. A TikTok...
IN THIS ARTICLE
disneytips.com
Good News For Walt Disney World Annual Passholders!
We’ve got two NEW updates for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders, and both are positive! First, Disney journalist Scott Gustin just reported that there will be an increase in the AP merchandise discount. For a limited time, from September 14 to October 14, AP holders will receive a 10%...
WDW News Today
Magic Key ‘Skeleton Dance’ Tumbler Arrives for Halloween 2022 at Disneyland Resort
This will leave shivers down your spine! The new Magic Key “Skeleton Dance” is now available in Disneyland Resort, and we found it at French Market in Disneyland Park (although it is available at more locations). Magic Key ‘Skeleton Dance’ Tumbler — $27.99. The new...
WDW News Today
New Haunted Mansion Tee at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Haunted Mansion tee with an all-over print is now available at Walt Disney World. We found it at World of Disney in Disney Springs. Haunted Mansion Tee – $34.99. The shirt is white, with...
disneytips.com
Stay the Night in Disney’s Tower of Terror for $1,939?
You’ve worked up the courage to ride Walt Disney World Resort’s most ominous attraction, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. As the haunted elevator ride looms over Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the chilling screams heard outside can cause goosebumps and cold chills. But, can you imagine staying the night in the Tower of Terror?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
disneytips.com
NEW Update on Walt Disney World Railroad’s Progress at Magic Kingdom
The Walt Disney World Railroad is currently a contentious topic for fans of Florida’s Theme Parks. The iconic attraction has been closed for almost three years! That’s an incredibly long time to shut down any experience at Disney Parks, especially one as beloved as the train. As most...
Disney+ Members Get Valuable Theme Park Perks This Year
If you happen to be a Disney+ (DIS) subscriber, you likely already know that September 8 is going to be an important day to tune in this year. But if you aren't one yet (and the emphasis here is on "yet"), Disney is pushing hard to make this day something worth signing up for. Called Disney+ Day, the event boasts five exclusive premieres, including "Thor: Love & Thunder," the new "Pinocchio," "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," "Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory," and "Cars on the Road."
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Fountain Testing Spotted for Imminent Return of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Just yesterday, Disney announced that cast rehearsals for the return of Fantasmic! have begun at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Today, we spotted the most powerful fountain in the show being tested. From a distance, we could see the fountain towering over the restrooms and bus loops at Disney’s Hollywood Studios....
WDW News Today
New Mickey Mummy Glow-in-the-Dark Popcorn Bucket and Halloween Popcorn Bucket at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Halloween standard popcorn bucket has debuted alongside the Mickey mummy glow-in-the-dark popcorn bucket at Disneyland. The Mickey mummy popcorn bucket has been available at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort before, but it didn’t...
disneytips.com
Is This Disney Resort Next for a Major Renovation?
Disney Parks and Resorts are always in a state of change, so the company can continue to offer Guests the latest immersive experiences as part of truly magical vacations. At the Walt Disney World Resort, EPCOT is currently in the midst of its largest renovation project since this Disney Park opened in 1982. And a number of Disney Resorts, including Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, have undergone massive renovations in recent years. Could more refurbishments be coming?
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Halloween Screams Fireworks Show Returns to Disneyland
Halloween fireworks are back for the season at Disneyland Park! Halloween Screams takes place nightly above Sleeping Beauty Castle featuring friends from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Note that the show only includes fireworks on weekends and other select nights. The projection and fireworks show begins with Zero from...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Walt Disney World Railroad Spotted Testing at Magic Kingdom Ahead of Long-Awaited Return
While we still don’t know when the Walt Disney World Railroad at the Magic Kingdom will reopen, we spotted another positive sign of its return today. What appeared to be the Roy O. Disney engine was spotted just beyond the Storybook Circus Station is Fantasyland. The engine rolled forward, stopped for a bit, and the eventually went backward and, we assume, returned to the roundhouse backstage.
disneydining.com
Unofficial Guide to Disneyland Paris
Bonjour Disney fans! If you are planning a trip to Disneyland Paris, this article will have you covered with the tips, hacks, and details you’ll want to know. Welcome to our unofficial guide to Disneyland Paris. This guide will give you big-picture ideas about how to plan a vacation at Disneyland Paris while answering some of your biggest questions.
Comments / 0