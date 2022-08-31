Read full article on original website
The Yankees need to bench 2 players permanently
The New York Yankees lineup struggled yet again last night, putting up just one run. They have lost three straight and six of seven. In the AL East, they have now seen their lead drop to just four games. Some changes in the lineup should be made to try and...
Mic'd up Mookie Betts jokes with Padres' Juan Soto: 'Let me have your eyes, I'll give you my bat'
Los Angeles Dodgers star OF Mookie Betts had a little fun as his club took on the San Diego Padres on Sunday Night Baseball. Mic'd up, Betts took the opportunity to joke around with Padres star outfielder Juan Soto in the most heartwarming way possible. "Can I have your eyes?"...
Dave Roberts, Justin Turner Surprised Dodgers & Padres Were Warned
Dustin May and Yu Darvish each hit two batters on Friday night, and the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres were both warned after Will Smith took a fastball off his left arm in the sixth inning. “Letter of the law, how they’re supposed to handle it, I was,”...
The Yankees face one big problem that will determine their season
The New York Yankees are facing a full-fledged collapse after a dominant first half of the 2022 season. Once holding a 15.5 game leading the AL East, they now sit a measly four games above the Tampa Bay Rays and six games over the Toronto Blue Jays. Even the Baltimore...
Watch: Benches empty between Yankees and Rays
The New York Yankees second half collapse has made the American League East race surprisingly tight between them and the Tampa Bay Rays. That of course adds another level of intrigue and tension to their weekend series in Tampa, and all of that boiled over in the second inning of Sunday's game.
Report: Jimmy Garoppolo decision left Trey Lance ‘a little annoyed’
The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a restructured contract with Jimmy Garoppolo last week after they were unable to trade him. While Trey Lance has said he is glad to still have Garoppolo as a teammate, his initial reaction may have indicated otherwise. In his latest column for The MMQB,...
Floyd Mayweather Jokingly Wanted To Get A Rare Kobe Bryant Card Signed By LeBron James In 2021: "Can I Get LeBron To Sign It?"
During the 2010s, Kobe Bryant was in the prime of his career and outright the face of the league. Kobe was a force to be reckoned with in the league, and there are many memorable moments that he gave fans to remember forever. While Bryant was undeniably the best player in the league, there was a young superstar in the making as well.
Report: Ravens made new contract offer to Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens are running out of time to negotiate a contract extension with Lamar Jackson, and they may be increasing their efforts to get a deal done. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Monday that the Ravens have made an “improved offer” to Jackson. The star quarterback is said to be seeking a deal that is comparable to the $230 million fully guaranteed contract Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns. Anderson notes that Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti would never sign off on that.
The Minnesota Vikings Running Back Conundrum
The Minnesota Vikings over the last 15 years have always seemed to be great at the running back position. The likes of Adrian Peterson and Dalvin Cook have been the headliners for that, but no matter who has been back there, the Vikings have seemed to run the ball well. Only three times in the last 15 years have the Vikings finished outside the top 11 in team rushing yards. For a team with the amount of offensive line struggles that Minnesota has had, it is a huge testament to the talent in the Vikings backfield. This year though, it almost seems like there is too much talent.
NL East odds: An updated look at the odds as the Braves inch closer to the Mets
The National League East has to powerhouse teams. The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves are two of the best teams in all of baseball and one of them will have to play in the Wild Card round. The Mets currently have 85 wins, tied for second best in all...
Watch: Pirates rookie Oneil Cruz smashes 115.8 MPH line-drive HR vs. Blue Jays
The Pittsburgh Pirates called up top prospect Oneil Cruz in late June, and since then, the shortstop has gained a powerful reputation. Only months into his MLB career, Cruz is considered one of the league's hardest hitters at the plate. On Sunday, he lived up to his rep, smashing a...
Angels Acquire RHP Nash Walters From Brewers, INF Jose Rojas Claimed By Giants
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Angels made two roster moves that may not affect the MLB team at the moment, but could have an impact in Triple-A and for the future. The first of these moves is acquiring right-handed pitcher Nash Walters from the Milwaukee Brewers. Players not on their...
An early look at 5 top free agents the Giants should target this offseason
The SF Giants 2022 season has been a huge disappointment. Coming off a 107-win campaign, the team's offense and bullpen have fallen apart as the roster has regressed back into a state of mediocrity. It is abundantly clear that the Giants roster lacks top-end talent. While the Giants farm system may have some stars of the future, none are close to carrying the team in 2023. For that, they will need to make some major acquisitions this offseason.
Knicks reportedly 'preferred not to sign RJ Barrett to contract extension' but 'had to do something'
It seems that the New York Knicks decision to give RJ Barrett a massive $120 million extension was a reactionary move after the team failed in trading for All-Star Donovan Mitchell and was not evidence of an organizational opinion shift on the young star. The 2022 NBA offseason for the...
Shohei Ohtani socks two homers as Angels blank Tigers
Shohei Ohtani homered twice, Mike Trout finished a triple shy of the cycle and Jose Suarez threw seven scoreless innings in the Los Angeles Angels' 10-0 rout of the Detroit Tigers on Monday night in Anaheim, Calif. Trout hit his 30th homer of the season, Ohtani went deep twice (Nos....
3 Red Wings Likely Heading Into Their Final Season in Detroit
The Detroit Red Wings have several players who are heading into the final year of their contracts. As a result, we may see the Red Wings have a fairly different roster during the 2023-24 season. Of the nine players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents (UFA) next summer, these three most likely will not stick around. Here’s a look at each of them.
Mitch Trubisky named Steelers captain, but does that mean he's starting?
When it comes to this year's NFL quarterback battles, the Pittsburgh Steelers have most teams beat. And the question of who will start under center in Week 1 got even more interesting when signal-caller Mitch Trubisky was named one of the team's captains on Monday -- even though it still isn't confirmed whether he is starting on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL Week 1 touchdown props: Four pass catchers in good spots
This NFL season, you can rely on articles penned by yours truly to cover two main prop types. Long catch props are the first, which you can read here in case you missed it. The second is why you clicked this article: touchdowns. Touchdown props have grown into one of...
New Cowboys T Jason Peters responds to past criticism of team
New Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters knew he would inevitably have to answer for old comments he made about his new team. Based on his responses, Peters certainly came prepared with some crowd-pleasing lines. Peters addressed comments that resurfaced after his signing with Dallas, when he called the organization...
Ranking the NFC North backfields
Much to the chagrin of plenty of experts, running backs tend to matter in the NFL. The NFC North backfields are impressively strong for most of the division. With playmaking receivers and legendary quarterbacks, the running backs can often be overlooked. Fans can place their wagers on the top rusher...
