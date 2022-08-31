ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

County asks judge to compel Sheriff to testify about alleged deputy gangs

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County is asking a judge to once again order Sheriff Alex Villanueva answer questions from the Office of Inspector General about alleged deputy secret societies within the department, claiming in new court papers that he refused to respond to critical inquiries when he appeared before the Office of Inspector General in a virtual closed session in April.
Two sheriff’s department personnel suspended for misconduct

Two sheriff’s department personnel were suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into their alleged involvement in an unspecified “scheme to defraud the citizens of Los Angeles County,” the sheriff’s department announced in a news release. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Public Corruption Unit...
LASD relieves 2 deputies of duty after year-long investigation

Two deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department were relieved of duty Thursday after an investigation uncovered what authorities called a "possible long-term scheme to defraud the citizens of Los Angeles County." The year-long investigation was sparked after irregularities were discovered in the concealed carry weapon application process.LASD's Public Corruption Unit, along with state and federal agencies, served search warrants at several locations, according to a release by the Sheriff's Information Bureau, for weapon law violations.While the searches did result in the seizure of evidence, authorities did not specify exactly what type of evidence. The release stated that in addition to being relieved of duty, the two deputies in question had "their peace officer powers" suspended as the investigation continues. Because it is an ongoing investigation, the sheriff's department said it would not comment further. 
Can authorities permanently seize vehicles used in street takeovers?

The California Highway Patrol has a dedicated unit whose sole mission is to stomp out the growing problem of dangerous street takeovers and sideshows on California streets. The CHP Southern Division Street Racing Enforcement Unit is comprised of specially trained officers and full-time investigators who respond to street takeovers and train other law enforcement agencies […]
Inglewood residents file complaints with DA over requirements to appear on the ballot

Inglewood will host local elections Nov. 8 with a final list of candidates being listed on the City Clerk’s website. Behind the scenes, 2UrbanGirls has been copied on a litany of emails from candidates filing complaints with the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Public Integrity Unit over last minute requirements imposed on them by the city clerk.
Signatures submitted for second recall attempt on Catherine Alvarez

DOWNEY - Members of the recall campaign against Mayor Pro Tem Catherine Alvarez submitted signatures to the City Clerk for the second time on Thursday, after initial attempts to oust the councilmember failed by a slim margin. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office will have 30 working days to verify...
Rapper, friend shot in follow home robbery

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A rapper and another man were hospitalized Friday in critical condition after being shot during a follow-home robbery in North Hollywood. The crime occurred about 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 11100 block of Califa Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded men,...
Gang Member Luis Enriquez Hernandez Arrested For Murder

PANORAMA CITY—On August 31, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Operations Valley Bureau Homicide (OVBH) announced the arrest of a locally known gang member, Louis Enriquez Hernandez, for a murder that occurred in Panorama City at Parenthia Street and Tobias Avenue. LAPD OVBH was able to complete the arrest...
Suspects in April Beverly Hills Robbery Sentenced

Four suspects arrested in connection with an armed robbery this spring have been sentenced for their crimes. In late April of this year, Beverly Hills Police Department responded to an armed robbery on the 6900 block of Wilshire Boulevard. Assailants had grabbed a victim around the neck, threatened the victim...
LA County receives national distinction in three categories

The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) was recently recognized with two Awards of Merit from the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) as well as an Award of Excellence from the National Association for County Community and Economic Development (NACCED). The agency awards recognize best practices in housing and community development. The LACDA was recognized for the following project and programs:
