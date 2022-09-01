Sheriff investigating embezzlement report at Kids First

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations of embezzlement of $10,000 from a local center that advocates for abused children.

The theft of $10,000 was reported by Kids First Inc. on Aug. 26, according to a sheriff’s office incident report. The report says the offense involved someone “fraudulently using Kids First’s credit card.”

Pasquotank Sheriff’s Major Aaron Wallio said Tuesday the incident remains under investigation but a suspect has been identified. Investigators are reviewing financial records and preparing to present their case to District Attorney Andrew Womble, he said.

The case will conclude with either arrest warrants being issued for the suspect or the suspect being indicted by a grand jury after investigators confer with Womble, Wallio said.

Kids First Executive Director Rhonda Morris said Monday she was not able to discuss the incident as it is still under police investigation.

Kids First Inc., located in the 1820 block of West City Drive, Elizabeth City, is a nonprofit that provides forensic interviews, medical evaluation, trauma therapy, among other services to abused children.