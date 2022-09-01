ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasquotank County, NC

Sheriff investigating embezzlement report at Kids First

By By Chris Day Multimedia Editor
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations of embezzlement of $10,000 from a local center that advocates for abused children.

The theft of $10,000 was reported by Kids First Inc. on Aug. 26, according to a sheriff’s office incident report. The report says the offense involved someone “fraudulently using Kids First’s credit card.”

Pasquotank Sheriff’s Major Aaron Wallio said Tuesday the incident remains under investigation but a suspect has been identified. Investigators are reviewing financial records and preparing to present their case to District Attorney Andrew Womble, he said.

The case will conclude with either arrest warrants being issued for the suspect or the suspect being indicted by a grand jury after investigators confer with Womble, Wallio said.

Kids First Executive Director Rhonda Morris said Monday she was not able to discuss the incident as it is still under police investigation.

Kids First Inc., located in the 1820 block of West City Drive, Elizabeth City, is a nonprofit that provides forensic interviews, medical evaluation, trauma therapy, among other services to abused children.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasquotank County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Elizabeth City, NC
County
Pasquotank County, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Crime & Safety
13News Now

Man killed in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a homicide after a shooting late Saturday evening. Just after 10 p.m., an acoustic sensor called a Shotspotter activated in the 800 block of 33rd Street, indicating to police that a shooting had happened there. Officers were dispatched to the area and found a man with gunshot wounds.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Police#Kids First Inc#Pasquotank Sheriff
thecoastlandtimes.com

Nags Head man dies in Currituck County wreck

At 10:10 a.m. on September 1, 2022, a 2006 Pontiac Vibe crossed the center line on U.S. 158 – also known as Short Cut Road – in Currituck County. Mark Johnston, 57, of Nags Head, was driving that vehicle, which crashed head-on into a Camden County school bus heading west, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13News Now

Police: Man shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon, according to Suffolk Police. A spokesperson said that around 3:30 p.m., their emergency dispatchers received several calls saying shots had been fired in the area of South Saratoga Street. They then received other calls telling them that an adult male had been shot and was lying between several buildings in the 300 block of South Saratoga Street.
NORFOLK, VA
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy