Superior, WI

Listen To What A 1,000 Foot Ship Sounds Like Underwater In Lake Superior

Curious to know what a 1,000-foot ship sounds like underwater? That's just what one man did in Duluth as the James R. Baker came through the Canal in Duluth. YouTuber Paul Scinocca has been uploading videos of ships arriving or departing, day or night in Duluth. He also offers multiple camera views as well. When he uploaded his latest video of a ship coming into the Duluth Harbor with underwater sound, he stated that years ago one of his YouTube followers mentioned that he should stick a camera underwater to record the sounds.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth Ghost Tours Are Being Offered In Canal Park

Nautical Tour Guide Kimberley Christine has moved back to Duluth and brought a cool supernatural experience with her. Halloween is just around the corner and there is plenty to be excited about. There is a free haunted attraction being offered in Superior, called 'The Massacre On Hammond'. Both the Haunted Ship at the William A. Irvin and The Haunted Shack in Carlton have announced their returns this year as well.
DULUTH, MN
Temporary Road Closure Impacting Superior, Wisconsin Begins September 12

Fall may be fast approaching, but the projects that lead to road closures, which we see an abundance of each summer, are still happening across the Northland. In Duluth, for example, a section of E Superior Street between 10th Avenue E and 12th Avenue E was recently closed in order to allow a Duluth Steam contractor to make repairs to the Duluth Steam system.
SUPERIOR, WI
Superior, WI
Superior, WI
Country Lanes North in Duluth Demolished to Make Room for New Mega-Gym

Opened in 1976, Country Lanes North near the Miller Hill Mall closed its doors for good back in June, now it's just a pile of rubble. Country Lanes North was a busy place on most nights offering a variety of sports like bowling, volleyball, and bag leagues, but that all had to come to an end and after 46 years the announcement was made that the final day would be June 21st and they celebrated all the memories with free bowling and pizza.
DULUTH, MN
Photographers share insight into capturing the Northern Lights

DULUTH, Minn. – It's one of the most awe-inspiring natural phenomena. The Northern Lights were on full display across Minnesota and Wisconsin Labor Day weekend, and photographers got little sleep trying to capture it in its beauty."This weekend was by far like the best I've ever been able to see them," Duluth photographer Reece Hickman said.Hickman stayed up until 4 a.m. Sunday morning to capture the Northern Lights from the North Shore. She said she uses an app to let her know when the viewing is good. She also is part of several Facebook groups where members discuss viewing the...
DULUTH, MN
Man convicted in baby’s 2017 manslaughter arrested for assault

CULVER, MN -- A St. Louis County man convicted of manslaughter after a baby died in a 2017 house fire in Tower was arrested for assault Sunday. According to court documents, the assault happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in Culver, Minnesota, north of Saginaw. Jesse Bonacci-Koski, 29,...
TOWER, MN
No one injured in Superior garage fire

SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Superior Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 1920 Baxter Avenue. When crews arrived, they found a detached garage completely engulfed. According to officials, crews were on scene for nearly three hours working to contain...
SUPERIOR, WI
CBS 3 Duluth video forecast

Sweet 16: Wildwoods celebrates years of rehabilitating injured northland wildlife. Summer tourism season draws to a close in the Northland. A unique summer tourist season is coming to a close in Duluth. Trail by Trail: 9/2/22. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT. Important safety reminders ahead of the...
DULUTH, MN
Water is Life draws thousands to Bayfront Festival Park

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Thousands of water protectors and activists gathered at Bayfront Sunday with a common message: Water is Life. “You try living without water,” said Winona LaDuke, Director of Water is Life. “You can’t live without water but you could live without oil.”
DULUTH, MN
“The Cedar House” Available for Rent Above The Cedar Lounge

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– As part of Earth Rider’s Cedar Lounge, owners are now offering a place for people to stay the night. The upper portion is now a three bedroom, furnished space available to rent on VRBO. This offers locals, and tourists, a unique way to experience downtown Superior...
SUPERIOR, WI
The 37th Annual Duluth Rotary Rose Sale Is On Now

It is that time of year again for The Duluth Rotary Club to host its 37th Annual Rose Sale, now through October 6th. Roses will be sold throughout the Duluth/Superior region for only $25 a dozen and are available in red or multi-colored lollipop. Plus for anyone who purchases roses, you will also receive a complimentary coupon book featuring a variety of special offers from a number of businesses in the area that support the fundraiser.
DULUTH, MN
Twin Ports Restaurant Offers Some State Fair Favorites On Their Menu

The Minnesota State Fair is over for another year but according to reports from fair goers and vendors, it was a successful season. One fair attendee Dana Bain said to FOX9 "It definitely met [my] expectations. I love the new food and now that the fair is back after COVID-19, I’m just excited that we can come again and be with everybody."
HERMANTOWN, MN
Long-term climate study shows how Minnesota’s trees will be impacted

For the past 14 years, Rebecca Montgomery, Ph.D., and Artur Stefanski, Ph.D., have been working alongside other University of Minnesota scientists to conduct a rare experiment exploring the impacts of climate change on the state’s Northwoods and the southern boreal forests. “We are actually in the perfect position because...
CLOQUET, MN
Duluth Man Arrested After Burglary At Business In Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A 36 year-old Duluth man was arrested after being involved in a burglary in downtown Duluth, according to the Duluth Police Department. At 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a burglary in progress at a business on West Superior Street. When police arrived, witnesses told them...
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

