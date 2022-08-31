William Whitworth, 65, of Excelsior Springs passed away Wednesday, Aug. 31 at St. Luke’s Plaza Hospital. Memorial services will be held from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Sep. 13, 2022, at Bross & Spidle Funeral in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Mr. Whitworth was born Jan. 2, 1957, in Liberty, Missouri. William, better...

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO