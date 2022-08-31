Read full article on original website
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella Cressman
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: In the swim
It’s been a busy summer at Edmonds’ Yost Pool, and photographer Matthew Ralston captured this recent shot of lap swimmers, at left, and swim lessons, at right. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can...
myedmondsnews.com
Prepping for Labor Day at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market
Labor Day weekend signals so many different things to people. For many, Labor Day represents the last hurrah of the season, as school starts for children and temperatures cool down with the approach of autumn. It is traditionally a great time to barbecue and spend time with family and friends.
myedmondsnews.com
North Sound Church offering Service in Park Sept. 4, free pancake breakfast Sept. 11
North Sound Church is offering their annual Service in the Park on Sunday, Sept. 4, 10:30 a.m., at the Edmonds Park Amphitheater. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on during the service, which will be followed by free lunch and pie. Also, on Sunday,...
myedmondsnews.com
Northwest Neighbors Network looking for board members
Are you passionate about helping seniors age well in their own homes? Are you looking for volunteer opportunities with a committed, enthusiastic nonprofit board of directors? The Northwest Neighbors Network (NNN) is looking for board members willling to serve for six to eight hours per month and one- to two-year terms.
myedmondsnews.com
Edward Mitzel: Memorial service Sept. 10 at Life Church in Arlington
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday September 10th at 2pm at Life Church 360, 3131 Smokey Pt Dr, suite 1-B, Arlington, WA 98223. Reception will follow. Ed, the son of Christian and Anna (Miller) Mitzel, was born on December 3, 1945 on the family farm near Orrin, North Dakota. He was the 12th child of 15. Ed loved telling stories about growing up on the family farm. One story he told often was how he learned from his dad how to plow a field perfectly straight; Aim the cap on top of the tractor with a fence post and never look back. That was how he lived, always trying to look ahead to the goal at hand. Being one of the youngest Ed had many nieces and nephews around his age to hang out with. He enjoyed his family gatherings on the farm immensely.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds City Council set to confirm new public works director Sept. 6
After nine months of being without a public works director, the City of Edmonds is set to hire Oscar Antillon, who currently is the public works director for the Town of Los Altos Hills, California. The Edmonds City Council is scheduled to vote on confirming Antillon at its Tuesday, Sept....
myedmondsnews.com
Final interview summaries for Edmonds City Council Position 1 candidates
Here’s our summaries of the remaining three candidates who were interviewed by the Edmonds City Council Monday, Aug. 29 to fill the Position 1 seat left vacant with the death of Councilmember Kristiana Johnson. You can read the summary of the first six interviews on Aug. 29 here. The council also met with 10 candidates Saturday, Aug. 27 and you can see those summaries of interviews here and here.
myedmondsnews.com
Poet’s Corner: No One Knows, Good Day
Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group:. 1880s, western Sweden, province of Värmland. A farm with a very long name— Buvassrönningen– a very long name, but not enough hectares of land for. four sons and four daughters. Buvattnet—...
myedmondsnews.com
Chuseok – Korean Harvest Moon Celebration coming to EWC Sept. 8
The community is invited to the Edmonds Waterfront Center Thursday, Sept. 8 for a free Chuseok – Korean Harvest Moon Celebration, from 6:30-9 p.m. “Meet your Korean American neighbors and enjoy Korean foods and performances,” said Daniel Johnson, CEO for the Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC). “We have a...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary welcoming new members
If you want to make a difference, Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club is open to new members interested in serving the local community and having a good time doing it. The club sponsors the annual Edmonds Jazz Connection Festival for high school musicians and the annual Easter egg hunt for the kids, along with local street clean-up programs, scholarships and international service projects.
myedmondsnews.com
Candidates for Snohomish County Prosecutor speaking in Everett Sept. 7, Oct. 26
The two candidates running for Snohomish County Prosecutor in the upcoming November election will be appearing at the Carl Gipson Center in Everett in September and October as part of the center’s Wednesday speaker series. The events are open to the public. Lunch is available at 11:30 a.m. and...
myedmondsnews.com
Three Edmonds College students among 18 nationwide to receive Walgreens Pharmacy Technician Scholarship
Edmonds College students Breshna Amany, Jenaya McCann, and Amy Nguyen have each been awarded a $250 scholarship sponsored by Walgreens and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) to cover the cost of the Pharmacy Technician Certification exam fee. Amany, McCann and Nguyen are among 18 students selected to receive this award nationwide.
