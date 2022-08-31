Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
Authorities: Water plant output increases; pressure returns to most of Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson says the O.B. Curtis Water Plant has made ‘significant gains’ overnight and into Saturday morning. According to a press release, the total plant output increased to 86 psi, approaching the city’s goal of 87 psi or better. “The outlook...
WLOX
‘No danger to the public’: Ammonia tank leak repair at Jackson water plant to cause controlled flare
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials announced they would be repairing an anhydrous ammonia tank leak at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant on Saturday. Officials identified the leak earlier this week. According to a press release, authorities will be transferring product from the leaking tank and emptying it for repair....
WLOX
Coast cities accepting bottled water donations for Jackson residents
On this week's "In Their Shoes," we surprise a mental health worker, nominated by her fiancé, on her birthday!. Moss Point gathers to honor community leader Eric Barnes. The Moss Point community gathered at the Riverfront downtown to celebrate the life of Eric Barnes with a candlelight vigil. Happening...
WLOX
Jackson Mayor joined by federal officials at water distribution site
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Federal officials are in Jackson to get a better idea of the scope of city’s water crisis and what assistance will be needed both now and in the future. Friday afternoon, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba was joined by Congressman Bennie Thompson, a FEMA representative and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOX
‘The tone of the governor’s tweet is totally unnecessary’: Reeves blasts city for erroneous press release
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is blasting the city of Jackson for a press release announcing a 1 p.m. joint press conference between the mayor and the governor, one that the governor was apparently not privy to. “Accurate information is important - especially in times of crisis,” Reeves...
WLOX
Mayor and Governor attempt to shift narrative on Jackson water crisis moving forward
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have seen some of the national coverage about the water crisis, much of it is focused on a blame game. We took those questions to leaders and are talking about the next steps. In the first joint briefing since the start of the water...
WLOX
Jackson’s water plant operators say they’re not being paid overtime, EPA report shows
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An assessment of Jackson water submitted to the city just weeks before the system collapse in August sheds new light on staffing issues at the city’s two surface water treatment plants. On Monday, equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant essentially cut water...
WLOX
Hammond charity United By BBQ feeds those in need in Jackson
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A good neighbor, a found treasure. Volunteers in Hammond took a trip about 2.5 hours directly north on I-55 Friday (Sept. 2) to help out people in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently facing a city-wide water crisis after recent flooding around the areas of Pearl River.
RELATED PEOPLE
WLOX
Federal disaster declared for Jackson water crisis: Now what?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson water crisis is catching national attention. And it’s officially a federal disaster. Here’s how we got here. The Jackson Mayor declared a water system emergency Monday night. Tuesday morning the Department of Health issued an emergency order. The Governor declared a state of emergency soon after. And by Tuesday night, the President signed off on the state’s federal disaster declaration request. That means…money to help handle the immediate problems.
Comments / 0