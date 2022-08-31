ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Yardbarker

The Yankees need to bench 2 players permanently

The New York Yankees lineup struggled yet again last night, putting up just one run. They have lost three straight and six of seven. In the AL East, they have now seen their lead drop to just four games. Some changes in the lineup should be made to try and...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees face one big problem that will determine their season

The New York Yankees are facing a full-fledged collapse after a dominant first half of the 2022 season. Once holding a 15.5 game leading the AL East, they now sit a measly four games above the Tampa Bay Rays and six games over the Toronto Blue Jays. Even the Baltimore...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Watch: Benches empty between Yankees and Rays

The New York Yankees second half collapse has made the American League East race surprisingly tight between them and the Tampa Bay Rays. That of course adds another level of intrigue and tension to their weekend series in Tampa, and all of that boiled over in the second inning of Sunday's game.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Report: Ravens made new contract offer to Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens are running out of time to negotiate a contract extension with Lamar Jackson, and they may be increasing their efforts to get a deal done. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Monday that the Ravens have made an “improved offer” to Jackson. The star quarterback is said to be seeking a deal that is comparable to the $230 million fully guaranteed contract Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns. Anderson notes that Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti would never sign off on that.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

The Minnesota Vikings Running Back Conundrum

The Minnesota Vikings over the last 15 years have always seemed to be great at the running back position. The likes of Adrian Peterson and Dalvin Cook have been the headliners for that, but no matter who has been back there, the Vikings have seemed to run the ball well. Only three times in the last 15 years have the Vikings finished outside the top 11 in team rushing yards. For a team with the amount of offensive line struggles that Minnesota has had, it is a huge testament to the talent in the Vikings backfield. This year though, it almost seems like there is too much talent.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

An early look at 5 top free agents the Giants should target this offseason

The SF Giants 2022 season has been a huge disappointment. Coming off a 107-win campaign, the team's offense and bullpen have fallen apart as the roster has regressed back into a state of mediocrity. It is abundantly clear that the Giants roster lacks top-end talent. While the Giants farm system may have some stars of the future, none are close to carrying the team in 2023. For that, they will need to make some major acquisitions this offseason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani socks two homers as Angels blank Tigers

Shohei Ohtani homered twice, Mike Trout finished a triple shy of the cycle and Jose Suarez threw seven scoreless innings in the Los Angeles Angels' 10-0 rout of the Detroit Tigers on Monday night in Anaheim, Calif. Trout hit his 30th homer of the season, Ohtani went deep twice (Nos....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

3 Red Wings Likely Heading Into Their Final Season in Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings have several players who are heading into the final year of their contracts. As a result, we may see the Red Wings have a fairly different roster during the 2023-24 season. Of the nine players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents (UFA) next summer, these three most likely will not stick around. Here’s a look at each of them.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Mitch Trubisky named Steelers captain, but does that mean he's starting?

When it comes to this year's NFL quarterback battles, the Pittsburgh Steelers have most teams beat. And the question of who will start under center in Week 1 got even more interesting when signal-caller Mitch Trubisky was named one of the team's captains on Monday -- even though it still isn't confirmed whether he is starting on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Week 1 touchdown props: Four pass catchers in good spots

This NFL season, you can rely on articles penned by yours truly to cover two main prop types. Long catch props are the first, which you can read here in case you missed it. The second is why you clicked this article: touchdowns. Touchdown props have grown into one of...
NFL
Yardbarker

New Cowboys T Jason Peters responds to past criticism of team

New Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters knew he would inevitably have to answer for old comments he made about his new team. Based on his responses, Peters certainly came prepared with some crowd-pleasing lines. Peters addressed comments that resurfaced after his signing with Dallas, when he called the organization...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Ranking the NFC North backfields

Much to the chagrin of plenty of experts, running backs tend to matter in the NFL. The NFC North backfields are impressively strong for most of the division. With playmaking receivers and legendary quarterbacks, the running backs can often be overlooked. Fans can place their wagers on the top rusher...
NFL

