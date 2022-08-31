ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coast cities accepting bottled water donations for Jackson residents

On this week's "In Their Shoes," we surprise a mental health worker, nominated by her fiancé, on her birthday!. Moss Point gathers to honor community leader Eric Barnes. The Moss Point community gathered at the Riverfront downtown to celebrate the life of Eric Barnes with a candlelight vigil. Happening...
Jackson Mayor joined by federal officials at water distribution site

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Federal officials are in Jackson to get a better idea of the scope of city’s water crisis and what assistance will be needed both now and in the future. Friday afternoon, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba was joined by Congressman Bennie Thompson, a FEMA representative and...
WLOX

Hammond charity United By BBQ feeds those in need in Jackson

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A good neighbor, a found treasure. Volunteers in Hammond took a trip about 2.5 hours directly north on I-55 Friday (Sept. 2) to help out people in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently facing a city-wide water crisis after recent flooding around the areas of Pearl River.
Federal disaster declared for Jackson water crisis: Now what?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson water crisis is catching national attention. And it’s officially a federal disaster. Here’s how we got here. The Jackson Mayor declared a water system emergency Monday night. Tuesday morning the Department of Health issued an emergency order. The Governor declared a state of emergency soon after. And by Tuesday night, the President signed off on the state’s federal disaster declaration request. That means…money to help handle the immediate problems.
