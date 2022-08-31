Two deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department were relieved of duty Thursday after an investigation uncovered what authorities called a "possible long-term scheme to defraud the citizens of Los Angeles County." The year-long investigation was sparked after irregularities were discovered in the concealed carry weapon application process.LASD's Public Corruption Unit, along with state and federal agencies, served search warrants at several locations, according to a release by the Sheriff's Information Bureau, for weapon law violations.While the searches did result in the seizure of evidence, authorities did not specify exactly what type of evidence. The release stated that in addition to being relieved of duty, the two deputies in question had "their peace officer powers" suspended as the investigation continues. Because it is an ongoing investigation, the sheriff's department said it would not comment further.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO