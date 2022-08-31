Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Darke County fugitives back in Ohio
DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two fugitives wanted in connection to a murder in Darke County and arrested in Florida have been extradited back to Ohio. 35-year-old Dean M. Baker, and 37-year-old Ashlee Fletcher, of Greenville were taken into custody at a truck stop near Ocala, Florida, on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Baker and Fletcher were wanted in connection to the death of Corey Fleming, according to the Darke County Sheriff's Office.
University of Dayton hosts prayer service and blessing for emergency personnel
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The University of Dayton hosted a prayer service on Tuesday, September 6, to bless emergency personnel and vehicles. The service took place on Tuesday afternoon on UD's campus. University of Dayton Police Chief, Savalas Kidd, says this year's blessing was even more special than in previous...
Community Blood Center holds blood drive for wounded officer
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) - Police Officers and community members filled the beds at the City of Springboro blood drive to show support for wounded Clearcreek Township Police Officer Eric Ney. Officer Ney was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance in Warren County and faced several setbacks during his recovery...
Fairfield man killed in 9-vehicle crash, 21 others injured
LIMA, Ohio (WKRC) - A Fairfield man is dead after a crash on I-75 in Lima Sunday that left 21 other people hurt. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Joseph Schwartz was a passenger in the rear seat of an SUV that was involved in the crash. Troopers say a...
DeWine, Turner, Portman, others tour growing Beavercreek business
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- A variety of elected officials toured a Greene County business that supplies parts to the semiconductor industry. Gov. Mike DeWine pointed out the importance of the "suppliers to the suppliers" in Ohio, as Intel is breaking ground in the state. That $20 billion project is expected to bring in 7,000 construction jobs initially and then 3,000 permanent jobs making computer chips.
Montgomery County Recorder Brandon McClain is warning homeowners of misleading mail
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Brandon McClain, the Montgomery County Recorder, has been informed that homeowners are receiving mailers from "County Deed Records" asking them to purchase a house warranty from Home Warranty Solutions. He urges the community to be aware that every letter issued by the Montgomery County Recorder's Office comes in an envelope bearing the official county seal.
Back to school & mental health: Dayton Children's provides tips
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- As students across the Miami Valley begin back to school, the National Center for Education Statistics says 76% of public schools in the U.S. reported increased concerns around students showing symptoms of anxiety, depression, and trauma last school year. Dayton 24/7 Now’s Allison Walker spoke with...
Inspirational tribute celebration honors "Champions of Hope" in the fight against cancer
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Champions of Hope, an inspirational ceremony that will celebrate four outstanding people for their accomplishments in the fight against cancer, will be held at The Steam Plant in Dayton on Tuesday, October 11. This year's honorees were chosen by a volunteer committee made up of local...
Victory Project to host "Beating the Odds" events
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Dayton nonprofit Victory Project will be hosting is annual "Beating the Odds" fundraising events. The fundraising dinner series is free to the community and aims to raise money to fund Victory Project's programs. “Beating the Odds” attendees will receive a tour led by students, as...
New COVID booster to be administered this week in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Another round of COVID booster shots is on the way. “That was approved by the FDA. We now have approval from the CDC and the recommendation that the vaccine be offered to anyone 12 and over,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer with Miami Valley Hospital.
Holiday at Home in Kettering encourages community interaction with music and food
Kettering, Ohio (WKEF) -- The rain stayed away for Kettering's Holiday at Home: "Dog Days of Summer". Several attendees said this was a great way to start their work week. Holiday at Home has been a tradition in Kettering for 65 years, and President of Holiday at Home, Courtney Osting, shares that this celebration is unique because it has a long history of bringing the community together.
Fairborn City Schools welcome students back; new Intermediate School opens just in time
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fairborn City Schools returned to the classroom Tuesday morning. Some students will be stepping inside a brand new building. Fairborn Intermediate School holds third through fifth grades. Parents, students, and teachers are excited to be back and see all the new features. The old building had...
Local McDonald's restaurants bring back fundraiser to support Ronald McDonald House
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Sleeves for Support initiative is back at local McDonald's restaurants as another option to donate to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton. RMHC Dayton is a reputable 501 (c)(3) nonprofit that assists families of kids with serious illnesses and injuries that can alter their lives. RMHC Dayton is dedicated to keeping families close to the medical care they require and the home comforts they yearn for, all free of charge to them.
Ohio State Highway Patrol out in full force as holiday weekend winds down
ENGLEWOOD, Oh (WKEF) - The holiday weekend is coming to an end this evening, but Ohio State Highway Patrol is still making its presence known on the roadways. If getting pulled over, just know that this Labor Day weekend, it’s for your safety and the safety of others. “Our...
Industrial park in Springfield ready to grow business in air mobility industry
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- An industrial park near Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport is primed for the advanced air mobility industry. AirPark Ohio has received JobsOhio's SiteOhio authentication, ensuring the site is free of any detriments that may slow or stop development, according to JobsOhio. The airpark is near the future site of the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence.
Fairborn native retires after 31 years in U.S. Navy
KINGS BAY, Ga. (WKEF) -- The U.S. Navy announced on Tuesday that Fairborn native Rear Adm. John Spencer has retired from the service. Chief Petty Officer Ashley Berumen said Spencer was most recently the Submarine Group Ten commander at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. A change of command ceremony was held there Sept. 2.
Former NKU, UC head coach Brannen joins new coaching staff as assistant
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former NKU and UC head coach John Brannen has a new basketball gig. The 48-year-old Brannen has been hired by Dayton's Anthony Grant as Program Analyst and Senior Special Assistant. Brannen worked with Grant at both VCU and Alabama. "John brings an extensive amount of experience and...
Ohio Renaissance Fest returns with more entertainment and characters spreading magic
WARREN COUNTY, OH (WKEF) --- The 33rd Ohio Renaissance Festival took place in Warren County, and you could hear bells and people cheering the entire time. David Smith, the head of entertainment, expressed his delight in welcoming back attendees this year. “Memories, I really hope they take memories to come...
Flooding kicks off Labor Day forecast
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Localized flooding will be possible with slow moving storms this morning. Expect heavy rainfall through the morning with a chance for more storms this afternoon. We start out in the lower 70s and reach back to the upper 70s this afternoon with very humid conditions. A...
