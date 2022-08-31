DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Sleeves for Support initiative is back at local McDonald's restaurants as another option to donate to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton. RMHC Dayton is a reputable 501 (c)(3) nonprofit that assists families of kids with serious illnesses and injuries that can alter their lives. RMHC Dayton is dedicated to keeping families close to the medical care they require and the home comforts they yearn for, all free of charge to them.

DAYTON, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO