2urbangirls.com
County asks judge to compel Sheriff to testify about alleged deputy gangs
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County is asking a judge to once again order Sheriff Alex Villanueva answer questions from the Office of Inspector General about alleged deputy secret societies within the department, claiming in new court papers that he refused to respond to critical inquiries when he appeared before the Office of Inspector General in a virtual closed session in April.
Black Lives Matter plaintiffs oppose medical records subpoenas
Two Black Lives Matter members are seeking to block lawyers for former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and her husband, David Lacey, from obtaining some of their medical records in a lawsuit filed after David Lacey allegedly pointed a gun at demonstrators outside the family home in 2020.
theavtimes.com
Two sheriff’s department personnel suspended for misconduct
Two sheriff’s department personnel were suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into their alleged involvement in an unspecified “scheme to defraud the citizens of Los Angeles County,” the sheriff’s department announced in a news release. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Public Corruption Unit...
LASD relieves 2 deputies of duty after year-long investigation
Two deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department were relieved of duty Thursday after an investigation uncovered what authorities called a "possible long-term scheme to defraud the citizens of Los Angeles County." The year-long investigation was sparked after irregularities were discovered in the concealed carry weapon application process.LASD's Public Corruption Unit, along with state and federal agencies, served search warrants at several locations, according to a release by the Sheriff's Information Bureau, for weapon law violations.While the searches did result in the seizure of evidence, authorities did not specify exactly what type of evidence. The release stated that in addition to being relieved of duty, the two deputies in question had "their peace officer powers" suspended as the investigation continues. Because it is an ongoing investigation, the sheriff's department said it would not comment further.
LAPD officer's suit alleges obstruction of justice by councilwoman
A L.A. police officer is suing the city, alleging he experienced backlash for complaining about what he maintains was an attempt by City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez to interfere with his attempt to serve a search warrant on a marijuana business.
LA County Sheriff Villanueva faces lawsuit over alleged whistleblower retaliation against sergeant
L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is facing yet another whistleblower lawsuit accusing him and the department of corruption and retaliation. A sergeant claims in the lawsuit she was targeted by the sheriff.
Can authorities permanently seize vehicles used in street takeovers?
The California Highway Patrol has a dedicated unit whose sole mission is to stomp out the growing problem of dangerous street takeovers and sideshows on California streets. The CHP Southern Division Street Racing Enforcement Unit is comprised of specially trained officers and full-time investigators who respond to street takeovers and train other law enforcement agencies […]
Former Wells Fargo Employee Sues for Age Discrimination, Retaliation
A 65-year-old former Wells Fargo Bank employee is suing her ex-employer, alleging she was wrongfully terminated in 2021 because of her age and for complaining about allegedly unsafe coronavirus protocol conditions at her branch and the alleged sexual harassment of a teller by a customer.
Medical Rescue Personnel Pronounce 1 Person Deceased in Duarte
Duarte, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies responded to a medical rescue in the city of Duarte where firefighters pronounced a person deceased at the scene. The incident occurred on Friday, Sept. 2, at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the Bank of America parking...
Judge tosses manslaughter charge in Conception boat fire that killed 34
A Los Angeles federal judge threw out an indictment Friday charging a dive boat captain with manslaughter in the deaths of 34 people in a 2019 fire aboard a vessel anchored off the Southern California coast. The ruling came on the third anniversary of one of the deadliest maritime disasters in recent U.S. history when […]
Joint Task Force Targets EBT Card Fraud in LA County; 16 Arrested
A recent investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, authorities said Thursday.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood residents file complaints with DA over requirements to appear on the ballot
Inglewood will host local elections Nov. 8 with a final list of candidates being listed on the City Clerk’s website. Behind the scenes, 2UrbanGirls has been copied on a litany of emails from candidates filing complaints with the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Public Integrity Unit over last minute requirements imposed on them by the city clerk.
California neurosurgeon pleads guilty to accepting $3.3M in bribes
A neurosurgeon pleaded guilty today to a federal criminal charge for accepting $3.3 million in bribes for performing spinal surgeries at a now-defunct Long Beach hospital.
thedowneypatriot.com
Signatures submitted for second recall attempt on Catherine Alvarez
DOWNEY - Members of the recall campaign against Mayor Pro Tem Catherine Alvarez submitted signatures to the City Clerk for the second time on Thursday, after initial attempts to oust the councilmember failed by a slim margin. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office will have 30 working days to verify...
Operator of Reseda Tax Business Charged With Fraud, Theft
A woman who operated a Reseda-based tax- preparation business that served primarily Spanish-speaking clientele has been charged with stealing nearly $70,000 in state and federal tax refunds from her clients.
2urbangirls.com
Rapper, friend shot in follow home robbery
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A rapper and another man were hospitalized Friday in critical condition after being shot during a follow-home robbery in North Hollywood. The crime occurred about 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 11100 block of Califa Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded men,...
Canyon News
Gang Member Luis Enriquez Hernandez Arrested For Murder
PANORAMA CITY—On August 31, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Operations Valley Bureau Homicide (OVBH) announced the arrest of a locally known gang member, Louis Enriquez Hernandez, for a murder that occurred in Panorama City at Parenthia Street and Tobias Avenue. LAPD OVBH was able to complete the arrest...
beverlyhillscourier.com
Suspects in April Beverly Hills Robbery Sentenced
Four suspects arrested in connection with an armed robbery this spring have been sentenced for their crimes. In late April of this year, Beverly Hills Police Department responded to an armed robbery on the 6900 block of Wilshire Boulevard. Assailants had grabbed a victim around the neck, threatened the victim...
theavtimes.com
LA County receives national distinction in three categories
The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) was recently recognized with two Awards of Merit from the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) as well as an Award of Excellence from the National Association for County Community and Economic Development (NACCED). The agency awards recognize best practices in housing and community development. The LACDA was recognized for the following project and programs:
